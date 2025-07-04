Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsFictionWKGF Presents: The Witching Hour
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
WKGF Presents: The Witching Hour
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

WKGF Presents: The Witching Hour

Max Thorn, WKGF Radio Archives, Watch the Sky Productions, Grant Fieldgrove
FictionScience Fiction
WKGF Presents: The Witching Hour
Latest episode

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Fourth of July, 1989
    Max Thorn and The Witching Hour - coming to YOUR airwaves this August! Enjoy this clip from Fourth of July, 1986!
    --------  
    9:26
  • 9/19/1985 WKGF Breaking News
    Breaking News from Septemeber 19th, 1985, with WKGF reporter Nora Holloway.
    --------  
    2:58

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About WKGF Presents: The Witching Hour

WKGF Presents The Witching Hour is a fully scripted podcast series disguised as a late-night radio call-in show from the 80s, hosted by the fun-loving rock 'n roll DJ Max Thorn, straight from the corner booth at WKGF Bakersfield. Each episodes blends character-driven storytelling with a nostalgic feel, as Max opens the phone lines to listeners desperate to share their brushes with the bizarre - from haunted arcades and cursed VHS cassettes to impossible memories and vanishing children. Some calls are intense, some are absurd, some seem to hit a little too close to home, but Max wants to hear them all. Between phone calls, the broadcast sometimes shifts without warning, the frequenncy distorts, the dial turns, and you're plunged into fully produced audio-dramas that exist within the world of the show. These short form dial shifts blur the line between fiction and transmission - as if the radio is picking up something it shouldn't, giving YOU the real story! Whether you're here for creepy midnight confessions, cheap laughs, audio dramas ranging from creepy to uplifting to straight up campy, the ongoing mystery of the show itself, soaked in analog delight, or just a good ol' fashion good time, WKGF Presents The Witching Hour is for you! Season 1 premiers August 29th, 2025... In the world of the show, that date is August 25th, 1989, with new episodes following that same timeline coming every Friday night through Halloween. WKGF Presents The Witching Hour Season 1 is fully produced and written by Grant Fieldgrove, author of Meet Me at Jimmy's Arcade, and The Archie & Elise Mysteries.
Podcast website
FictionScience Fiction

Listen to WKGF Presents: The Witching Hour, The Shadow and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.20.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/10/2025 - 11:05:21 AM