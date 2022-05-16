The Matthew D. Klosowski Act: Creating Safer Recovery Homes for Delawareans

Recovery housing is an integral part of the recovery journey, providing transitional homes in a substance-free, supportive environment. However, here in Delaware, the lack of standards and regulations for these homes has created difficult and sometimes dangerous situations for individuals recovering from addiction and their families. On this episode of Whip Count, we talked to Rep. Kerri Evelyn Harris about her new bill, the Matthew D. Klosowski Act, which would create standards for recovery homes to become certified. Matthew's mother, Marybeth Cichocki also joined us to discuss her firsthand and tragic experience with an unregulated recovery home and how that experience led her to advocate for change.