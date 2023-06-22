Every single time the right, or even center-left, goes ballistic over a "woke" controversy, the slightest bit of investigation shows the scandal is almost entir...

Welcome to Where There's Woke! This first episode is about the time a woman expressed an opinion on the internet and throngs of men never got over it. Wait that's... nowhere near descriptive enough. This was the one involving the skeptic and atheist movement. Still not enough. Ok. It was when Richard Dawkins lost his mind at Rebecca Watson. THERE we go. Support the show at patreon.com/wherethereswoke to gain access to tons of great stuff and to keep this project going!

Every single time the right, or even center-left, goes ballistic over a "woke" controversy, the slightest bit of investigation shows the scandal is almost entirely bogus. This is not a new phenomenon; it dates back decades. It's an intentional tool used to protect the powerful and preserve the status quo, while further scapegoating and otherizing those who push for political progress. This podcast digs into not just today's fake scandals, but those of yesterday and yesteryear. The terminology has changed some, but the pattern has not. Listen in as host Thomas Smith shines a light on the panic, the fragility, the overreaction, and the lying that ignites 'Where There's Woke.'