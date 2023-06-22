Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Where There's Woke in the App
Listen to Where There's Woke in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSociety & Culture
Where There's Woke

Where There's Woke

Podcast Where There's Woke
Podcast Where There's Woke

Where There's Woke

Thomas Smith
add
Every single time the right, or even center-left, goes ballistic over a "woke" controversy, the slightest bit of investigation shows the scandal is almost entir...
More
Society & Culture
Every single time the right, or even center-left, goes ballistic over a "woke" controversy, the slightest bit of investigation shows the scandal is almost entir...
More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • WTW1: An Elevatorgatewaydrug To Anti-Wokeness
    Welcome to Where There's Woke! This first episode is about the time a woman expressed an opinion on the internet and throngs of men never got over it. Wait that's... nowhere near descriptive enough. This was the one involving the skeptic and atheist movement. Still not enough. Ok. It was when Richard Dawkins lost his mind at Rebecca Watson. THERE we go.  Support the show at patreon.com/wherethereswoke to gain access to tons of great stuff and to keep this project going!
    6/22/2023
    1:04:28

More Society & Culture podcasts

About Where There's Woke

Every single time the right, or even center-left, goes ballistic over a "woke" controversy, the slightest bit of investigation shows the scandal is almost entirely bogus. This is not a new phenomenon; it dates back decades. It's an intentional tool used to protect the powerful and preserve the status quo, while further scapegoating and otherizing those who push for political progress. This podcast digs into not just today's fake scandals, but those of yesterday and yesteryear. The terminology has changed some, but the pattern has not. Listen in as host Thomas Smith shines a light on the panic, the fragility, the overreaction, and the lying that ignites 'Where There's Woke.'
Podcast website

Listen to Where There's Woke, Joe Rogan Experience Review podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Where There's Woke

Where There's Woke

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Where There's Woke: Podcasts in Family