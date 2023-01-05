Win Big with Clinton Sparks: An advanced audio experience

Gillie Da Kid | NOTHING WILL WORK OUT UNLESS YOU PUT THE WORK IN

"Don't make no excuses, surround yourself with the right people, and do the shit!" - Gillie Da Kid It is widely believed that you are the average of the five people you spend the most time with. Are you surrounding yourself with winners? People who challenge you to level up? Or are you limiting your own acceleration by surrounding yourself with those who are on a fast track to NOWHERE? If you are the smartest person in the room, YOU ARE IN THE WRONG ROOM. Sure, it's comfortable to stay in places you're familiar with, around the people you grew up with; the people you're used to. It might seem intimidating to branch out and insert yourself into the winners' circle - but in order to grow and learn and excel, you MUST get out of your comfort zone. Social dynamics are more important than most people realize, and you must understand that your network is your net worth. Diversify your circle. "But HOW, Clinton?" you ask. I've heard all the excuses. "I don't have connections." "I don't get invitations to the Grammy parties." "These people don't know me." "I live in the middle of nowhere - nothing is poppin where I am." When I was starting out, I HAD NO CONNECTIONS EITHER. My friends, while the internet is both a blessing and a curse to this industry - it has made it EASIER THAN EVER BEFORE to make connections, grow your network, and find out about events that YOU CAN ACCESS. To learn about seminars, conferences, and panels where influential industry executives, artists, and investors are gathering either in person or virtually (you don't even have to leave your home?!) - and many of these events are available to you for FREE! Instead of mindlessly scrolling social media - USE IT INTENTIONALLY! Your mentor could be a DM away. Winners don't have time for negativity or people who are content living a mediocre life. The company you keep is a reflection of who you are and where you are going. Just ask Gillie Da Kid, who has never been afraid to surround himself with industry heavyweights. Check out our conversation and be inspired. Your friend, Clinton For more, visit: https://www.howtowinbiginmusic.com Follow Clinton Sparks: https://www.instagram.com/ClintonSparks/