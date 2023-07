About Without

Hosted by international bestselling author and journalist Omar El Akkad, Without explores all of the things we can't imagine losing. In some cases, it's something we've already lost – species, natural phenomena, places. In other cases, it's things we should probably learn to live without, like fossil fuels or nuclear weapons. Every episode of WITHOUT is a thought experiment – what would the world look like if something we've become used to were no longer around?