Listen to What's New With WIRED in the App
WIRED
The latest in-depth coverage covering the intersection of technology and culture. WIRED’s award-winning journalism will help you make sense of a world in consta... More
Available Episodes

  • Twitter Rival Bluesky Has a Nudes Problem
    In its chaotic early days, the platform’s algorithm shared naked pictures in its What’s Hot feed. Check back in tomorrow to hear more stories from WIRED.com and read this story here.
    5/4/2023
    6:20
  • NSA Cybersecurity Director Says ‘Buckle Up’ for Generative AI
    The security issues raised by ChatGPT and similar tech are just beginning to emerge, but Rob Joyce says it's time to prepare for what comes next. Check back in tomorrow to hear more stories from WIRED.com and read this story here.
    5/3/2023
    4:47
  • How ChatGPT and Other LLMs Work and Where They Could Go Next
    Large language models like AI chatbots seem to be everywhere. If you understand them better, you can use them better. Check back in tomorrow to hear more stories from WIRED.com and read this story here.
    5/2/2023
    6:43
  • An SEC Dissenter Says the Regulator Must Ease Off Crypto
    The Securities and Exchange Commission has taken a hard line on digital assets. One of its own commissioners says it’s going too far. Thanks for listening to WIRED. Talk to you next time for more stories from WIRED.com and read this story here.
    5/1/2023
    8:07
  • 6 Tips for Using ChatGPT to Brainstorm Better
    Artificial intelligence can be a font of inspiration. Here’s how to use OpenAI’s AI chatbot the next time you’re spitballing ideas. Check back in tomorrow to hear more stories from WIRED.com and read this story here.
    4/28/2023
    6:15

About What's New With WIRED

The latest in-depth coverage covering the intersection of technology and culture. WIRED’s award-winning journalism will help you make sense of a world in constant transformation. Join us as we explore the ways technology is changing our lives.
