Women of the Word: How to Study the Bible with Jen Wilkin

In this 10-week podcast, author Jen Wilkin shares basic strategies, practical tips, and helpful encouragement for Bible study that transforms both the mind and ... More
Available Episodes
5 Key Principles for Transformative Bible Study
In this episode, Jen Wilkin walks through principles for studying the Bible that are essential to remember in order to get the most out of your time in God's word.
Jen Wilkin is a Bible teacher from Dallas, Texas. As an advocate for biblical literacy, she has organized and led studies for women in home, church, and parachurch contexts and authored several books, including the best seller 'Women of the Word: How to Study the Bible with Both Our Hearts and Our Minds' on which this podcast is based.
4/26/2023
28:19
Is There a Wrong Way to Study the Bible?
In this episode, Jen Wilkin describes the wrong ways we approach Bible study and what our failed attempts to engage with God's Word reveal about our own attitude toward Scripture.
4/19/2023
32:31
Overcoming Common Barriers to Bible Study
In this episode, Jen Wilkin walks through the barriers we often face when studying the Bible, how to move past them, and why it is worth it.
4/12/2023
30:11
How Studying the Bible Changed My Life
Join Jen Wilkin over the next ten weeks as she walks through methods, tips, and encouragements to studying the Bible more deeply so we might know and love the God of the Bible better.
In this first episode, Jen Wilkin introduces the idea of Bible literacy and shares how studying the Bible has changed her life.
Jen Wilkin is a Bible teacher from Dallas, Texas. As an advocate for biblical literacy, she has organized and led studies for women in home, church, and parachurch contexts and authored several books, including the best seller 'Women of the Word: How to Study the Bible with Both Our Hearts and Our Minds' on which this podcast is based.
4/5/2023
28:56
A New Podcast from Jen Wilkin on How to Study the Bible
Join Jen Wilkin over the next ten weeks as she walks through methods, tips, and encouragements to studying the Bible more deeply so we might know and love the God of the Bible better.
