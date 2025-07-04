About WKGF Presents: The Witching Hour

WKGF Presents The Witching Hour is a fully scripted podcast series disguised as a late-night radio call-in show from the 80s, hosted by the fun-loving rock 'n roll DJ Max Thorn, straight from the corner booth at WKGF Bakersfield. Each episodes blends character-driven storytelling with a nostalgic feel, as Max opens the phone lines to listeners desperate to share their brushes with the bizarre - from haunted arcades and cursed VHS cassettes to impossible memories and vanishing children. Some calls are intense, some are absurd, some seem to hit a little too close to home, but Max wants to hear them all. Between phone calls, the broadcast sometimes shifts without warning, the frequenncy distorts, the dial turns, and you're plunged into fully produced audio-dramas that exist within the world of the show. These short form dial shifts blur the line between fiction and transmission - as if the radio is picking up something it shouldn't, giving YOU the real story! Whether you're here for creepy midnight confessions, cheap laughs, audio dramas ranging from creepy to uplifting to straight up campy, the ongoing mystery of the show itself, soaked in analog delight, or just a good ol' fashion good time, WKGF Presents The Witching Hour is for you! Season 1 premiers August 29th, 2025... In the world of the show, that date is August 25th, 1989, with new episodes following that same timeline coming every Friday night through Halloween. WKGF Presents The Witching Hour Season 1 is fully produced and written by Grant Fieldgrove, author of Meet Me at Jimmy's Arcade, and The Archie & Elise Mysteries.