In this episode of Why Not Me?, Shana talks with Dan Schwartz, a first-time candidate running for Congress in Maryland’s 1st District against longtime incumbent Andy Harris.
Dan shares what motivated him to jump into the race, why he believes “regular people with regular people problems” need to be represented in government, and what he’s hearing from voters across Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The conversation touches on affordability, healthcare, farming, campaign fundraising, bipartisan cooperation, and the realities of running for office as a husband, father, and political newcomer.
They also discuss why local engagement matters, how ordinary people can step into public service, and what it takes to build a campaign rooted in grassroots support rather than corporate donations.
If you’ve ever wondered what pushes someone from frustration with politics into actually running for office, this episode is for you.
Links
Learn more about Dan Schwartz’s campaign:
Dan Schwartz for Congress
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shana@whynotme2028.com
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Email
shana@whynotme2028.com
Credits
Graphics and editing by Rory Lawson
Music by Universfield from Pixabay