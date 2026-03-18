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Wilmington Weekly with Matt Purkey

Matt Purkey
Government
Wilmington Weekly with Matt Purkey
Latest episode

12 episodes

  • Wilmington Weekly with Matt Purkey

    Episode Eleven - Council Preview (3/19/26)

    03/18/2026 | 7 mins.
    In this Wednesday preview, Matt walks through the Wilmington City Council agenda for Thursday, March 19, 2026.

    The workshop includes a presentation on downtown flowers, plus legislation review on Curtis Drive reconstruction, North Spring Street Phase 1, finance items, and landfill notes.

    In the regular meeting, council will hold a public hearing on the Minor Subdivision Review Committee amendment, take up the downtown parking sign ordinance on second reading, consider the East End property purchase on third reading, and move through several first-reading finance and infrastructure items.

    Matt also briefly notes that curbside recycling and fluoridation are not on this week’s agenda, despite the recent Public Works Committee recommendation, and he flags the East End purchase as the item that still needs a clearer public explanation before council votes.
  • Wilmington Weekly with Matt Purkey

    Episode Ten - Special Episode - Public Works, Recycling, and Fluoride (3/9/26)

    03/12/2026 | 15 mins.
    In this special episode, Matt takes a closer look at the March 9 Public Works Committee meeting and two issues that could be headed to full council.

    First, curbside recycling. The city’s own survey showed strong reported use across all four wards, yet the committee discussion moved quickly toward eliminating the program. This episode breaks down what the survey actually said, how the financial argument was framed, what alternatives were raised in the meeting, and why the discussion felt narrower than it should have.

    Second, fluoride. A 2024 legal memo from former law director Dickman says Wilmington cannot stop fluoridating its water on its own under current Ohio law. That changes the conversation from a simple policy preference to a question of legal authority and public process.

    This is a special episode outside the usual schedule because both issues moved fast enough to deserve a closer look.

    To watch the meeting, visit - https://boxcast.tv/channel/x1jps4n28nlgtaozsv5y?b=fiti4zef2mgu3cynwide
  • Wilmington Weekly with Matt Purkey

    Episode Nine - Council Wrap Up (3/5/26) and Reflections

    03/08/2026 | 23 mins.
    This week’s episode walks through the Wilmington City Council workshop and regular meeting held on March 5, along with a Planning Commission discussion earlier in the week that focused on the growing debate around data centers in Wilmington.

    The workshop included discussion of the Clinton County Hazard Mitigation Plan, downtown parking sign proposals, the city’s natural gas aggregation program, engineering funding tied to the landfill bridge project, and the purchase of a hydro excavator truck for utility work.

    Council later moved through several pieces of legislation during the regular meeting, including adoption of the county’s hazard mitigation plan, renewal of the city’s natural gas aggregation program, and legislation related to the landfill bridge project.

    The episode also looks at a Planning Commission conversation about whether data centers should remain a permitted use in the zoning code or move to a conditional use review process. That discussion revealed how easily different policy questions can become tangled together when projects already in review are discussed alongside future zoning policy.

    Finally, the episode closes with a reflection on why conversations about major development issues need to happen openly across the city’s public decision-making bodies, not just when a vote appears on an agenda.

    If you follow Wilmington city government, zoning policy, or local development issues, this episode provides a clear breakdown of what happened this week and why it matters.

    Show Notes
    Wilmington City Council Meeting
    March 5, 2026

    Key topics discussed:

    • Clinton County Hazard Mitigation Plan adoption
    • Downtown parking sign proposals
    • Natural gas aggregation program renewal
    • Hydro excavator truck purchase for utilities
    • David’s Drive project update
    • Landfill bridge project and bid authorization
    • Development updates from the mayor’s report
    • Planning Commission discussion on data center zoning policy

    Next Wilmington City Council Meeting
    Thursday, March 19

    Wilmington Weekly is a podcast focused on explaining how local government decisions are made and how those decisions shape the future of Wilmington.
  • Wilmington Weekly with Matt Purkey

    Episode Eight - Council Preview (3/5/26)

    03/04/2026 | 6 mins.
    In this episode of Wilmington Weekly, I preview the Wilmington City Council workshop and regular meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026.

    Council will meet at 6:00 pm for a public workshop followed by the 7:00 pm regular meeting. This episode walks through what will be discussed in the workshop and what legislation appears for formal readings and possible votes.

    Topics on this week’s agenda include:

    • Clinton County Hazard Mitigation Plan presentation and adoption
    • Landfill Bridge over Lytle Creek bid authorizations
    • Landfill bond legislation under Finance
    • Draft ordinance review regarding downtown parking signage, including Shoemaker’s proposal and a compromise suggested by Service Director Crowe
    • Second reading on legislation related to the potential acquisition of the East End school property
    • Resolution authorizing an opt-out natural gas aggregation agreement with IGS Energy
    • Supplemental appropriations and financial reports expected at the meeting

    The workshop is where council reviews and discusses legislation in detail. The regular meeting includes formal readings and votes.

    I’ll recap what happens and highlight any developments after the meeting.
  • Wilmington Weekly with Matt Purkey

    Episode Seven - Council Wrap Up (2/19/26) and Reflections

    02/22/2026 | 14 mins.
    In this episode of Wilmington Weekly, we walk through the February 19, 2026 Wilmington City Council meeting in full.

    Council completed third readings and voted on annexation and rezoning ordinances covering approximately 545 acres. We break down what that vote means procedurally, how a motion to table would have altered the timeline, and how authority now shifts to the referendum process.

    We also explain the difference between permitted and conditional uses within light industrial zoning, what role Planning Commission plays during site plan review, and what happens next if referendum petitions move forward.

    Beyond rezoning, council passed Ordinance O-26-01 relating to staffing structure, approved supplemental appropriations and a “Then and Now” resolution, authorized a Solid Waste grant agreement, and advanced the purchase agreement for the former East End Elementary property, including a 45-day inspection period.

    Upcoming public meetings, including the March 3 Planning Commission meeting and the March 9 committee meeting, are also discussed.

    This episode focuses on process, structure, and how authority moves in local government.

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About Wilmington Weekly with Matt Purkey

Wilmington Weekly is a local podcast focused on Wilmington, Ohio City Council and how local government decisions actually work. Hosted by former Council President, Matt Purkey, the show provides context, explains process, and helps residents better understand what’s happening at city hall and why it matters.
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