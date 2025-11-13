FLASHBACK: Geddy Lee with Pierre Robert December 18th, 2000
A flashback conversation with Geddy Lee of Rush with Pierre Robert on December 18th, 2000. This was Geddy's first visit to the WMMR studios where he was celebrating his first solo record My Favorite Headache. Along with the record, the pair (in front of a live studio audience) discussed how Rush albums are like time capsules, how Philly concerts are special, and the influence of Soundgarden on this record.
FLASHBACK Ace Frehley on The Preston & Steve Show (2014)
We'll never forget when Ace joined us back in 2014, freshly inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and still buzzing from it. He told us Tom Morello's induction speech was "amazing," and they even grabbed dinner the night before.Talking about his new album at the time, Ace said he was thrilled with how it turned out because he kept things simple. "I go for feel and attitude," he told us. "Too many chefs in the kitchen can spoil it."Then came a gem of rock history: Ace revealed he was the one who drew the KISS logo. He just grabbed a felt pen one day and sketched it out. "Paul just straightened the lines a little," he laughed.He also couldn't stop grinning about jamming with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots on The Tonight Show. You could tell the guy still loved every second of it: playing, performing, and making people smile.
David Lee Roth with Pierre Robert and Reginald the Butler 4-16-1988
To celebrate David Lee Roth's 71st birthday, Pierre Robert flashes back to a conversation with "Diamond" David Lee Roth from 1988 before he played the Spectrum on his "Skyscraper" solo tour. They discuss how rock and roll is very similar to mountain climbing, riding at 20ft surfboard across the crowd during live shows and Dave's hilarious diet of the 5 Basic Food groups.
Pierre Presents: Papa Roach 9-8-25
An intimate conversation with Jacoby Shaddix, Jerry Horton and Tobin Esperance of Papa Roach with WMMR's Pierre Robert. They discuss how their songwriting process is equivalent to making a hot dog, the benefits of having their own record label, and also overcoming negativity and despair with gratitude and positive outlooks.
Alice Cooper on New Album, Hollywood Vampires & Legendary Rock Stories
Prior to his show with My Chemical Romance at Citizens Bank Park, the legendary Alice Cooper came to the WMMR studios to chat with Pierre Robert. Alice was also celebrating his latest album The Revenge of Alice Cooper which is the first with his original band in 51 years! Alice also divulges tales from his days in the Hollywood Vampires social club, holding a loaded gun on Elvis Presley and a wild story of turning down the advances of Hollywood starlet Mae West (and the rock star who actually took her up on her offer). These stories and many more!