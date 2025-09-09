Today’s episode is all about how to be proactive versus being reactive. Resources from this episode: Verity Conference (Use code: NANCYRAY15 for 15% off) The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey Free Weekly Checklist! Rhythms Reset Send Nancy an Audio Message! Dwell Bible App Discount Visit my Cornerstore! Nancy Ray Website Nancy Ray on Instagram Affiliate links have been used in this post! I do receive a commission when you choose to purchase through these links, and that helps me keep this podcast up and running—I truly appreciate when you choose to use them!
284 - Prepare Your Mind for Action
I was reading through 1 Peter the other morning and this verse just stuck out at me. 1 Peter 1:13 - “Therefore, prepare your minds for action. Be sober-minded and set your hope fully on the grace that will be brought to you at the revelation of Jesus Christ.” Today’s episode is just me sharing a little bit of what I feel like the Lord has been teaching me lately, specifically about this verse and the importance of our minds. Resources from this episode: 1 Peter 1:13 Send Nancy an Audio Message! Rhythms Reset Dwell Bible App Discount Isaiah 26:3 Marco Polo Visit my Cornerstore! Nancy Ray Website Nancy Ray on Instagram Affiliate links have been used in this post! I do receive a commission when you choose to purchase through these links, and that helps me keep this podcast up and running—I truly appreciate when you choose to use them!
283 - I Just Wish I Had a Bigger Kitchen with Kate Strickler
Today I got to sit down with my friend, Kate Strickler of Naptime Kitchen, and talk all about some of our favorite things, recipes, practical things we love, but especially her new book, I Just Wish I Had a Bigger Kitchen. We talk a lot about the theme of contentment, which you guys know is dear to my heart. I’m so excited for you to listen to our conversation today. Resources from this episode: 25% Off Dwell Bible App Episode 056 - Meal Planning Made Fun with Kate from Naptime Kitchen The Home Reset I Just Wish I Had a Bigger Kitchen Book by Kate Strickler Naptime Kitchen Overnight Oatmeal Naptime Kitchen Honey Butter Crockpot Chicken Naptime Kitchen Greek-ish Crockpot Chicken Naptime Kitchen Daily Green Smoothie Hawaiian Roll Cinnamon Roll Recipe Over the Door Organizer Naptime Kitchen Website Kate Strickler on Instagram Send Nancy an Audio Message! Visit my Cornerstore! Nancy Ray Website Nancy Ray on Instagram Affiliate links have been used in this post! I do receive a commission when you choose to purchase through these links, and that helps me keep this podcast up and running—I truly appreciate when you choose to use them!
282 - Love Your Life with Rachel Awtrey
I met my friend Rachel at a retreat a little over a year ago and we were fast friends. She is a fellow podcaster and now an author. Today, I’m having her on the Work and Play podcast to talk all about her new book and some big sister advice that you are not going to want to miss. Resources from this episode: Rachel Awtrey Website Follow Rachel on Instagram Real Talk with Rachel Awtrey Podcast Soul Camp Love Your Life book by Rachel Awtrey Your Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk M.D. Big Sis Advice Just Do Something by Kevin DeYoung Psalm 68:3 Send Nancy an Audio Message! Visit my Cornerstore! Nancy Ray Website Nancy Ray on Instagram Affiliate links have been used in this post! I do receive a commission when you choose to purchase through these links, and that helps me keep this podcast up and running—I truly appreciate when you choose to use them!
281 - Traveling with Kids : 3 Lists and All My Tips
Today’s episode is all about traveling with kids. We’ve been at this for a while and I’m so excited to share all of my tips + three lists that I cannot do without. Resources from this episode: 25% Off Dwell Bible App Walker Family Goods Duffel Bags Lalabu Baby Wrap Travel White Noise Machine Visit my Cornerstore! Send me an audio message! Nancy Ray Website Nancy Ray on Instagram Affiliate links have been used in this post! I do receive a commission when you choose to purchase through these links, and that helps me keep this podcast up and running—I truly appreciate when you choose to use them!
