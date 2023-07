Working Class with Attorney Ryan

Taqueria Confessions: Workplace Sins, Fake Priests, and The Three Amigos

Did a California restaurant REALLY hire a fake priest to spy on its employees? This week Attorney Ryan takes a deep dive into how a group of managers got slapped with over $140,000 in penalties. The fake priest is just the tip of the iceberg: Attorney Ryan exposes a list of wage violations with expert legal analysis.