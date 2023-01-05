Win Big with Clinton Sparks: An advanced audio experience

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
"An entertaining mix of Jimmy Fallon meets Gary Vee and Ted Talk all in one show" -Datwon Thomas (Editor-in-Chief, Vibe Magazine) WIN BIG is the show that will...
  • Gillie Da Kid | NOTHING WILL WORK OUT UNLESS YOU PUT THE WORK IN
    "Don't make no excuses, surround yourself with the right people, and do the shit!" - Gillie Da Kid   It is widely believed that you are the average of the five people you spend the most time with.  Are you surrounding yourself with winners?  People who challenge you to level up?  Or are you limiting your own acceleration by surrounding yourself with those who are on a fast track to NOWHERE?  If you are the smartest person in the room, YOU ARE IN THE WRONG ROOM.    Sure, it's comfortable to stay in places you're familiar with, around the people you grew up with; the people you're used to.  It might seem intimidating to branch out and insert yourself into the winners' circle - but in order to grow and learn and excel, you MUST get out of your comfort zone.  Social dynamics are more important than most people realize, and you must understand that your network is your net worth.  Diversify your circle.   "But HOW, Clinton?" you ask.  I've heard all the excuses.  "I don't have connections."  "I don't get invitations to the Grammy parties."  "These people don't know me."  "I live in the middle of nowhere - nothing is poppin where I am."  When I was starting out, I HAD NO CONNECTIONS EITHER.    My friends, while the internet is both a blessing and a curse to this industry - it has made it EASIER THAN EVER BEFORE to make connections, grow your network, and find out about events that YOU CAN ACCESS.  To learn about seminars, conferences, and panels where influential industry executives, artists, and investors are gathering either in person or virtually (you don't even have to leave your home?!) - and many of these events are available to you for FREE!  Instead of mindlessly scrolling social media - USE IT INTENTIONALLY!  Your mentor could be a DM away.   Winners don't have time for negativity or people who are content living a mediocre life.  The company you keep is a reflection of who you are and where you are going.  Just ask Gillie Da Kid, who has never been afraid to surround himself with industry heavyweights.  Check out our conversation and be inspired.   Your friend,  Clinton For more, visit: https://www.howtowinbiginmusic.com Follow Clinton Sparks: https://www.instagram.com/ClintonSparks/
    5/4/2023
    35:09
  • Nolan Bushnell | SMALL THINKING IS THE BIGGEST OPPOSITION FOR BIG IDEAS
    "You won't believe how many opportunities you have to screw up.  You're constantly given new screw ups you can make because the world changes." - Nolan Bushnell   I don't know if you have ever noticed this before, but humans are so hard on themselves.  As people who want to win, we often fixate on our mistakes, lament wrong decisions we've made, or mentally replay all the could-have's and should-have's.  Nolan Bushnell and I both want to tell you to let that sh!t go.    If you are not familiar with Nolan Bushnell, he is an insanely successful and influential businessman who founded Atari and invented Pong.  Oh, and then he went on to found Chuck E. Cheese and more than 20 other companies.  When I sat down to talk with Nolan about innovation, vision, and his path to success, I asked him about times he missed the mark or passed on ideas that he later regretted.  He told me that he passed on the classic, iconic arcade game, Space Invaders, which has grossed over $13 billion in revenue to date.  YIKES.  Thing is, Nolan didn't sit around and cry about it.  He kept it moving, and you should follow his example.     People don't remember your screw ups.  You can fail a million times and win once, and guess what people will remember?  YOUR WINS.  When you Google Nolan Bushnell, you find things like "Father of Electronic Gaming" and "Video Game Hall of Fame honoree," not "guy who passed on Space Invaders."  Can you imagine if he let that mistake change his opinion on himself, his abilities, or  his vision?   My point is, L's are lessons, not losses, and are certainly not the end of your career.  In fact, these lessons are often beneficial in the long run - they are opportunities to sharpen your vision, adjust your game plan, and move according to the changes happening in the world around you.  So, don't be so hard on yourself when you experience a misstep - it could very well be a step toward your next win. For more, visit: https://www.howtowinbiginmusic.com Follow Clinton Sparks: https://www.instagram.com/ClintonSparks/
    5/1/2023
    58:17
  • Ja Rule | YOU NEED A SOLID “US” IN ORDER TO BUILD TRUST
