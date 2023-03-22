Women of the Word: How to Study the Bible with Jen Wilkin

A New Podcast from Jen Wilkin on How to Study the Bible

Join Jen Wilkin over the next ten weeks as she walks through methods, tips, and encouragements to studying the Bible more deeply so we might know and love the God of the Bible better. Jen Wilkin is a Bible teacher from Dallas, Texas. As an advocate for biblical literacy, she has organized and led studies for women in home, church, and parachurch contexts and authored several books, including the best seller 'Women of the Word: How to Study the Bible with Both Our Hearts and Our Minds' on which this podcast is based. ❖ This podcast is also releasing as a video podcast on YouTube here. ❖ Check out Jen Wilkin's other books: In His Image: 10 Ways God Calls Us to Reflect His Character None Like Him: 10 Ways God Is Different from Us (and Why That's a Good Thing) Ten Words to Live By: Delighting in and Doing What God Commands