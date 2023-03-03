Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to With Gourley And Rust in the App
Listen to With Gourley And Rust in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTV & Film
With Gourley And Rust

With Gourley And Rust

Podcast With Gourley And Rust
Podcast With Gourley And Rust

With Gourley And Rust

Matt Gourley and Paul Rust
add
Nothing says slasher films and horror franchises more than an easy-listening, cozy-cast by two gentle movie lovers like Matt Gourley and Paul Rust. Join them as... More
TV & FilmComedy
Nothing says slasher films and horror franchises more than an easy-listening, cozy-cast by two gentle movie lovers like Matt Gourley and Paul Rust. Join them as... More

Available Episodes

5 of 96
  • FINAL DESTINATION 5
    Or is it FIRST DESTINATION?With Gourley And Rust bonus content on PATREON and merchandise on REDBUBBLE.With Gourley and Rust theme song by Matt's band, TOWNLAND.And also check out Paul's band, DON'T STOP OR WE'LL DIE. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/21/2023
    1:49:16
  • THE FINAL DESTINATION
    But it's really just Final Destination 4.With Gourley And Rust bonus content on PATREON and merchandise on REDBUBBLE.With Gourley and Rust theme song by Matt's band, TOWNLAND.And also check out Paul's band, DON'T STOP OR WE'LL DIE. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/14/2023
    1:46:25
  • FINAL DESTINATION 3
    Stats goths.With Gourley And Rust bonus content on PATREON and merchandise on REDBUBBLE.With Gourley and Rust theme song by Matt's band, TOWNLAND.And also check out Paul's band, DON'T STOP OR WE'LL DIE. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/17/2023
    1:57:36
  • FINAL DESTINATION 2
    Death Cheats.With Gourley And Rust bonus content on PATREON and merchandise on REDBUBBLE.With Gourley and Rust theme song by Matt's band, TOWNLAND.And also check out Paul's band, DON'T STOP OR WE'LL DIE. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/10/2023
    2:02:00
  • FINAL DESTINATION
    The OK Go video of slasher films.With Gourley And Rust bonus content on PATREON and merchandise on REDBUBBLE.With Gourley and Rust theme song by Matt's band, TOWNLAND.And also check out Paul's band, DON'T STOP OR WE'LL DIE. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/3/2023
    1:56:18

More TV & Film podcasts

About With Gourley And Rust

Nothing says slasher films and horror franchises more than an easy-listening, cozy-cast by two gentle movie lovers like Matt Gourley and Paul Rust. Join them as they take you through the Jasons, the Michaels, the Freddies, and beyond. Get past seasons such as IN MYERS and KRUEGER WE TRUST, lots of bonus content, and regular episodes a week early at patreon.com/withgourleyandrust.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Podcast website

Listen to With Gourley And Rust, On Fire with Jeff Probst: The Official Survivor Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

With Gourley And Rust

With Gourley And Rust

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

With Gourley And Rust: Podcasts in Family