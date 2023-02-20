Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Annie Kontor
The only podcast that talks about all things Laura Ingalls Wilder, one "Little House" book at a time. More
Available Episodes

5 of 70
  • Bonus Episode 1
    Join us for a discussion of the Ingalls family and the "Bloody Benders" of Kansas.
    6/12/2023
    11:15
  • Episode 68 - LHOP - Going Out
    Episode 68   Little House on the Prairie, chapter 26 "Going Out"   Join us this week as we discuss the definition of "chirrup", capital punishment for stealing horses, the definition of "tenderfeet", why Laura included the couple whose horses were stolen, "O Susanna", "Dixie", "Battle Cry of Freedom", "Gumtree Canoe", and the upcoming season hiatus. 
    2/27/2023
    9:32
  • Episode 67 - LHOP - Soliders
    Episode 67   Little House on the Prairie chaper 25, "Soliders"   Join us this week as we discuss curlews, kildeers, sandpipers, growing beans, Pa getting angry, the real reason the Ingalls left Kansas, how big the calf would have been, and "there is no great loss without some small gain."
    2/20/2023
    8:13
  • Episode 66 - LHOP - Indians Ride Away
    Episode 66   Little House on the Prairie, chapter 24 "Indians Ride Away"   Join us this week as we discuss what frogs really say, frogs native to Kansas, Pa disciplining Jack, bay-colored horses, and Laura wanting the baby in the basket.
    2/12/2023
    7:08
  • Episode 65 - LHOP - Indian War Cry
    Episode 65   Little House on the Prairie chapter 23, "Indian War Cry"   Join us this week as we discuss the chapter's tone, trimming dogs' nails, stockades, and the identity of Soldat du Chêne.
    2/6/2023
    9:51

About Wilder on the Prairie

The only podcast that talks about all things Laura Ingalls Wilder, one "Little House" book at a time.
