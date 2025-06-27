The Napa Experience (aka Babblers World Tour!)

Hosts Erik Ellner and Roger Salazar take listeners on a journey through their recent “world tour” of winery visits in Napa. They share their experiences at various wineries, including Burgess, Robert Craig, Hall Rutherford, Seven Apart, William Cole, Markham, Revana and Duckhorn. The conversation highlights the unique aspects of each winery, the wines they tasted, and the overall enjoyment of the tasting experiences. The episode also features special guest Phil Salazar, (The Ghost Raven) who adds his insights and experiences to the discussion.Chapters:00:00 The Napa Experience02:30 Burgess Cellars06:56 Robert Craig Winery22:17 Hall Rutherford Winery29:23 Seven Apart Winery34:16 William Cole Vineyards42:24 Markham Vineyards48:57 Revana Family VineyardEpisode Mentions: Wineries: Burgess Cellars, Robert Craig Winery, Hall Rutherford Winery, Seven Apart Winery, William Cole Vineyards, Markham Vineyards, Revana Family Vineyard, Duckhorn VineyardsAccommodations: Silverado ResortWines Tasted: ROBERT CRAIG 2015 Mt Veeder Cabernet Sauvignon2015 Spring Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon2016 Diamond Mt Cabernet Sauvignon2018 Howell Mt Cabernet Sauvignon2025 Howell Mountain Estate Merlot2016 The Stick Red Wine BlendHALL RUTHERFORD2021 Sacrashe Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon2019 Montagna Mt Veeder Cabernet Sauvignon2021 Rainin Vineyard Diamond Mt Cabernet Sauvignon2021 Beller Vineyard Mt Veeder Cabernet SauvignonSEVEN APART2021 Basalt Cabernet Sauvignon2021 Shale Cabernet Sauvignon2021 Summit Cabernet SauvignonWILLIAM COLE2022 Small Lot Stag’s Leap District Cab2017 Predecessor 2015 Cuvee Claire CabMARKHAM2017 Yountville Estate Cabernet Sauvignon2021 Meadowrock Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonREVANA2018 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon2021 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon2021 Cold Springs Howell Mountain Cabernet SauvignonDUCKHORN2013 Duck Blind Proprietary Red Blend2021 Patzimaro Cabernet Sauvignon