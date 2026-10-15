Ashley McBryde and Terri Jo Box join Parker and Lydia for crazy stories and the easy chemistry of a deep friendship. From “Bible and a .44” to “What If We Don’t,” their decade-plus of writing together comes with plenty of laughs.

They share how “What If We Don’t” came back ten years later, giving Terri Jo her first radio single and Ashley her biggest add week at country radio. Along the way: an unreleased Wynonna cut, Music Row Freakshow, drunk songwriters bowling against professionals, and the trust behind their songs.

Plus, Most Likely To, Title Talk, and a Song That Got Away conversation that turns toward songs they wish had gotten away—and one they love about Trent Willmon’s Wranglers.



Follow Along

Women’s Writes on TikTok — @thewomenswrites https://www.tiktok.com/@thewomenswrites?_r=1&_t=ZP-99n4TLNC5xH

Women’s Writes on Instagram — @thewomenswrites https://www.instagram.com/thewomenswrites/

Host - Parker Welling — Parkerwellingnohe https://www.instagram.com/parkerwellingnohe/

Host - Lydia Vaughan — Lydia_vaughan https://www.instagram.com/lydia_vaughan/

Ashley McBryde — AshleyMcBryde https://www.instagram.com/ashleymcbryde

Terri Jo Box — TerriJoBox https://www.instagram.com/terrijobox

Ashley’s Website —https://linktr.ee/ashleymcbryde



Our Partners

Title Sponsor — Kilometre Music Group: https://www.kilomg.com

Video Production provided by — dbVrentals: https://dbvrentals.com

Creative Direction / Brand Development - AYA Creative: https://www.ayacreative.xyz/

Podcast Editing & Production - Ashlyne Huff Blue / Small Batch Sound: https://www.smallbatchsound.com/

Home Team Publishing / G Major Management - https://www.instagram.com/gmajormanagement/

The Green Room PR - https://www.thegreenroompr.com

Contact: mailto:supportwomenswrites@gmail.com



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