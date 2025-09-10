Shape-shifting with our own demons… that’s the part of the acting process nobody teaches you.Sam and Gabrielle crack open a deeply honest convo about the invisible pressure actors feel to always be “put together”...on tape, online, in class, and even in friendships. What starts with a rant about method acting backlash turns into a vulnerable deep-dive on self-worth, preparation, and the stories we tell ourselves behind the scenes.in this episode we talk about:why social media clips are never the full story. and why that triggers peoplethe difference between feeling “behind” vs actually being behindGab’s upcoming acting workshop and her fear of being perceived as unpreparedSam’s inner narrative of needing to be more “interesting”the old actor mindsets we default to… and how to gently fight themwhat “doing the work” actually looks like between auditionscreating safety in community instead of pressure to performredefining our standards of readiness and showing up with gracenext week:We’re talking what we’re watching...and why we’re scouting real estate in New Mexico 👀
2. acting techniques, turning off the actor-brain, and why Gab + Sam would NOT have been friends while getting their BFA's
we are BACK, this time recording from opposite coasts — sam in oregon, gab in florida — and proving that actor brain never takes a vacation.in this episode we talk about christmas movie auditions on the beach and the awkward reality of watching the person who booked “your” role. plus: road trip meltdowns, sorority house confessions, why method acting feels outdated, and what we’re watching right now (weapons, hostage, untamed, f1 to name a FEW)what you’ll hear in this episode:christmas movie self tapes and the great camera movement debateusing clue cards, photos, and props for auditionsthe question every actor hates: “what’s your method?”why method acting feels out of touch with today’s industrymovie and tv recs we're dabbling infollow sam @samvalentine and gab @gabriellebyndloss, and subscribe cause it tells us we should keep going!!!
1. audition rules (RULES?!) self tape tricks to try + why we need to talk about what we're watching
sam and gabrielle kick off the very first episode of working actor life by pulling back the curtain on what it’s really like to be working actors. about viral audition tapes (yes, the bathroom floor one), when to break the so-called rules, and the mental gymnastics of watching someone else book “your” role.plus: why sam felt ready to part ways with the name one broke actress, why gab is obsessed with camera pans, and the shocking reason we’re both kind of in love with an ai voice.what you’ll hear in this episode:starting this podcast on a whim (very on brand)breaking self tape “rules” and the bathroom floor debateaudition heartbreak, comparison, and who else was “almost” castthe great pan vs button showdownwhat we’re watching right now (hunting wives, weapons, companion, ballard)fake “insta friends” and why we all do itfollow sam @samvalentine + gab @gabriellebyndloss for more!