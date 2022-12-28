Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Women In Environmental Engineering & Science

Podcast Women In Environmental Engineering & Science
Saranya Anantapantula
This podcast is to inspire other people and to educate them about the work researchers in environmental engineering/science are doing: the issues they face in t... More
This podcast is to inspire other people and to educate them about the work researchers in environmental engineering/science are doing: the issues they face in t... More

  • Episode #32: Dr. Francesca De Domenico talks about sustainable transportation, hydrogen powered planes, and green infrastructure
    Dr. Francesca De Domenico is an Assistant Professor in Novel Aircraft Propulsion at the faculty of Aerospace Engineering at TU Delft. She has a passion for flames and sustainability and her research goal is to disruptively change the way in which we power aircrafts, to make them greener and more sustainable. Specifically, she is interested in developing airplane engines which safely and efficiently use hydrogen as green alternative to kerosene-based jet fuels. She obtained her BSc and MSc in Aerospace Engineering (summa cum laude) from the University of Padova (Italy). Subsequently, she obtained her PhD in Engineering at the University of Cambridge, with her research investigating the sound generated by the flames in combustion chambers (thermo-acoustics). Subsequently, she became a Junior Research Fellow in Engineering at Gonville and Caius College (University of Cambridge), where she worked on developing advanced diagnostic tools for flames (laser-based measurement techniques) and for humans (novel sensors for measuring blood pressure). For her research, Francesca was awarded several prices and fellowships, such as the Amelia  Earhart Fellowship (for the 30 best female PhD researchers in Aerospace Engineers worldwide), the APS DFD award, the ASME SACTA award, the Acoustics Society Award, and she was invited to speak at national and international conferences. Francesca is also an active STEM ambassador. She enjoys outreach activities with school pupils and she actively contributes to initiative to promote gender-inclusivity in the education system. In her free time, Francesca enjoys all kinds of outdoor sport and activity, especially running, cycling and hiking. She loves travelling around the world, discovering new places, experiencing new cultures, and admiring the amazing beauty of nature.
    4/8/2023
    1:04:30
  • Episode #33: Phebe Bonilla talks about designing water treatment plants, climate change, and capturing carbon dioxide
    Phebe Bonilla is a Mexican environmental engineer. She did her undergrad in Puebla, her home city, where she worked for CAISEH, a consultancy company dedicated to doing environmental impact assessments. After finishing her degree, Phebe worked at MAV Integral Engineering and helped design wastewater treatment plants. The following year, she undertook her postgraduate studies at the University of Sheffield, in the UK. After completing her MSc in Environmental and Energy Engineering, she did a PhD in Chemical Engineering, specializing in CO2 capture. She is currently in Denmark, working remotely at Research Retold as a research communicator where she helps researchers to communicate their findings in accessible ways.
    3/25/2023
    56:44
  • Episode #32: Constance Schéré talks about marine protected areas, policy regarding our oceans, and citizen science
    Constance Schéré is a PhD candidate at King's College London in the Department of Geography. Her research focusses on the effectiveness of Irish Sea marine protected areas as a sustainable biological conservation tool. Constance has a MSc in Biodiversity, Territory, and Environment (BIOTERRE) from the Sorbonne (Université de Paris 1: Panthéon-Sorbonne, 2017) and a MSc in Environmental Policy from SciencesPo Paris (2013).  She completed environmental and research internships at Clean Water Action (2012), Dassault Systèmes (2013-2014), and Harvard University (2014). From 2014 to 2015, she was a sustainability specialist for Sodexo, where she worked in partnership with the Gulf of Maine Research Institute (United States) and the Marine Stewardship Council to promote the sustainable harvest of seafood and marine conservation. She is currently undergoing a doctoral internship with the LPO (French partner of BirdLife International) on the governance, management, and monitoring of the Sept-Îles marine reserve in Brittany, France.  In addition to her doctoral research, Constance is part of a number of citizen science projects, including Seasearch and Coastwatch. She is also co-coordinator of Divers Action Group Northern Ireland, which responds to public consultations, proposes new sites for MPA designation, and highlights harmful activities in Northern Irish waters.
    2/15/2023
    49:54
  • Episode #31: Dr. Kang Lan Tee talks about bioplastics, biochemical engineering, and entrepreneurship
    Dr. Kang Lan Tee is recognized for her work in directed evolution, protein engineering, adaptive laboratory evolution and sustainable biomanufacturing. Her contributions to the field include new molecular methods, novel promoters, improved enzymes and enhanced microbial strains for sustainable feedstock utilization. In 2019, she was awarded the Global Challenges Research Fellowship to investigate the use of agricultural waste for bioplastic production in collaboration with The National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology in Thailand. She has authored 30 publications in high-impact journals such as Nucleic Acid Research, Angewandte Chemie and PNAS  and authored the first textbook on protein engineering. As an innovator-entrepreneur, she founded SeSaM-Biotech GmbH (2009, Germany) to deliver enzyme solutions to the biotech industry and Evolutor Ltd (2022, UK) to engineer robust industrial strain for biomanufacturing.
    1/28/2023
    1:01:59
  • Episode #30: Katrin Steinthorsdottir talks about fixing carbon, geology, and climate change
    Katrin Steinthorsdottir (she/her) is a geologist who is doing her Ph.D. at the University of British Columbia (UBC) alongside working for Carbfix. Her work focuses on CO2 storage via mineralization in subsurface ultramafic rocks. She completed her MSc also at UBC on serpentinization and implications for carbon mineralization. Katrin grew up in Iceland, Malta, and the United States, and before moving to Canada, worked on volcano monitoring in Mexico. She acquired her BSc from the University of Iceland, investigating physical volcanology with an exchange year at the University of Bern, Switzerland.
    12/28/2022
    43:57

About Women In Environmental Engineering & Science

This podcast is to inspire other people and to educate them about the work researchers in environmental engineering/science are doing: the issues they face in the industry, the solutions they make, the roadblocks they push through, and what they learning to teach the society to keep the environment clean!
