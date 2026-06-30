Episode Summary

We made it! In this season finale, I take a step back to reflect on everything we’ve explored together.

In this mini episode, I talk about the biggest lessons from Season 1 and what’s coming in Season 2. Spoiler: more interviews, deeper dives into the issues that shape our lives, and more conversations about how everyday people — not just career politicians — can step into leadership.

So let’s wrap up this season the way we started it: with the question, Why not me? And even more importantly… Why not you?

Resources & References

Brookings Institution – resources on what presidents can and can’t do, and the role of parties.

OpenSecrets.org – data on campaign spending and finance.

FairVote.org – resources on ranked choice voting and alternatives to the two-party system.

Call to Action:

Thank you for joining me on this journey through Season 1 of Why Not Me? — your time, your curiosity, and your willingness to think differently about politics mean so much.

If this season made you think, laugh, or wonder, share it with a friend who’s said, “I wish someone like me could run,” because maybe they can.

If you have something you want to hear about in a future episode, or even want to be interviewed, send me an email or voice memo at shana@whynotme2028.com.

And stay tuned for Season 2, where we’ll dive deeper into issues that affect all of us — wages, healthcare, housing — and keep asking the big question: What would our democracy look like if we believed ordinary people could lead it?

Use this link to send us a text, or email us at the address in show notes.

Email

shana@whynotme2028.com

Credits

Graphics and editing by Rory Lawson

Music by Universfield from Pixabay