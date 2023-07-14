Join Dead Heads Alex and Dave in conversation about the Grateful Dead. Each episode, the Heads listen to the a different show from the Grateful Dead's legendary...
D&C in 23 - Summer Tour '23 Instant Reaction
Workingman's Pod discusses their instant reaction to Dead & Company's 2023 Tour, which concluded July 16 in San Francisco. Billed as "Dead and Company: The Final Tour," highlights were not hard to find this summer. The guys were glad to enjoy the whole thing! Now, they're breaking down their thoughts and feelings about the tour as a whole, some shows they found extra special, and the songs that defined the final tour. Get on the bus with Workingman's Pod!
7/18/2023
43:28
D&C in 23 - 7/15-16 Final Shows! (San Francisco Nights 2 & 3)
Workingman’s Pod discusses Dead & Company’s finals shows, Saturday and Sunday, July 14th and 15th, 2023 at Oracle Park in San Francisco! Get on the bus with Workingman’s Pod!Links:To play Estimated Prophets with us this summer, hit us on social media or via email at [email protected]; Twitter - @workingmanspod; Instagram - @workingman’s_podVote on your favorite Dead & Co performances - www.deadyversion.comSamples courtesy of the great Eric Lugassy - https://archive.org/details/deadco2023-07-15.EJL95/Deadco2023-07-15t23.flac & https://archive.org/details/deadco2023-07-16.EJL95
7/17/2023
55:49
D&C in 23 - 7/14/23 San Francisco (Night 1)
Workingman’s Pod discusses Dead & Company’s show from Friday, July 14th, 2023 at Oracle Park in San Francisco in 23 minutes or less! Get on the bus with Workingman’s Pod! Links: To play Estimated Prophets with us this summer, hit us on social media or via email at [email protected]; Twitter - @workingmanspod; Instagram - @workingman’s_pod Vote on your favorite Dead & Co performances - www.deadyversion.com
Dead Heads Alex and Dave discuss the Grateful Dead's longest ever show, featuring sit ins from the Allman Brothers band, from 6/10/73 at RFK Stadium!This is the band's newest official release, now available wherever you stream music. To celebrate the occasion, Zach Cropper--host of Rock Talk with Dr. Cropper--joined us to draft our favorite songs from this super-sized show, which Rolling Stone described at the time as, "far less a concert than an event." Get on the bus with Workingman’s Pod!Links:Follow Rock Talk with Dr. Cropper wherever you listen to podcasts!Deadessays monumental piece on The Dead and The Allmans - https://deadessays.blogspot.com/2019/01/the-dead-and-allmans.htmlDeadessays on “The Proto-Solomon Jam” - http://deadessays.blogspot.com/2018/06/the-proto-solomon-jazz-jam.htmlGrateful Seconds talkin’ 6/10/73 - http://www.gratefulseconds.com/2017/04/rfk-1973-certified-killer.htmlAll samples come from Monte Barry's excellent AUD, available at https://archive.org/details/gd1973-06-10.fob.barry.90351.flac16/gd73-06-10d2t03.flacFollow us on social media! @workingmanspod on Twitter and @workingmans_pod on Instagram
7/11/2023
1:34:48
D&C in 23 - 7/8/23 The Gorge (Night 2)
Workingman's Pod discusses Dead & Company’s show from July 8th, 2023 at The Gorge Amphitheater in George, Washington in 23 minutes or less! Get on the bus with Workingman’s Pod! Links: To play Estimated Prophets with us this summer, hit us on social media or via email at [email protected]; Twitter - @workingmanspod; Instagram - @workingman’s_pod Vote on your favorite Dead & Co performances - www.deadyversion.com
