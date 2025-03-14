Join us for a chat about auctioneer Billy heading the Federal IRS potentially. Very qualified. We discuss the new legislation meant to protect women's healthcare, but has a provision about "addressing the needs of men"????? RIP Jimmy, he couldn't stomach watching the traitor get inaugurated, who can blame him?

Holy shit January was the longest century ever, with no signs of letting up soon. Trump and company are doing exactly what they said they would do and are wasting no time. We have planes crashing, the return of mediocre white men meritocracy, and hungry children. Federal funding has been frozen for many lifesaving programs, sounds pro-life to me! The time to fight back is NOW! If you would like to get involved, we've attached some resources to get started!⁠Homepage | Indivisible⁠⁠5 Calls

Andrew Bailey is so embarrassing, and we call on MO DOGE to get rid of his position! Join us to discuss how we are all going to die from communicable diseases due to the anti vax brain worm movement. We discuss Tulsi Gabbard's descent to Leader of the Intelligence Services and how Five Eyes is probably Four Eyes.....

Multiple disease outbreaks just in time for RFK's leadership at Human and Health Services. Elon's 4th baby mama announces on Twitter the existence of their five-month-old son, which is his 14th child. SAVE Act to be voted on may take voting rights away from some married women, Handmaids tale is here.

About While We Still Can

Do you call the Show-Me state home? Are you sick of burying your head in the sand about national and local political issues? Are you too overwhelmed to even think about consuming news due to the sheer quantity? We realized through conversations with people in all different settings, most have NO IDEA what's going on in our local government. We decided to do this podcast to cover the shenanigans that we think is especially important for our friends and family to know. We do say a few cuss words so we wouldn't recommend listening while your kids are in the car!