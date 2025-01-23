Work Is Tuition You Get Paid For

In the debut episode of Work, Erika breaks down the realities of work, leadership, and career growth. She shares why she started the podcast, the importance of learning on the job, and why resilience matters in today's workplace. From the dangers of revenge quitting to hiring insights and generational work-life balance debates, Erika keeps it real with unfiltered advice and guest perspectives. Also decoding corporate jargon, explaining the meaning of EBITDA, and reflections on the challenges of discipline at work.