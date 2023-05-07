Welcome to Working Class with Attorney Ryan! In this podcast Attorney Ryan Stygar (aka "The Labor Lawyer") breaks down the most outrageous, interesting, and som...
Taqueria Confessions: Workplace Sins, Fake Priests, and The Three Amigos
Did a California restaurant REALLY hire a fake priest to spy on its employees? This week Attorney Ryan takes a deep dive into how a group of managers got slapped with over $140,000 in penalties. The fake priest is just the tip of the iceberg: Attorney Ryan exposes a list of wage violations with expert legal analysis.
6/30/2023
24:43
Laura Whaley
Attorney Ryan sits with everyone's favorite Work Bestie, Laura Whaley. We discussed the hottest issues affecting work culture today, including mental health at work, setting firm boundaries, breaking out of the "entry level job cycle," hustle culture in America, and Laura's journey as an entrepreneur. You can follow Laura on Instagram @loewhaley
Welcome to Working Class with Attorney Ryan! In this podcast Attorney Ryan Stygar (aka "The Labor Lawyer") breaks down the most outrageous, interesting, and sometime hilarious workplace lawsuits. If you have a job, this is the podcast for you.Attorney Ryan also regularly brings in celebrity guests, legal experts, and other interesting people to discuss our toughest problems in life and at work.Subscribe to catch new episodes every Friday!