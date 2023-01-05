Win Big with Clinton Sparks: An advanced audio experience

Nolan Bushnell | SMALL THINKING IS THE BIGGEST OPPOSITION FOR BIG IDEAS
"You won't believe how many opportunities you have to screw up. You're constantly given new screw ups you can make because the world changes." - Nolan Bushnell I don't know if you have ever noticed this before, but humans are so hard on themselves. As people who want to win, we often fixate on our mistakes, lament wrong decisions we've made, or mentally replay all the could-have's and should-have's. Nolan Bushnell and I both want to tell you to let that sh!t go. If you are not familiar with Nolan Bushnell, he is an insanely successful and influential businessman who founded Atari and invented Pong. Oh, and then he went on to found Chuck E. Cheese and more than 20 other companies. When I sat down to talk with Nolan about innovation, vision, and his path to success, I asked him about times he missed the mark or passed on ideas that he later regretted. He told me that he passed on the classic, iconic arcade game, Space Invaders, which has grossed over $13 billion in revenue to date. YIKES. Thing is, Nolan didn't sit around and cry about it. He kept it moving, and you should follow his example. People don't remember your screw ups. You can fail a million times and win once, and guess what people will remember? YOUR WINS. When you Google Nolan Bushnell, you find things like "Father of Electronic Gaming" and "Video Game Hall of Fame honoree," not "guy who passed on Space Invaders." Can you imagine if he let that mistake change his opinion on himself, his abilities, or his vision? My point is, L's are lessons, not losses, and are certainly not the end of your career. In fact, these lessons are often beneficial in the long run - they are opportunities to sharpen your vision, adjust your game plan, and move according to the changes happening in the world around you. So, don't be so hard on yourself when you experience a misstep - it could very well be a step toward your next win.