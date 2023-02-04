Who's Driving- How We Got Here

In our first episode of Who's Driving we go back to Chapter 1 to tell you how we got to where we are today, how we all met, and our friendship dynamic. Daniel (Wesley's husband) owner of Petal Pickers joins us for the ride too. Follow Daniel on Instagram at @Petalpickers Follow Steven on Instagram at @Keepinupwithsteven and follow Wesley on Instagram at @Farmshenanigans. Visit our websites at www.PetalPickers.com for farm fresh flowers and www.TheNestedFig.com for our online home and garden boutique. -Buckle Up and Hit That Follow Button.Who's driving with Wesley Turner & Steven Merck will take you on an entertaining ride.Who's driving is all about the entertaining stories we share & brainstorming topics we discuss as two best friends would on a long road trip. Along the way we will pick up a few friends and offer a wide range of informative topics centered around running small businesses, social media, and all things home and garden.