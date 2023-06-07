Working Mom Moments - working mom coach, work life balance, career and motherhood, overwhelmed working mom

The Go-To podcast for women navigating career and motherhood! Have you wrestled with working mom guilt or trying to keep up with it all? Do you struggle to find work-life balance? Does the mental load of juggling motherhood and career exhaust you? Are you finally ready to thrive at home and at work? Being a working mom is hard, but oh-so-rewarding! Find your way to a more fulfilling life at home and at work through self acceptance, clarity for today and exploration of the future. Hey, I'm Lacy. Mom of four boys, wife, executive leader, author and speaker. People always ask me how I do it all. The reality is, no one can do it all. I sure can't! But there's a way to grow in your career while being the mom you want to be. Ready to find out more? In this podcast you'll learn: -> How to reduce guilt and increase confidence -> Understand yourself and your skills more clearly -> How to assess your current situation & determine what you need to get through today ->Explore future opportunities for home and work that align with your goals and values I can't wait to help you transform your relationship with career and motherhood. Block off this time on your calendar...pop your earbuds in...and let's dig in! Check out my website for more information: www.lacyjungman.com

Summer is in full swing! For kids that means laid back schedules and fun in the sun! But for working moms, oftentimes the summer months provides a whole heck of a lot of stress. Camps, activities and sport schedules usually don't align with a working parent's schedule, causing you to adjust hours in order to make sure everyone gets where they need to be. This places extra pressure at work and home. For others, they're relying on a friend or babysitter to get people where they need to be while juggling schedules from the office. Seeing all the posts on social media about fun activities other families are enjoying while you're cranking away at projects at work, can cause a reaction of guilt knowing you want to make the most of your summer with your kids as well. You're in luck! Today's episode is all about how to make this summer your best yet! Block off this time on your calendar as a meeting with yourself, pop those earbuds in, and let's dig into this Working Mom Moment together! Hop on over to my website, and schedule your own one on one with me at www.lacyjungman.com

As a working mom of four boys, I know what it's like to pursue a career in tandem with motherhood. While raising our crew alongside my husband, I held a variety of individual contributor and executive roles in both startup and corporate environments. Being a working mom is hard. At times I felt like I had it all together and other times, I felt like I was letting everyone down. I found myself chasing perfection and the elusive work/life balance we've been conditioned to pursue. I was treading water and felt like I was letting everyone down. I finally realized I needed to shift my mindset and the lens with which I viewed my relationship with work and motherhood. To do this, I had to get clarity on several aspects of life and surround myself with people that supported me. I needed to recognize the moments - both good and frustrating - that made me who I am.