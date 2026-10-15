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6 episodes
Episode 5: Ashley McBryde & Terri Jo Box on finding your people, wild stories & a song’s second chance10/15/2026 | 1hAshley McBryde and Terri Jo Box join Parker and Lydia for crazy stories and the easy chemistry of a deep friendship. From “Bible and a .44” to “What If We Don’t,” their decade-plus of writing together comes with plenty of laughs.
They share how “What If We Don’t” came back ten years later, giving Terri Jo her first radio single and Ashley her biggest add week at country radio. Along the way: an unreleased Wynonna cut, Music Row Freakshow, drunk songwriters bowling against professionals, and the trust behind their songs.
Plus, Most Likely To, Title Talk, and a Song That Got Away conversation that turns toward songs they wish had gotten away—and one they love about Trent Willmon’s Wranglers.
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Women’s Writes on TikTok — @thewomenswrites https://www.tiktok.com/@thewomenswrites?_r=1&_t=ZP-99n4TLNC5xH
Women’s Writes on Instagram — @thewomenswrites https://www.instagram.com/thewomenswrites/
Host - Parker Welling — Parkerwellingnohe https://www.instagram.com/parkerwellingnohe/
Host - Lydia Vaughan — Lydia_vaughan https://www.instagram.com/lydia_vaughan/
Ashley McBryde — AshleyMcBryde https://www.instagram.com/ashleymcbryde
Terri Jo Box — TerriJoBox https://www.instagram.com/terrijobox
Ashley’s Website —https://linktr.ee/ashleymcbryde
Our Partners
Title Sponsor — Kilometre Music Group: https://www.kilomg.com
Video Production provided by — dbVrentals: https://dbvrentals.com
Creative Direction / Brand Development - AYA Creative: https://www.ayacreative.xyz/
Podcast Editing & Production - Ashlyne Huff Blue / Small Batch Sound: https://www.smallbatchsound.com/
Home Team Publishing / G Major Management - https://www.instagram.com/gmajormanagement/
The Green Room PR - https://www.thegreenroompr.com
Contact: mailto:supportwomenswrites@gmail.com
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- You might already have a favorite songwriter—you just don’t know their name.
In this mini episode, Parker follows the songs she grew up loving back to the women who wrote them, exploring how music, friendship, and creative influence travel across generations. From Matraca Berg and Gretchen Peters to Taylor Swift and Liz Rose, it’s a look at the people who shape our lives through songs—and the inspiration we carry without knowing where it began.
What are your five favorite songs? Do you know who wrote them?
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Women’s Writes on TikTok — @thewomenswrites https://www.tiktok.com/@thewomenswrites?_r=1&_t=ZP-99n4TLNC5xH
Women’s Writes on Instagram — @thewomenswrites https://www.instagram.com/thewomenswrites/
Host - Parker Welling — Parkerwellingnohe https://www.instagram.com/parkerwellingnohe/
Host - Lydia Vaughan — Lydia_vaughan https://www.instagram.com/lydia_vaughan/
Our Partners
Title Sponsor — Kilometre Music Group: https://www.kilomg.com
Video Production provided by — dbVrentals: https://dbvrentals.com
Creative Direction / Brand Development - AYA Creative: https://www.ayacreative.xyz/
Podcast Editing & Production - Ashlyne Huff Blue / Small Batch Sound: https://www.smallbatchsound.com/
Home Team Publishing / G Major Management - https://www.instagram.com/gmajormanagement/
The Green Room PR - https://www.thegreenroompr.com
Contact: mailto:supportwomenswrites@gmail.com
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Episode 3: Jessi Alexander and Connie Harrington On Collaboration, Friendship, and the Song That Got Away10/01/2026 | 44 mins.Jessi Alexander and Connie Harrington take us back to the beginning of their friendship and creative partnership, talk about what they bring out in each other as writers, and share the stories behind songs like “Make Me A Mop”, “I Drive Your Truck”, “Mine Would Be You” and more.
