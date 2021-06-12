Whistle Through The Shamrocks - your new favourite podcast written and created by Nicola Coughlan and Camilla Whitehill.Starring:Jamie Beamish Stephanie Be...
Episode 6:“All you need is love and potatoes”With Eloisa Louisa’s fate revealed, the O’Flanerhyn family are left bereft. With eviction moments away, the future looks uncertain - will Tiny Nelly be lost to consumption? Can the family find another place to live and chip? And did Camilla ever make that easyJet flight?A comedy written and created by Nicola Coughlan and Camilla WhitehillEditors - Alexis Adimora and Diggory WaiteProducer - Chris JonesExecutive Producer - Claire BroughtonThe Finale Song - composed by Susannah Pearse and music arrangement by Tim SuttonEp 6 Cast:David AmesJamie BeamishStephanie BeatrizJordan BrookesCat CohenNicola CoughlanEd GambleLouisa HarlandPaul MallonBen MillerBrenock O'ConnorKiell Smith-BynoeJonathan Van NessAmalia VitaleCamilla WhitehillSusan WokomaA Hat Trick Podcast 2021 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
“Diona. I’ve just arrived in the town of Balllysna, Ballysne... I’ll write it down.”Detective Marilyn Bigfoot, Irish FBI, has a mystery on her hands. A dark, twisted, really well plotted, mysterious mystery. Just one question remains: Who Killed Eloisa Louisa?A comedy written and created by Nicola Coughlan and Camilla Whitehill.Editors - Alexis Adimora and Diggory WaiteProducer - Chris JonesExecutive Producer - Claire BroughtonEp 5 Cast:Jamie BeamishStephanie BeatrizJordan BrookesNicola CoughlanEd GambleLouisa HarlandPaul MallonBen MillerBrenock O'ConnorKiell Smith BynoeAmalia VitaleCamilla WhitehillA Hat Trick Podcast 2021 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
“By a dirty farmhouse wall, I heard a ghost voice calling ‘Paddy, they are going to shoot you dead, for you loved an English Girl’”With Eloisa Louisa’s bog drenched body drying out in the spare room, the after effects of her death ring through Ballysnavoughereen, with Daddy blaming Cromwell, Cromwell blaming Paddy Johnny Tommy Paddy, and Eloisa Louisa’s ghost blaming everyone for not doing any kind of proper investigation. Content warning: this episode contains a weird amount of original songs.A comedy written and created by Nicola Coughlan and Camilla WhitehillEditors - Alexis Adimora and Diggory WaiteProducer - Chris JonesExecutive Producer - Claire BroughtonSimpy's Song - composer Susannah Pearse and musical arranger Tim SuttonThe Ballad of PJTP by Brennock O'ConnorEp 4 Cast:Jamie BeamishJordan BrookesCat CohenNicola CoughlanEd GambleLouisa HarlandPaul MallonBen MillerBrenock O'ConnorKiell Smith-BynoeAmalia VitaleCamilla WhitehillSusan WokomaA Hat Trick Podcast 2021 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
“There’s always a sun on the horizon, just waiting for Mr. Moon to get into his little bed.”With the Banshee’s warning ringing in their ears, and Eloisa Louisa nowhere to be found, the O’Flanerhyn family are met with an influx of wedding guests, including a mysterious man from the Fall’s Road, and an unnerving priest and nun duo.What has become of Eloisa Louisa? Why is Simpy crying all the time? And why does Aunt Bernadette have phone signal in Ballysnavoughereen?A comedy written and created by Nicola Coughlan and Camilla WhitehillEditors - Alexis Adimora and Diggory WaiteProducer - Chris JonesExecutive Producer - Claire BroughtonEp 3 Cast:Jamie BeamishCat CohenNicola CoughlanEd GambleLouisa HarlandPaul MallonBen MillerBrennock O'ConnorKiell Smith-BynoeJonathan Van NessAmalia VitaleCamilla WhitehillSusan WokomaA Hat Trick Podcast 2021 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
“The mark of death has been put upon your house, and death shall come whether you like it or not…”Episode 2:The O’Flanerhyn family are in a veritable typhoon of emotion after two shocking announcements regarding the future of both their home, and of their eldest son Paddy Johnny Tommy Paddy. Meanwhile, Daddy O’Flanerhyn receives a visit from another unexpected guest, and Tiny Nelly continues to have consumption. A comedy written and created by Nicola Coughlan and Camilla WhitehillEditors - Alexis Adimora and Diggory WaiteProducer - Chris JonesExecutive Producer - Claire BroughtonEp 2 Cast:Jamie BeamishCat CohenNicola CoughlanEd GambleLouisa HarlandBen MillerBrennock O'ConnorAmalia VitaleJonathan Van NessCamilla WhitehillSusan WokomaA Hat Trick Podcast 2021 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Whistle Through The Shamrocks - your new favourite podcast written and created by Nicola Coughlan and Camilla Whitehill.Starring:Jamie Beamish Stephanie BeatrizJordan BrooksCat Cohen Nicola Coughlan Ed Gamble Louisa Harland Paul MallonBen MillerBrenock O’Connor Kiell Smith-Bynoe Jonathan Van NessAmalia Vitale Camilla Whitehill Susie Wokoma with David Ames and Andrew Scott... Hopefully.Editors – Alexis Adimora & Diggory WaiteProducer – Chris JonesExecutive Producer – Claire BroughtonA Hat Trick Podcast 2021 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.