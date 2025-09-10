2. acting techniques, turning off the actor-brain, and why Gab + Sam would NOT have been friends while getting their BFA's

we are BACK, this time recording from opposite coasts — sam in oregon, gab in florida — and proving that actor brain never takes a vacation.in this episode we talk about christmas movie auditions on the beach and the awkward reality of watching the person who booked “your” role. plus: road trip meltdowns, sorority house confessions, why method acting feels outdated, and what we’re watching right now (weapons, hostage, untamed, f1 to name a FEW)what you’ll hear in this episode:christmas movie self tapes and the great camera movement debateusing clue cards, photos, and props for auditionsthe question every actor hates: “what’s your method?”why method acting feels out of touch with today’s industrymovie and tv recs we're dabbling infollow sam @samvalentine and gab @gabriellebyndloss, and subscribe cause it tells us we should keep going!!!