Plus, they put their friendship to the test with a game of Most Likely To, turn a random title into a song idea during Title Talk, and Jessi plays their favorite uncut song in a segment called The Song That Got Away.
Follow Along
Women’s Writes on TikTok — @thewomenswrites https://www.tiktok.com/@thewomenswrites?_r=1&_t=ZP-99n4TLNC5xH
Women’s Writes on Instagram — @thewomenswrites https://www.instagram.com/thewomenswrites/
Host - Parker Welling — Parkerwellingnohe https://www.instagram.com/parkerwellingnohe/
Host - Lydia Vaughan — Lydia_vaughan https://www.instagram.com/lydia_vaughan/
Guest - Connie Harrington — Connieraeharrington https://www.instagram.com/connieraeharrington/
Guest - Jessi Alexander —Jessilalexader https://www.instagram.com/jessilalexander/
Our Partners
Title Sponsor — Kilometre Music Group: https://www.kilomg.com
Video Production provided by — dbVrentals: https://dbvrentals.com
Creative Direction / Brand Development - AYA Creative: https://www.ayacreative.xyz/
Podcast Editing & Production - Ashlyne Huff Blue / Small Batch Sound: https://www.smallbatchsound.com/
Home Team Publishing / G Major Management - https://www.instagram.com/gmajormanagement/
The Green Room PR - https://www.thegreenroompr.com
Contact: mailto:supportwomenswrites@gmail.com
If you enjoyed this episode:
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- Women’s Writes started with a simple idea: get a group of female songwriters together for a weekend to hang out, write songs, and actually get to know each other.
What happened next became the theory behind this entire podcast. In our first mini episode,
Parker starts with the accidental experiment that started Women’s Writes and falls in a rabbit hole that leads to the realization that friendship creates proximity, proximity creates creative preference, and creative preference creates opportunity.
Because sometimes the reason the same people keep ending up in the room together is simply because they like to hang out with each other.
Follow Along
Women’s Writes on TikTok — @thewomenswrites https://www.tiktok.com/@thewomenswrites?_r=1&_t=ZP-99n4TLNC5xH Women’s Writes
on Instagram — @thewomenswrites https://www.instagram.com/thewomenswrites/
Host - Parker Welling — Parkerwellingnohe https://www.instagram.com/parkerwellingnohe/
Host - Lydia Vaughan — Lydia_vaughan https://www.instagram.com/lydia_vaughan/
Our Partners
Title Sponsor — Kilometre Music Group: https://www.kilomg.com
Video Production provided by — dbVrentals: https://dbvrentals.com
Creative Direction / Brand Development - AYA Creative: https://www.ayacreative.xyz/
Podcast Editing & Production - Ashlyne Huff Blue / Small Batch Sound: https://www.smallbatchsound.com/
Home Team Publishing / G Major Management - https://www.instagram.com/gmajormanagement/
The Green Room PR - https://www.thegreenroompr.com
Contact: mailto:supportwomenswrites@gmail.com
If you enjoyed this episode:
Subscribe to Women's Writes
Follow us on Instagram and TikTok
Share this episode
Leave a review
Tag us when you're listening
- Women’s Writes is a podcast about the creative relationships behind great songs.
Hosted by hit songwriters and close friends Parker Welling and Lydia Vaughan, the show brings great writing combos together to unpack their stories, songs and friendships.
New episodes every Thursday, alternating between conversations with some of our favorite songwriters and shorter episodes exploring songs, stories, creativity and country music history.
Subscribe for full episodes and more from Women’s Writes.
Follow @thewomenswrites on instagram, TikTok and YouTube
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About Women's Writes
Women’s Writes is a podcast about the creative relationships behind great songs.Hosted by hit songwriters and close friends Parker Welling and Lydia Vaughan, the show brings great writing combos together to unpack their stories, songs and friendships.New episodes every Thursday, alternating between conversations with some of our favorite songwriters and shorter episodes exploring songs, stories, creativity and country music history.Subscribe for full episodes and more from Women’s Writes.Follow @thewomenswrites on instagram, TikTok and YouTubePodcast website
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