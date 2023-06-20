Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
When There Are No Words

Podcast When There Are No Words
When There Are No Words

Michael J Tinker
Conversations with artists exploring grief and hope in their work.Following the release of Michael J Tinker's own album exploring loss and hope ('When There Are... More
Conversations with artists exploring grief and hope in their work.Following the release of Michael J Tinker's own album exploring loss and hope ('When There Are... More

  Andrew Peterson
    This series is sponsored by 10ofthose. Resources that point people to Jesus change lives.The title music is 'When There Are No Words' by Michael J Tinker.Artwork by Jamin Still."You can never be arrogant that you've written a good song. You can only be grateful.""In order not to make a straw-man out of the darkness, you make the darkness strong, so that when the goodness defeats it it shows that the goodness is stronger - that's what the kids need to know."In this first episode Michael chats with singer-songwriter&author Andrew Peterson. He talks about his approach to songwriting, why he is drawn to sing about the struggles of life and the importance of making such art. They chat about Andrew's series of books, the Wingfeather Saga, and how grief and hope work their way into those pages and why. Andrew even attempts to recite a poem. You'll get a fascinating insight into the workings of a writer and the importance of dealing with the darkness as well as the light.To get 30% off Andrew's book 'Adorning the Dark' use the code nowordsAP23 at the 10ofthose checkout.Competition!To enter the draw to win the first book in the Wingfeather Saga PLUS all 9 Reformation Lightening titles simply share this episode on social media and tag @michaeljtinker. We'll announce the winner at the start of episode 3 when we'll also launch another massive giveaway!About Your HostMichael J Tinker is a singer-songwriter based in Somerset, England. He normally is found making music for children but has recently released an album exploring grief and hope, which led him to want to talk to other artists who are doing the same.Check out the album at michaeljtinker.com
    6/20/2023
    59:32
  Introducing the new podcast!
    A quick message to tell you what's coming up in series 1 of 'When There Are No Words' - some really fascinating conversations with artists of various types who deal with the hard questions of life, the struggles as well as the joys, all the while clinging to the gospel. Subscribe today!The series is sponsored by my friends at 10ofthose. Their vision is to help everyone in the church to read books that excite them about Jesus and to give away books that point others to Him. Check out the album of the same name at michaeljtinker.comArtwork by Jamin Still.
    6/7/2023
Conversations with artists exploring grief and hope in their work.


Following the release of Michael J Tinker's own album exploring loss and hope ('When There Are No Words' 2023) he decided to embark on this new podcast interviewing other artists who have looked at similar themes. Chatting to Christian authors, songwriters and visual artists Michael discusses what draws them to this difficult topic, how they navigate stewarding both their own story and other people's, and how they seek to honestly portray the Christian journey through this life to eternity. And despite (or maybe because of) the difficult subject, these are truly uplifting conversations.


In the first series Michael interviews author Doug McKelvey ('Every Moment Holy'), author and songwriter Andrew Peterson (The Wingfeather Saga, 'Is He Worthy?', The Burning Edge of Dawn), painter Ally Gordon (Morphe Arts, 'Why Art Matters'), author Hannah Hess (Dark Star), songwriter Sara Groves (Floodplains), writer and artist Sophie Killingley ('Draw Near') and author and painter Jamin Still (who's candle image you can see on the album cover).


There will be lots of book giveaways as well as special 10ofthose.com discount codes for listeners.


This podcast is sponsored by 10ofthose. Their vision is to help everyone in the church to read books that excite them about Jesus and to give away books that point others to Him.

Help us make more episodes! Support us monthly at https://plus.acast.com/s/nowords.


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

