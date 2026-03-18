Wilmington Weekly with Matt Purkey

This week’s episode walks through the Wilmington City Council workshop and regular meeting held on March 5, along with a Planning Commission discussion earlier in the week that focused on the growing debate around data centers in Wilmington.



The workshop included discussion of the Clinton County Hazard Mitigation Plan, downtown parking sign proposals, the city’s natural gas aggregation program, engineering funding tied to the landfill bridge project, and the purchase of a hydro excavator truck for utility work.



Council later moved through several pieces of legislation during the regular meeting, including adoption of the county’s hazard mitigation plan, renewal of the city’s natural gas aggregation program, and legislation related to the landfill bridge project.



The episode also looks at a Planning Commission conversation about whether data centers should remain a permitted use in the zoning code or move to a conditional use review process. That discussion revealed how easily different policy questions can become tangled together when projects already in review are discussed alongside future zoning policy.



Finally, the episode closes with a reflection on why conversations about major development issues need to happen openly across the city’s public decision-making bodies, not just when a vote appears on an agenda.



If you follow Wilmington city government, zoning policy, or local development issues, this episode provides a clear breakdown of what happened this week and why it matters.



Show Notes

Wilmington City Council Meeting

March 5, 2026



Key topics discussed:



• Clinton County Hazard Mitigation Plan adoption

• Downtown parking sign proposals

• Natural gas aggregation program renewal

• Hydro excavator truck purchase for utilities

• David’s Drive project update

• Landfill bridge project and bid authorization

• Development updates from the mayor’s report

• Planning Commission discussion on data center zoning policy



Next Wilmington City Council Meeting

Thursday, March 19



Wilmington Weekly is a podcast focused on explaining how local government decisions are made and how those decisions shape the future of Wilmington.