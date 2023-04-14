Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
White House Plumbers Podcast

Podcast White House Plumbers Podcast
HBO
The official podcast for the HBO limited series, White House Plumbers. Over five episodes, political journalist Olivia Nuzzi offers a behind-the-scenes look at ... More
TV & Film
Available Episodes

  • Coming Soon: White House Plumbers Podcast
    The official companion podcast for the HBO limited series, White House Plumbers. Over five episodes, host Olivia Nuzzi unpacks the real-life events the show captures and offers a behind-the-scenes look at the production through interviews with creators, cast, and crew. The official White House Plumbers podcast is produced by HBO and Campside Media.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/14/2023
    2:58

About White House Plumbers Podcast

The official podcast for the HBO limited series, White House Plumbers. Over five episodes, political journalist Olivia Nuzzi offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the series while investigating its balance of fact versus fiction. Hint: It’s mostly fact. Featuring conversations with David Mandel, Frank Rich, Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Lena Headey, and many more.

White House Plumbers Podcast: Podcasts in Family