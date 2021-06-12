Whistle Through The Shamrocks: Episode 3

"There's always a sun on the horizon, just waiting for Mr. Moon to get into his little bed."With the Banshee's warning ringing in their ears, and Eloisa Louisa nowhere to be found, the O'Flanerhyn family are met with an influx of wedding guests, including a mysterious man from the Fall's Road, and an unnerving priest and nun duo.What has become of Eloisa Louisa? Why is Simpy crying all the time? And why does Aunt Bernadette have phone signal in Ballysnavoughereen?A comedy written and created by Nicola Coughlan and Camilla WhitehillEditors - Alexis Adimora and Diggory WaiteProducer - Chris JonesExecutive Producer - Claire BroughtonEp 3 Cast:Jamie BeamishCat CohenNicola CoughlanEd GambleLouisa HarlandPaul MallonBen MillerBrennock O'ConnorKiell Smith-BynoeJonathan Van NessAmalia VitaleCamilla WhitehillSusan WokomaA Hat Trick Podcast 2021