FLASHBACK Ace Frehley on The Preston & Steve Show (2014)

We'll never forget when Ace joined us back in 2014, freshly inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and still buzzing from it. He told us Tom Morello's induction speech was "amazing," and they even grabbed dinner the night before.Talking about his new album at the time, Ace said he was thrilled with how it turned out because he kept things simple. "I go for feel and attitude," he told us. "Too many chefs in the kitchen can spoil it."Then came a gem of rock history: Ace revealed he was the one who drew the KISS logo. He just grabbed a felt pen one day and sketched it out. "Paul just straightened the lines a little," he laughed.He also couldn't stop grinning about jamming with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots on The Tonight Show. You could tell the guy still loved every second of it: playing, performing, and making people smile.