Welcome to the Women in NC Government podcast! Each month features a new profile of a remarkable woman in government making a positive impact in their community...
Shayla Douglas: Town of Garner Downtown and Small Business Development Manager
This month I interviewed Shayla Douglas, the Downtown and Small Business Development Manager with the Town of Garner. Shayla shared amazing insights into building community, the unique challenges smaller towns face, and advice to take with you into your work to ensure you show up best for the public you serve. I personally enjoyed Shayla's advice to keep being innovative and not let anyone dull your sparkle. Thanks for tuning in!
6/20/2023
41:56
Cecily Hamilton: City of Durham Strategic Initiatives Analyst
I had an amazing time interviewing Cecily Hamilton, the Strategic Initiatives Analyst for the City of Durham. We talk strategic planning, innovative ways to get resident feedback, and leadership at the city-level in Durham. Cecily touches on this article (& this one is good, too) about Black women in leadership roles in Durham. Thanks for tuning in this month!
5/16/2023
31:05
Women in NC Government Trailer
The Women in NC Government podcast aims to highlight the value of having women in all offices and departments of government. Each month will feature a profile of a remarkable woman in government making strides in her community.