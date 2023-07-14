6/10/73 - RFK Stadium w/ Zach Cropper (Song Draft!)

Dead Heads Alex and Dave discuss the Grateful Dead's longest ever show, featuring sit ins from the Allman Brothers band, from 6/10/73 at RFK Stadium!This is the band's newest official release, now available wherever you stream music. To celebrate the occasion, Zach Cropper--host of Rock Talk with Dr. Cropper--joined us to draft our favorite songs from this super-sized show, which Rolling Stone described at the time as, "far less a concert than an event." Get on the bus with Workingman’s Pod!Links:Follow Rock Talk with Dr. Cropper wherever you listen to podcasts!Deadessays monumental piece on The Dead and The Allmans - https://deadessays.blogspot.com/2019/01/the-dead-and-allmans.htmlDeadessays on “The Proto-Solomon Jam” - http://deadessays.blogspot.com/2018/06/the-proto-solomon-jazz-jam.htmlGrateful Seconds talkin’ 6/10/73 - http://www.gratefulseconds.com/2017/04/rfk-1973-certified-killer.htmlAll samples come from Monte Barry's excellent AUD, available at https://archive.org/details/gd1973-06-10.fob.barry.90351.flac16/gd73-06-10d2t03.flacFollow us on social media! @workingmanspod on Twitter and @workingmans_pod on Instagram