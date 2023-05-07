Welcome to Whimsy Gossip! Join us (Valerie and Taylor) as we deep dive into our favorite fantasy books, Tv shows, and films. Each episode we will be taking you ...
Ep 13: Season One Finale! F*ck, Marry, Kill - ACOTAR EDITION
Join (Valerie and Taylor) as we recap season one of Whimsy Gossip, play F*ck, Marry, Kill: ACOTAR edition, and also answer some of your questions from instagram. This experience has been so amazing thus far and we cannot thank our fans enough for supporting us on this creative journey. We love each and every one of you! Follow us everywhere @whimsygossip! ✨🫶🏼
7/13/2023
1:18:25
Ep 12: Endgame for Elain
Join us (Valerie and Taylor) as we deep dive into the potential suitors for Elain Archeron from Sarah J Maas's A Court of Thornes and Roses series. This episode is full of theories, laughs, and predictions for the next ACOTAR book. We also added in a very unpopular candidate for Elain, you won't want to miss that discussion! Follow us everywhere @whimsygossip and let us know who you'd like Elain's endgame person to be!
7/5/2023
1:10:39
Ep 11: Whimsy Theories - Fourth Wing Edition
Join us (Valerie & Taylor) as we dive into some of the biggest theories out there regarding Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros and some of our predictions for Iron Flame. We also discuss our thoughts on the recent cover release for Iron Flame. This episode is FILLED to the brim with spoilers, so make sure to read Fourth Wing before listening! Follow us everywhere @whimsygossip - we want to hear your thoughts on this series! #whimsywednesdays
6/28/2023
54:41
Ep 10: Whimsy Thoughts on Crown of Midnight
Join us (Valerie and Taylor) as we discuss all of our thoughts on Sarah J. Maas's second book in the Throne of Glass series, Crown of Midnight. If you've been reading along with us so far, please read Crown of Midnight and then let us know your thoughts! This episode is full of spoilers, predictions, thoughts on both Prince Dorian and Chaol...which team do you think we're on? Follow us everywhere @whimsygossip!
6/21/2023
48:37
Ep 9: Throne of Glass - An Overview
Join us (Valerie and Taylor) as we finally finish Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas! This is the first book we've read in the series and we could not be more excited to see where this story goes! In this episode we discuss chapter 37 till the end of the book as well as our predictions for Crown of Midnight. We also accidently spoil something pretty huge for Crown of Midnight! Whoops! Let us know what you thought of this book and follow us everywhere @whimsygossip!
