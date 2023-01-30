Shayla Douglas: Town of Garner Downtown and Small Business Development Manager

This month I interviewed Shayla Douglas, the Downtown and Small Business Development Manager with the Town of Garner. Shayla shared amazing insights into building community, the unique challenges smaller towns face, and advice to take with you into your work to ensure you show up best for the public you serve. I personally enjoyed Shayla's advice to keep being innovative and not let anyone dull your sparkle. Thanks for tuning in!