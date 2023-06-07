Working Mom Moments - working mom coach, work life balance, career and motherhood, overwhelmed working mom

Have you wrestled with working mom guilt or trying to keep up with it all?
03. Working Genius for Working Moms, Part 1
Patrick Lencioni and The Table Group created the productivity model and book called The Six Types of Working Genius, aimed at increasing outcomes alongside joy and satisfaction. As a certified facilitator in the model, I have seen lives transformed by the lessons learned from Working Genius both at home and at in the office.
In part one of this three part series, we'll discuss an overview of Lencioni's model and its broad application to the lives working moms. Part two will cover specific application to working moms in their career, while part three puts the information into practice at home. Buckle up! This is going to be a fun one!
Hop over to my website to grab your Working Genius Podcast Bundle exclusively for listeners! www.lacyjungman.com/podcast
Click here buy your own copy of The Six Types of Working Genius* https://amzn.to/3pEcOlA
*As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
As always, you can connect with me at [email protected] or by visiting my website at www.lacyjungman.com.
Have a beautiful day!
7/11/2023
18:19
02. Unpacking Working Mom Guilt with Former Google Exec Erika Gerdes
Ever heard a message so good you wanted to replay it over and over again? Well...that's today's episode!
Even executives who appear to have it all together struggle with the same working mom guilt that many women are conflicted with. In today's episode, we're talking with former Google Global Executive, Erika Gerdes about the hidden layers of working mom guilt.
Among my favorite truth bombs she drops are the following quotes:
"What we are calling mom guilt is not guilt at all. It's shame... Guilt is what allows us to make a slightly different decision. Shame is what keeps us going and never stopping."
"So much of what motivates us is continuing to do more and be more... when we do more, when we become more, then we will be enough."
"We're running away from failure... we're running away from being seen for what we fear we actually are, that we're failures, that we're mediocre, that we're replaceable."
Buckle up - this is going to be a ride to remember. But a necessary journey to walk through in order to gain confidence as working moms.
To connect with Erika, you can find her on LinkedIn or at her website, www.erikagerdes.com.
As always, you can reach out to me at [email protected] or at www.lacyjungman.com.
Have a beautiful day!
7/11/2023
20:32
01. Your Best Summer Yet! Remove the working mom guilt this summer!
Summer is in full swing! For kids that means laid back schedules and fun in the sun! But for working moms, oftentimes the summer months provides a whole heck of a lot of stress.
Camps, activities and sport schedules usually don't align with a working parent's schedule, causing you to adjust hours in order to make sure everyone gets where they need to be. This places extra pressure at work and home. For others, they're relying on a friend or babysitter to get people where they need to be while juggling schedules from the office.
Seeing all the posts on social media about fun activities other families are enjoying while you're cranking away at projects at work, can cause a reaction of guilt knowing you want to make the most of your summer with your kids as well.
You're in luck! Today's episode is all about how to make this summer your best yet!
Block off this time on your calendar as a meeting with yourself, pop those earbuds in, and let's dig into this Working Mom Moment together!
Hop on over to my website, and schedule your own one on one with me at www.lacyjungman.com
7/11/2023
22:10
Welcome to the Working Mom Moments Podcast! Transform Your Relationship With Career and Motherhood
The Go-To podcast for women navigating career and motherhood!
Have you wrestled with working mom guilt or trying to keep up with it all?
Do you struggle to find work-life balance?
Does the mental load of juggling motherhood and career exhaust you?
Are you finally ready to thrive at home and at work?
Being a working mom is hard, but oh-so-rewarding! Find your way to a more fulfilling life at home and at work through self acceptance, clarity for today and exploration of the future.
Hey, I'm Lacy. Mom of four boys, wife, executive leader, author and speaker. People always ask me how I do it all. The reality is, no one can do it all. I sure can't! But there's a way to grow in your career while being the mom you want to be.
Ready to find out more?
In this podcast you'll learn:
-> How to reduce guilt and increase confidence
-> Understand yourself and your skills more clearly
-> How to assess your current situation & determine what you need to get through today
->Explore future opportunities for home and work that align with your goals and values
I can't wait to help you transform your relationship with career and motherhood. Block off this time on your calendar...pop your earbuds in...and let's dig in!
Check out my website for more information: www.lacyjungman.com
About Working Mom Moments - working mom coach, work life balance, career and motherhood, overwhelmed working mom
Have you wrestled with working mom guilt or trying to keep up with it all?
Do you struggle to find work-life balance?
Are you questioning your decision to pursue a career alongside motherhood?
Does the mental load of juggling motherhood and career exhaust you?
Are you finally ready to thrive, both at home and at work?
In this podcast you’ll find real talk and honest conversation around the struggles and beauty of being a working mom. There are so many moments that come to mind when blending motherhood and career. Some moments are beautiful while others are painful. Moments where you feel like you have it all together, and those times when you feel overwhelmed. Moments are what make us who we are.
Through focusing on identity and self-acceptance, gaining clarity on what you want and need today, and exploration of new approaches, listeners will have a fresh and insightful take on the journey of working motherhood. Tips and tricks are helpful, and we’ll certainly dive into those! But to truly find joy in the working mom journey, we’ll need to talk about what’s on your heart.
If you’re ready to remove working-mom guilt (or at least drop it down a notch!) and thrive both at home and your career, you’re in the right place!
Hey there, I’m Lacy. As a working mom of four boys, I know what it’s like to pursue a career in tandem with motherhood. While raising our crew alongside my husband, I held a variety of individual contributor and executive roles in both startup and corporate environments. Being a working mom is hard. At times I felt like I had it all together and other times, I felt like I was letting everyone down. I found myself chasing perfection and the elusive work/life balance we’ve been conditioned to pursue. I was treading water and felt like I was letting everyone down.
I finally realized I needed to shift my mindset and the lens with which I viewed my relationship with work and motherhood. To do this, I had to get clarity on several aspects of life and surround myself with people that supported me. I needed to recognize the moments - both good and frustrating - that made me who I am. I’m honored to share many of these reflection points and introduce you to some amazing working moms who will impart their perspectives, all while having some fun along the way!
Find more information at www.lacyjungman.com.
***Podcast Listener Special***
Grab your own one-on-one, unstuck session with me, along with a free gift! Once you book your clarity session, you’ll be gifted a complementary Working Genius Assessment to help kick off our conversation. Grab time on my calendar today!
