Ep 9: Throne of Glass - An Overview

Join us (Valerie and Taylor) as we finally finish Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas! This is the first book we've read in the series and we could not be more excited to see where this story goes! In this episode we discuss chapter 37 till the end of the book as well as our predictions for Crown of Midnight. We also accidently spoil something pretty huge for Crown of Midnight! Whoops! Let us know what you thought of this book and follow us everywhere @whimsygossip!