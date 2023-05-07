Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Without in the App
Listen to Without in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSociety & Culture
Without

Without

Podcast Without
Podcast Without

Without

HyperObject Industries
add
Hosted by international bestselling author and journalist Omar El Akkad, Without explores all of the things we can't imagine losing. In some cases, it’s somethi...
More
Society & CulturePersonal Journals
Hosted by international bestselling author and journalist Omar El Akkad, Without explores all of the things we can't imagine losing. In some cases, it’s somethi...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • Public Space
    We have been losing public spaces for years, and though it’s a defining architectural feature of many major cities, we don't seem to be doing anything about it. A HyperObject Industries & Sony Music Entertainment production. Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/12/2023
    31:32
  • Home
    Omar’s birthplace, Qatar, is essentially disappearing, not as a result of climate change, but because it’s become something entirely different. What does it mean to be without home? A HyperObject Industries & Sony Music Entertainment production. Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/5/2023
    33:59
  • Daylight Savings Time
    Politicians, economists, and sleep specialists debate instituting a permanent standard time. Should we keep one time all year, split it in two, or do something else entirely? A HyperObject Industries & Sony Music Entertainment production. Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/28/2023
    28:29
  • Antibiotics
    The last time scientists produced a new batch of effective antibiotics was in 1987. Since then, we've seen virtually no new ones. About 700,000 people die from antibiotic-resistant bacteria worldwide every year and in the next couple of decades, that number is expected to soar. A HyperObject Industries & Sony Music Entertainment production. Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/21/2023
    44:32
  • Coffee
    People love coffee, but climate change is fundamentally altering where and how coffee is grown. Because of the damage being done to the planet, coffee is in trouble. And so are the farmers who grow it. A HyperObject Industries & Sony Music Entertainment production. Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/14/2023
    29:49

More Society & Culture podcasts

About Without

Hosted by international bestselling author and journalist Omar El Akkad, Without explores all of the things we can't imagine losing. In some cases, it’s something we’ve already lost – species, natural phenomena, places. In other cases, it’s things we should probably learn to live without, like fossil fuels or nuclear weapons. Every episode of WITHOUT is a thought experiment – what would the world look like if something we’ve become used to were no longer around? HyperObject Industries & Sony Music Entertainment production. Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts. To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices.

Listen to Without, Where Should We Begin? with Esther Perel and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Without

Without

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Without: Podcasts in Family