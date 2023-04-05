Women Who Travel | Condé Nast Traveler

Though travel and adventure have historically been publicly claimed by men, women have always been part of those narratives, too. Each week, host and Condé Nast... More
An Episode Dedicated to the Ultimate Travel Companions—Our Mothers
In honor of Mother’s Day, journalist and author Connie Wang calls in to talk about her new book of essays, Oh My Mother!, centered around travels to places like Paris, China, and Las Vegas (one Magic Mike show included) with her mother Qing. And later, we hear from a whole host of listeners, both mothers and daughters, about their own trips.
5/11/2023
30:45
Journalist Lyse Doucet Likes to Think of the BBC as Her Passport
Lale chats with Lyse Doucet, the BBC’s Chief International Correspondent. Doucet’s career has taken her to places like Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Brazil—she often leaves for an assignment on a moment’s notice to cover natural disasters and turbulent warzones. If you follow the BBC World Service or BBC News, then her voice is likely familiar to you thanks to her decades of work spent bringing the stories of people and places around the globe into our living rooms, but it’s not often that she talks about her own life and work.
5/4/2023
29:57
Arsema Thomas on Filming the 'Bridgerton' Spin-Off in English Country Homes and Traveling Across Africa
Lale chats with actor Arsema Thomas, who plays a young Lady Danbury in the soon to be released Netflix series Queen Charlotte - A Bridgerton Story, from Shonda Rhimes. Off screen, Arsema has spent large swathes of her life living in different countries across Africa—an experience that has informed her approach to acting, and the role she is now playing. She shares stories from Uganda, Nairobi, Cape Town, and more, and discusses filming the Bridgerton prequel inside English country homes, and the complex history behind them.
4/27/2023
31:29
What It Takes to Become a Free Diver, Caring for Our Oceans, and More
Few of us get to witness the rich and complex ecosystems that live below the oceans' surface—but for Zandile Ndhlovu, venturing deep underwater on a single breath is part of daily life. Lale chats with the South African free diver about her work running The Black Mermaid Foundation, witnessing coral bleaching first hand, weaving sustainability into her travels, and coming face-to-face with a shark. Plus, we hear from a New Yorker about restoring oyster reefs in and around the city.
4/20/2023
29:57
‘Love & Death’ Director Lesli Linka Glatter on Capturing Texas and Travels in Tokyo
Everyday we travel to far-flung places through our television screens, all thanks to the directors, location scouts, camera crews, and more who skillfully capture—or create—entire worlds for us to get lost in. One of those people is Lesli Linka Glatter, the award-winning director behind shows like Twin Peaks, Homeland, and Mad Men. Lale sits down with her to find out about how she bought to life 1970s Texas in the new HBO Max show Love and Death, what it's like to travel the world with a film crew, and the time she took a life-changing trip to Tokyo.
