Why Music Matters With Jeff Miers

Podcast Why Music Matters With Jeff Miers
Jeff Miers
Welcome to the Why Music Matters podcast. I’m your host, music journalist and musician Jeff Miers. Throughout my life in and around music, I’ve often asked myse...
MusicMusic InterviewsMusicMusic CommentaryArts
Available Episodes

  • Welcome to Why Music Matters
    Welcome to the Why Music Matters podcast. I’m your host, music journalist and musician Jeff Miers. Throughout my life in and around music, I’ve often asked myself the question - Why does music matter? This podcast attempts to answer that question, with the help of musicians, members of the music industry, and music-lovers like you. Join us! https://jeffmiersmusic.com/ https://jeffmiersmusic.substack.com/ Produced by 678Main.
    7/26/2023
    0:28

About Why Music Matters With Jeff Miers

Welcome to the Why Music Matters podcast. I’m your host, music journalist and musician Jeff Miers. Throughout my life in and around music, I’ve often asked myself the question - Why does music matter? This podcast attempts to answer that question, with the help of musicians, members of the music industry, and music-lovers like you. Join us!
Podcast website

