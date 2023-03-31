Why Won't You Date Me? with Nicole Byer

Modern dating can be a hot mess, from being ghosted by your crush to realizing that you've been catfished by a Tinder match. Why Won't You Date Me? is here to h... More
Lesbian Sex (w/ Ashley Gavin)
Comedian Ashley Gavin (host of We're Having Gay Sex) teaches Nicole all about lesbian sex and relationships. They cover scissoring and tribbing, having secret girlfriends in high school, and the details of her open relationship. Ashley also shares her experience being the first openly gay comedian on Carnival Cruise Line, and the homophobia she encountered on the job. Nicole witnesses a bouncer get stabbed at a lesbian bar. Watch Ashley's new comedy special at: youtube.com/watch?v=Ay6jUYPH644& Submit your dirty message for Nicole! Send it to [email protected] for a chance to have it read on-air. Follow Nicole Byer: Twitter: @nicolebyerInstagram: @nicolebyerMerch: podswag.com/datemeNicole's book: indiebound.org/book/9781524850746
Actress/writer/director Zoe Lister-Jones (Slip) shares her experience opening and closing her "don't ask don't tell" poly relationship, what she's learned after exiting a 17-year marriage, and delves into the empowering nature of "dating to fuck". Nicole really wants to crash the cool teen party down her block. Write to Nicole! Submit your dirty pick-up lines, dating stories, or questions to [email protected] for a chance to have it read on-air. Follow Nicole Byer: Twitter: @nicolebyerInstagram: @nicolebyerMerch: podswag.com/datemeNicole's book: indiebound.org/book/9781524850746
4/21/2023
1:04:26
Staying Friends with your Ex (w/ James Marsden)
Actor James Marsden (Sonic The Hedgehog, Hairspray, Jury Duty) joins Nicole to talk about his new singledom, remaining friends with all of his exes, his romantic side, and reviews Nicole's latest Tinder profile. Nicole teaches Marsden about bussies and scat porn. This episode was specially recorded in-person at Team Coco's studios. Thank you engineer Rich and the whole team for putting this together! Write to Nicole! Submit your dirty pick-up lines, dating stories, or questions to [email protected] for a chance to have it read on-air. Follow Nicole Byer: Twitter: @nicolebyerInstagram: @nicolebyerMerch: podswag.com/datemeNicole's book: indiebound.org/book/9781524850746
4/14/2023
1:14:31
A Love Queen (w/ Sasha Velour)
Drag queen icon Sasha Velour (winner of Drag Race S9) chats with Nicole about coming out to their dad at a TGI Fridays, the challenges of working with their boyfriend, and speaks out on the current backlash against drag. We just recorded a fabulous LIVE episode of Why Won't You Date Me with Gigi Goode! It's available on video on demand until April 19th. Stream it now at moment.co/dateme. Write to Nicole! Submit your dirty pick-up lines, dating stories, or questions to [email protected] for a chance to have it read on-air. Follow Nicole Byer: Twitter: @nicolebyerInstagram: @nicolebyerMerch: podswag.com/datemeNicole's book: indiebound.org/book/9781524850746
4/7/2023
59:43
Why Won't You Go Get a Transvaginal Ultrasound? (w/ X Mayo)
Comedian and writer X Mayo (The Daily Show, American Auto, Swarm) chats with Nicole about her success making friend connections on Raya, how she positively re-framed her outlook on dating, and her life changing experience shooting a nude scene in Swarm. Plus, a PSA on pussy health and why you should go get a transvaginal ultrasound. Write to Nicole! Submit your dirty pick-up lines, dating stories, or questions to [email protected] for a chance to have it read on-air. Follow Nicole Byer: Twitter: @nicolebyerInstagram: @nicolebyerMerch: podswag.com/datemeNicole's book: indiebound.org/book/9781524850746
Modern dating can be a hot mess, from being ghosted by your crush to realizing that you've been catfished by a Tinder match. Why Won't You Date Me? is here to help.
Join Nicole Byer, the perpetual singleton, as she invites fellow comedians, friends, and ex-flings to talk romance and share their wildest dating tales, from cringeworthy first dates to jaw-dropping hookup stories. Nothing is off-limits.