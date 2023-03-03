Nothing says slasher films and horror franchises more than an easy-listening, cozy-cast by two gentle movie lovers like Matt Gourley and Paul Rust. Join them as... More
Available Episodes
5 of 96
FINAL DESTINATION 5
Or is it FIRST DESTINATION?With Gourley And Rust bonus content on PATREON and merchandise on REDBUBBLE.With Gourley and Rust theme song by Matt's band, TOWNLAND.And also check out Paul's band, DON'T STOP OR WE'LL DIE. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/21/2023
1:49:16
THE FINAL DESTINATION
But it's really just Final Destination 4.With Gourley And Rust bonus content on PATREON and merchandise on REDBUBBLE.With Gourley and Rust theme song by Matt's band, TOWNLAND.And also check out Paul's band, DON'T STOP OR WE'LL DIE. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/14/2023
1:46:25
FINAL DESTINATION 3
Stats goths.With Gourley And Rust bonus content on PATREON and merchandise on REDBUBBLE.With Gourley and Rust theme song by Matt's band, TOWNLAND.And also check out Paul's band, DON'T STOP OR WE'LL DIE. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
3/17/2023
1:57:36
FINAL DESTINATION 2
Death Cheats.With Gourley And Rust bonus content on PATREON and merchandise on REDBUBBLE.With Gourley and Rust theme song by Matt's band, TOWNLAND.And also check out Paul's band, DON'T STOP OR WE'LL DIE. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
3/10/2023
2:02:00
FINAL DESTINATION
The OK Go video of slasher films.With Gourley And Rust bonus content on PATREON and merchandise on REDBUBBLE.With Gourley and Rust theme song by Matt's band, TOWNLAND.And also check out Paul's band, DON'T STOP OR WE'LL DIE. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Nothing says slasher films and horror franchises more than an easy-listening, cozy-cast by two gentle movie lovers like Matt Gourley and Paul Rust. Join them as they take you through the Jasons, the Michaels, the Freddies, and beyond. Get past seasons such as IN MYERS and KRUEGER WE TRUST, lots of bonus content, and regular episodes a week early at patreon.com/withgourleyandrust.