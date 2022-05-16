The Delaware House Democratic Caucus presents Whip Count: a journey inside Legislative Hall in a blue state. More
Spending Less & Saving More: Policies to Ease the Tax Burden on Working Delawareans
On this episode of Whip Count, Rep. Paul Baumbach discusses measures that would put money in the pockets of working Delawareans by increasing the standard deduction and refundable Earned Income Tax Credit.
5/15/2023
The Matthew D. Klosowski Act: Creating Safer Recovery Homes for Delawareans
Recovery housing is an integral part of the recovery journey, providing transitional homes in a substance-free, supportive environment. However, here in Delaware, the lack of standards and regulations for these homes has created difficult and sometimes dangerous situations for individuals recovering from addiction and their families.
On this episode of Whip Count, we talked to Rep. Kerri Evelyn Harris about her new bill, the Matthew D. Klosowski Act, which would create standards for recovery homes to become certified. Matthew's mother, Marybeth Cichocki also joined us to discuss her firsthand and tragic experience with an unregulated recovery home and how that experience led her to advocate for change.
4/3/2023
Commemorating Holocaust Remembrance Day
Just before we gaveled out for the February Joint Finance Committee break, the House commemorated Holocaust Remembrance Day with a resolution and an address from special guest David Meluskey of the World Jewish Congress.
This episode of Whip Count features audio from that address as well as a conversation with all three Jewish members of the House, Rep. Debra Heffernan, Rep. Sophie Phillips, and Rep. Jeff Spiegelman as they reflect on what Holocaust Remembrance Day means to them.
1/31/2023
Meet the Freshmen: New House members begin 2023 session
Who are the new members in the House? On this episode of Whip Count we introduce you to Representatives Kerri Evelyn Harris, DeShanna Neal, Sophie Phillips, Cyndie Romer, and Stell Parker Selby. The newcomers were recently sworn in at the state capitol, as the 152nd Delaware General Assembly launched its new session.
For these incoming lawmakers, it’s the beginning of a brand new road to rebuilding their communities, and working on critical issues that impact the entire state.
What can you expect? Tune in now to hear what everyone had to say including their answers to some fun questions.
1/17/2023
Criminal Justice Reform: Tracking Inmates
Delaware legislators continue work on criminal justice reform through
legislation that would ensure clear and concise quarterly reports of an inmate's behavior.
Under Rep. Larry Lambert’s HB 394, the Delaware Department of Correction would be required to provide copies of quarterly reports of good time credit earned or forfeited.
Tune in to hear from the person who inspired the bill and legislators who support it.