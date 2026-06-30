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Why Not Me? 2028
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Why Not Me? 2028

Shana Bynon
Government
Why Not Me? 2028
Latest episode

16 episodes

  • Why Not Me? 2028

    Housing: Why Can't We Afford to Live Anywhere?

    06/30/2026 | 28 mins.
    Summary
    In this episode of Why Not Me?, we take a look at one of the biggest challenges facing communities across America: affordable housing.
    We explore the many factors that have driven housing costs higher, including supply and demand, zoning restrictions, construction costs, investors, short-term rentals, and decades of policy decisions that have made it harder to build new housing where people want to live.
    We'll look at some of the solutions being proposed—from building more housing and reforming zoning laws to workforce housing programs, tax incentives, and first-time homebuyer assistance—and I'll share what I would prioritize if I were President.
    Resources
    Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, 2025
    Congress Nears Final Vote On 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act 
    The shares of young adults living with parents vary widely across the U.S. 
    The Average Age of First-time U.S. Homebuyers Is 38, an All-time High –CNBC 
    One City Might Have Just Cracked the Housing Crisis
    Enterprise Community Partners
    Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) Program Overview
    Subscribe & Connect
    If you’re enjoying Why Not Me?, please consider subscribing, sharing the podcast with a friend, or leaving a review.
    Questions, thoughts, or interested in being a guest?
    shana@whynotme2028.com

    Use this link to send us a text, or email us at the address in show notes.
    Email
    shana@whynotme2028.com
    Credits
    Graphics and editing by Rory Lawson
    Music by Universfield from Pixabay
  • Why Not Me? 2028

    What Does a Central Committee do Anyway? An interview with Linda Lamppert

    06/16/2026 | 24 mins.
    Summary
    In this episode of Why Not Me?, I sit down with Linda Lamppert, candidate for the Howard County Democratic Central Committee, to talk about local politics, community involvement, and why ordinary people should pay attention to what happens close to home.
    Linda shares how her experiences as a parent in Howard County schools led her to become more involved in politics and advocacy. We discuss what a local Democratic Central Committee actually does, why local elections matter, and how decisions made at the county level can have a direct impact on issues like education, housing, and quality of life.
    Resources Mentioned
    Howard County Democratic Central Committee 
    Howard County Board of Education 
    League of Women Voters 
    PATH (People Acting Together in Howard)
    Connect with Why Not Me?
    If you've ever thought, "Someone should do something about that," maybe the question is: Why not you?
    Follow Why Not Me? as we explore politics, public service, and whether ordinary people can make an extraordinary difference.

    Use this link to send us a text, or email us at the address in show notes.
    Email
    shana@whynotme2028.com
    Credits
    Graphics and editing by Rory Lawson
    Music by Universfield from Pixabay
  • Why Not Me? 2028

    Why Not Congress? A Conversation with Dan Schwartz

    06/02/2026 | 33 mins.
    In this episode of Why Not Me?, Shana talks with Dan Schwartz, a first-time candidate running for Congress in Maryland’s 1st District against longtime incumbent Andy Harris.
    Dan shares what motivated him to jump into the race, why he believes “regular people with regular people problems” need to be represented in government, and what he’s hearing from voters across Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The conversation touches on affordability, healthcare, farming, campaign fundraising, bipartisan cooperation, and the realities of running for office as a husband, father, and political newcomer.
    They also discuss why local engagement matters, how ordinary people can step into public service, and what it takes to build a campaign rooted in grassroots support rather than corporate donations.
    If you’ve ever wondered what pushes someone from frustration with politics into actually running for office, this episode is for you.
    Links
    Learn more about Dan Schwartz’s campaign:
    Dan Schwartz for Congress

    Subscribe & Connect
    If you’re enjoying Why Not Me?, please consider subscribing, sharing the podcast with a friend, or leaving a review.
    Questions, thoughts, or interested in being a guest?
    shana@whynotme2028.com

