Available Episodes
Who's Driving- Spring Gardening Tips
In this episode of Who's Driving we share Spring Gardening Tips and 5 of our favorite Easy To Grow Cut Flowers you can grow in your own garden. Daniel (Wesley's husband) owner of Petal Pickers joins us for the ride too.
5/2/2023
57:32
Who's Driving- Growing Up Country
Wesley and Steven discuss Growing Up In The Country.
4/25/2023
1:00:37
Who's Driving- Short Term Vacation Rentals
This week we are sharing our knowledge and takes on owning short term vacation rentals.
4/18/2023
55:27
Who's Driving- How We Got Here
In our first episode of Who's Driving we go back to Chapter 1 to tell you how we got to where we are today, how we all met, and our friendship dynamic. Daniel (Wesley's husband) owner of Petal Pickers joins us for the ride too.
4/11/2023
55:58
Trailer
Trailer
Who's Driving with Wesley Turner & Steven Merck is all about the entertaining stories we share and brainstorming topics we discuss as two best friend would on a long road trip. Come along for the ride as we check in with friends & offer a wide range of informative topics centered around running small businesses, social media, and all things Home and Garden.