    "The success of music... and the pitfalls and downfalls... opened my mind up differently." - Ja Rule Have you ever considered the depths of your own potential, really? Maybe you're a rapper.  Or an entrepreneur.  Or a producer.  Or a gamer.  You've put in the work, persevered, and enjoyed some well-earned success.  But, now that you've reached some goals,  where will you go next?  Have you really considered ALL THE LAYERS of greatness that are stored up inside you? When people think of Ja Rule, they think of hit records.  But did you know that Ja is also passionate about and very successful in the tech space?  This isn't a space he considered before seeing success in music, but being the smart, consistent winner that he is, he used his platform and success as a springboard to explore other endeavors.  It is important to understand that success in one space can and will open up so many doors in other spaces and take you to levels you've never imagined.  Levels that you need to get to in order to achieve longevity and to continue to win big. The dope thing about having a winning mentality is that you can apply it to any and everything you decide to pursue.  If throughout my career I opted to stay in only one lane, there is no way I would be where I am now, doing the things I'm doing now.  As a winner, you must evolve - take the limits off yourself and see what happens.  Your friend, Clinton For more, visit: https://www.howtowinbiginmusic.com Follow Clinton Sparks: https://www.instagram.com/ClintonSparks/
    4/27/2023
    38:49
  • Tee Grizzley | GOOD DECISIONS ARE FREE, YOU ONLY PAY FOR THE BAD ONES
    "Logic over emotion." - Tee Grizzley You know what can really derail your success? Letting your emotions control your actions. I get it - creatives are passionate people who really care about what they are doing, their work, their art, and their relationships. Creatives are emotional by nature BECAUSE they are so invested in their projects - however, emotional responses can be detrimental to your business, to your relationships, and to your growth, both personally and professionally. How many times have you said something in anger and regretted it after? Or, talked yourself out of trying something different out of fear or insecurity? To win big, you must look at situations from a logical perspective, not an emotional one. Of course, we will all experience uncomfortable feelings and it's healthy and beneficial to deal with and manage those emotions. But, getting in your feelings and staying there is where you will cause damage. I implore you to LISTEN before reacting, THINK before you speak, and LEARN before you act. I've watched lucrative deals and incredible partnerships fall apart before my eyes because of emotional responses. Winners who continue to win are able to do so because they have learned to regulate their emotions and choose a logical approach instead. Tee Grizzley and I both subscribe to this way of thinking, and you should consider it, too: to win big, you must learn to control your emotions or your emotions will control you. For more, visit: https://www.howtowinbiginmusic.com Follow Clinton Sparks: https://www.instagram.com/ClintonSparks/
    4/24/2023
    40:34
  • Fat Joe | HELPING OTHERS BE GREAT IS BEING GREAT
    "This game is a marathon - you wanna build this up over time." - Fat Joe The internet and social media will have you feeling like if you are not a millionaire by 19, you are a failure. This idea that you have to achieve the pinnacle of success at a very young age is simply FALSE. In fact, it is overwhelmingly the case that what looks like "overnight success" is actually the result of at least ten years of grit, hard work, and perseverance. The music business, entertainment, entrepreneurship, LEADERSHIP - these are not the right paths for you to choose if you are not a committed problem-solver and strategist with LONG TERM game plans and unstoppable determination. If you subscribe to the mindset that you need to get to where you want to be by 20 years old, chances are, you will be disappointed. To win big and achieve sustainable, measurable, and LONG TERM success - you must remember that this game is not a race, it's a marathon. You aren't competing against anyone except for yourself. You are not too old. It is not too late. For more, visit: https://www.howtowinbiginmusic.com Follow Clinton Sparks: https://www.instagram.com/ClintonSparks/
    4/20/2023
    42:12

About Win Big with Clinton Sparks: An advanced audio experience

“An entertaining mix of Jimmy Fallon meets Gary Vee and Ted Talk all in one show” -Datwon Thomas (Editor-in-Chief, Vibe Magazine) WIN BIG is the show that will teach you how to succeed and achieve your goals with practical advice and actionable steps given through entertaining stories and conversations with Clinton and his guests. Guests include successful artists, athletes, actors, entrepreneurs, and fascinating people who have blazed their own trail or dominated in their field. Clinton Sparks is a Grammy nominated and platinum producer, songwriter, and DJ responsible for selling over 75 million records. He’s an author, Entreprenuer, and has been in the radio and television business for over 20 years. From building his own syndicated radio show in 22 markets, a successful weekly show on both Sirius/XM and Dash Radio, to being an on-air host on E! News for 5 years, as well as the host on Yahoo News. Clinton’s entertaining and witty conversations, along with his compelling storytelling and ability to get guests to step out of their comfort zone, have garners him numerous awards, celebrated recognition, and respect throughout the industry.
