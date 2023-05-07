Hosted by international bestselling author and journalist Omar El Akkad, Without explores all of the things we can't imagine losing. In some cases, it’s somethi...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 7
Public Space
We have been losing public spaces for years, and though it’s a defining architectural feature of many major cities, we don't seem to be doing anything about it.
A HyperObject Industries & Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts
To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
7/12/2023
31:32
Home
Omar’s birthplace, Qatar, is essentially disappearing, not as a result of climate change, but because it’s become something entirely different. What does it mean to be without home?
A HyperObject Industries & Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts
To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
7/5/2023
33:59
Daylight Savings Time
Politicians, economists, and sleep specialists debate instituting a permanent standard time. Should we keep one time all year, split it in two, or do something else entirely?
A HyperObject Industries & Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts
To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
6/28/2023
28:29
Antibiotics
The last time scientists produced a new batch of effective antibiotics was in 1987. Since then, we've seen virtually no new ones. About 700,000 people die from antibiotic-resistant bacteria worldwide every year and in the next couple of decades, that number is expected to soar.
A HyperObject Industries & Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts
To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
6/21/2023
44:32
Coffee
People love coffee, but climate change is fundamentally altering where and how coffee is grown. Because of the damage being done to the planet, coffee is in trouble. And so are the farmers who grow it.
A HyperObject Industries & Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts
To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Hosted by international bestselling author and journalist Omar El Akkad, Without explores all of the things we can't imagine losing. In some cases, it’s something we’ve already lost – species, natural phenomena, places. In other cases, it’s things we should probably learn to live without, like fossil fuels or nuclear weapons. Every episode of WITHOUT is a thought experiment – what would the world look like if something we’ve become used to were no longer around?
HyperObject Industries & Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts. To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices.
Listen to Without, Where Should We Begin? with Esther Perel and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Without
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.