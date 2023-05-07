Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland

Ryan Stygar
Welcome to Working Class with Attorney Ryan! In this podcast Attorney Ryan Stygar (aka "The Labor Lawyer") breaks down the most outrageous, interesting, and som...
Education
  • Taqueria Confessions: Workplace Sins, Fake Priests, and The Three Amigos
    Did a California restaurant REALLY hire a fake priest to spy on its employees? This week Attorney Ryan takes a deep dive into how a group of managers got slapped with over $140,000 in penalties. The fake priest is just the tip of the iceberg: Attorney Ryan exposes a list of wage violations with expert legal analysis.Tune into more Attorney Ryan Content Here -->  https://linktr.ee/attorneyryanWant to Hire Attorney Ryan for your case? Contact his law office here --> https://centurionta.leaddocket.com/Opportunities/Form/4Interested in Sponsoring the Show? Email [email protected] with the subject WORKING CLASS SPONSORAll content is the sole property of Attorney Ryan Media, LLC and Ryan Stygar. All copyrights are reserved and the exclusive property of Attorney Ryan Media, LLC and Ryan Stygar. Nothing contained herein should be construed as legal advice and engaging with Attorney Ryan content on any channel does not form an attorney client relationship.
    6/30/2023
    24:43
  • Laura Whaley
    Attorney Ryan sits with everyone's favorite Work Bestie, Laura Whaley. We discussed the hottest issues affecting work culture today, including mental health at work, setting firm boundaries, breaking out of the "entry level job cycle," hustle culture in America, and Laura's journey as an entrepreneur. You can follow Laura on Instagram @loewhaleyTune into more Attorney Ryan Content Here -->  https://linktr.ee/attorneyryanWant to Hire Attorney Ryan for your case? Contact his law office here --> https://centurionta.leaddocket.com/Opportunities/Form/4Interested in Sponsoring the Show? Email [email protected] with the subject WORKING CLASS SPONSORAll content is the sole property of Attorney Ryan Media, LLC and Ryan Stygar. All copyrights are reserved and the exclusive property of Attorney Ryan Media, LLC and Ryan Stygar. Nothing contained herein should be construed as legal advice and engaging with Attorney Ryan content on any channel does not form an attorney client relationship.
    6/28/2023
    2:01:03

Welcome to Working Class with Attorney Ryan! In this podcast Attorney Ryan Stygar (aka "The Labor Lawyer") breaks down the most outrageous, interesting, and sometime hilarious workplace lawsuits. If you have a job, this is the podcast for you.Attorney Ryan also regularly brings in celebrity guests, legal experts, and other interesting people to discuss our toughest problems in life and at work.Subscribe to catch new episodes every Friday!