    Use this link to send us a text, or email us at the address in show notes.
    Email
    shana@whynotme2028.com
    Credits
    Graphics and editing by Rory Lawson
    Music by Universfield from Pixabay
  • Why Not Me? 2028

    The First Amendment: What It Says… and What It Means Right Now

    05/20/2026 | 20 mins.
    In the Season 2 premiere of Why Not Me? we take a closer look at one of the most well-known — and often misunderstood — parts of the U.S. Constitution: the First Amendment.
    From freedom of religion to speech, press, and the right to assemble, this episode explores what these protections actually mean — and why they matter more than ever. We unpack common misconceptions, reflect on how these rights show up in everyday life, and ask a bigger question: Are we applying these freedoms consistently, even when it’s uncomfortable?
    Because the true test of a free society isn’t how we protect the speech and beliefs we agree with — it’s how we handle the ones we don’t.
    References & Resources
    The U.S. Constitution – First Amendment
    https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/bill-of-rights-transcript
    Why Press Freedom Matters: A roundtable featuring AP Executive Editor Julie Pace, Los Angeles Times Executive Editor Terry Tang, and Committee to Protect Journalists CEO Jodie Ginsberg, held Monday, April 27, 2026
    Email: shana@whynotme2028.com
    Send a voice memo — you might be featured in a future episode!
    Use this link to send us a text, or email us at the address in show notes.
    Email
    shana@whynotme2028.com
    Credits
    Graphics and editing by Rory Lawson
    Music by Universfield from Pixabay
  • Why Not Me? 2028

    Season 1 Finale

    10/14/2025 | 11 mins.
    Episode Summary
    We made it! In this season finale, I take a step back to reflect on everything we’ve explored together. 
    In this mini episode, I talk about the biggest lessons from Season 1 and what’s coming in Season 2. Spoiler: more interviews, deeper dives into the issues that shape our lives, and more conversations about how everyday people — not just career politicians — can step into leadership.
    So let’s wrap up this season the way we started it: with the question, Why not me? And even more importantly… Why not you?
    Resources & References
    Brookings Institution – resources on what presidents can and can’t do, and the role of parties. 
    OpenSecrets.org – data on campaign spending and finance.
    FairVote.org – resources on ranked choice voting and alternatives to the two-party system.
    Call to Action:
    Thank you for joining me on this journey through Season 1 of Why Not Me? — your time, your curiosity, and your willingness to think differently about politics mean so much.
    If this season made you think, laugh, or wonder, share it with a friend who’s said, “I wish someone like me could run,” because maybe they can.
    If you have something you want to hear about in a future episode, or even want to be interviewed, send me an email or voice memo at shana@whynotme2028.com.
    And stay tuned for Season 2, where we’ll dive deeper into issues that affect all of us — wages, healthcare, housing — and keep asking the big question: What would our democracy look like if we believed ordinary people could lead it?
    Use this link to send us a text, or email us at the address in show notes.
    Email
    shana@whynotme2028.com
    Credits
    Graphics and editing by Rory Lawson
    Music by Universfield from Pixabay
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About Why Not Me? 2028
What if a regular person ran for President?Why Not Me? is a smart, thoughtful, sometimes funny podcast about one woman’s journey to ask that question — out loud. Shana is not a celebrity, not a billionaire, and not backed by a political machine. She’s a former nonprofit worker and PTA fundraiser, and current higher ed employee who’s spent her life working, parenting, and trying to make things better from the ground up.In each episode, she explores what it would actually take for someone like her to run for the highest office in the land — from policy ideas to campaign hurdles, from civic curiosity to systemic barriers. Along the way, she asks bigger questions about leadership, representation, and what democracy really means in 21st-century America.This isn’t a show about bashing politicians or pushing an agenda. It’s about making space for new voices, honest conversations, and people who’ve never seen themselves in power. If you've ever looked at a ballot and thought, “Seriously? These are my choices?” — this podcast is for you.
Podcast website
Government

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