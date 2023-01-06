Two guys who want to be dads and are learning how to make it all happen through surrogacy, adoption, and foster-to-adopt! New episodes EVERY Thursday! More
Available Episodes
4 of 4
HOW Can We Have Kids? Exploring Options with Gays With Kids Founder, Brian Rosenberg
Once we decided we wanted to have kids, we had no idea where to start. We interview @Gays_With_Kids founder, Brian Rosenberg on his experience becoming a parent, how the AIDS epidemic impacted his journey to fatherhood, and the options available for all families who struggle with infertility.In this episode we answer the question: "Where do we start?" for those curious about what it takes to start a family. We hear about options to consider like foster-care, adoption, surrogacy, IVF and IUI, and personal factors that influence these decisions. We also discuss resources for those who want to learn more.If you like this episode, make sure to leave us a rating and review!IG/FB/TikTok/YouTube: @michaelandmattWe want to hear from you! Email us at [email protected]
6/15/2023
1:01:51
Coming Out, How We Met, and Moving in with a Boy from the Internet (Before the Babies)
Every story has its beginnings. We find ourselves examining how we got to where we're at today. For most of our lives, we never considered we'd have trouble having kids, then everything changed when we came out. Riding the wave of uncertainty from the traumatic events the first time we met, to moving across the country, to finding love. This is our story.If you like this episode, make sure to leave us a rating and review!IG/FB/TikTok/YouTube: @michaelandmattWe want to hear from you! Email us at [email protected]
6/15/2023
1:10:14
Our First Time Becoming Parents and Why it Matters
Who’s Your Daddy Podcast depicts the intimate struggles of becoming parents through non-traditional means. Meeting with industry experts and guests who have quite literally manifested forming a family themselves, we’re learning how to make it all happen through the process of surrogacy, IVF, private adoption, and foster-to-adopt. Who’s Your Daddy Podcast is hosted by Michael Lindsay and Matthew Schueller: @michaelandmatt, who are in the midst of their own surrogacy journey to fatherhood.If you like this episode, please leave us a rating and review!IG/FB/TikTok/YouTube: @michaelandmattWe want to hear from you! Email us at [email protected]
6/15/2023
14:17
Hi, We're Michael and Matt, and Welcome to Who's Your Daddy Podcast.
Coming Out June 15th! Michael and Matt introduce Who’s Your Daddy, a podcast that depicts the intimate struggles of becoming parents through non-traditional means. Meeting with industry experts and guests who have quite literally manifested forming a family themselves, we’re learning how to make it all happen through the process of surrogacy, IVF, private adoption, and foster-to-adopt.If you're excited about the launch please rate & review, download, and subscribe/follow to help us reach more listeners!Find us on Instagram: @michaelandmatt