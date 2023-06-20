Conversations with artists exploring grief and hope in their work.
Following the release of Michael J Tinker's own album exploring loss and hope ('When There Are No Words' 2023) he decided to embark on this new podcast interviewing other artists who have looked at similar themes. Chatting to Christian authors, songwriters and visual artists Michael discusses what draws them to this difficult topic, how they navigate stewarding both their own story and other people's, and how they seek to honestly portray the Christian journey through this life to eternity. And despite (or maybe because of) the difficult subject, these are truly uplifting conversations.
In the first series Michael interviews author Doug McKelvey ('Every Moment Holy'), author and songwriter Andrew Peterson (The Wingfeather Saga, 'Is He Worthy?', The Burning Edge of Dawn), painter Ally Gordon (Morphe Arts, 'Why Art Matters'), author Hannah Hess (Dark Star), songwriter Sara Groves (Floodplains), writer and artist Sophie Killingley ('Draw Near') and author and painter Jamin Still (who's candle image you can see on the album cover).
