Winning on Issues
Winning on Issues
JD Key
  • Making Texas Bigger: Dr. Dawn Buckingham on Fighting Cartels & Saving the Alamo
    Texas Land Commissioner Dr. Dawn Buckingham reveals how she 'made Texas bigger' by reclaiming Rio Grande islands from cartels, the $550M plan to save the Alamo, and how the GLO serves veterans while pioneering new energy technologies.
    28:55
  • Time is Capital: Dustin Tropp on Speed, Discretion, and Winning Political Talent
    Discover why the political job market operates completely differently than corporate America. Dustin Tropp, founder of RepublicanJobs.gop, has placed over 3,000 professionals by mastering the two non-negotiables of political hiring: speed and network. Learn the insider strategies that achieve 94-96% placement success rates and transform political careers.
    31:56
  • 80% Pass Rate: Kelly Hancock's Strategy for Winning Policy in Texas
    Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock, a legislator with a historic 80% bill passage rate, shares his blueprint for turning policy ideas into law. This episode dissects the strategy behind passing key legislation like the state's tightest spending cap and the long-fought Texas Education Freedom Accounts (TEFAs).
    18:47
  • Texas Advocacy Masterclass: Win Legislative Victories with Texas Values' Jonathan Saenz
    Jonathan Saenz reveals the strategies that helped Texas Values pass major legislation over two decades at the Capitol.
    31:14

Winning on Issues

Winning on Issues focuses on the drivers of change: Texas officials leading on policy and execution, and the partners helping them deliver results. Get inside the room where agency heads, legislative leaders, and their strategic partners share what's actually working.
