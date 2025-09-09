283 - I Just Wish I Had a Bigger Kitchen with Kate Strickler

Today I got to sit down with my friend, Kate Strickler of Naptime Kitchen, and talk all about some of our favorite things, recipes, practical things we love, but especially her new book, I Just Wish I Had a Bigger Kitchen. We talk a lot about the theme of contentment, which you guys know is dear to my heart. I’m so excited for you to listen to our conversation today. Resources from this episode: 25% Off Dwell Bible App Episode 056 - Meal Planning Made Fun with Kate from Naptime Kitchen The Home Reset I Just Wish I Had a Bigger Kitchen Book by Kate Strickler Naptime Kitchen Overnight Oatmeal Naptime Kitchen Honey Butter Crockpot Chicken Naptime Kitchen Greek-ish Crockpot Chicken Naptime Kitchen Daily Green Smoothie Hawaiian Roll Cinnamon Roll Recipe Over the Door Organizer Naptime Kitchen Website Kate Strickler on Instagram Send Nancy an Audio Message! Visit my Cornerstore! Nancy Ray Website Nancy Ray on Instagram Affiliate links have been used in this post! I do receive a commission when you choose to purchase through these links, and that helps me keep this podcast up and running—I truly appreciate when you choose to use them!