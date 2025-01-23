In the debut episode of Work, Erika breaks down the realities of work, leadership, and career growth. She shares why she started the podcast, the importance of learning on the job, and why resilience matters in today’s workplace. From the dangers of revenge quitting to hiring insights and generational work-life balance debates, Erika keeps it real with unfiltered advice and guest perspectives. Also decoding corporate jargon, explaining the meaning of EBITDA, and reflections on the challenges of discipline at work.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
54:47
Work (Official Trailer)
Work with Erika is a new podcast hosted by Erika Badan, CEO of Food52, former CEO of Barstool Sports and author of Nobody Cares About Your Career. Each week, Erika dives into the challenges and realities of modern work - from office dynamics to work-life balance, and everything in between. Join her for candid conversations on how to make work, work for you. Tune in starting January 27th, wherever you get your podcasts.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Most everybody has to work. Most everything has changed about work. Join Erika Badan -- CEO of Food52, former CEO of Barstool Sports and author of Nobody Cares About Your Career -- as she candidly navigates what’s great about work, what’s terrible at work, and what you need to know to make work, work for you.