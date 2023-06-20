Andrew Peterson

This series is sponsored by 10ofthose. Resources that point people to Jesus change lives.The title music is 'When There Are No Words' by Michael J Tinker.Artwork by Jamin Still."You can never be arrogant that you’ve written a good song. You can only be grateful.""In order not to make a straw-man out of the darkness, you make the darkness strong, so that when the goodness defeats it it shows that the goodness is stronger - that’s what the kids need to know."In this first episode Michael chats with singer-songwriter&author Andrew Peterson. He talks about his approach to songwriting, why he is drawn to sing about the struggles of life and the importance of making such art. They chat about Andrew's series of books, the Wingfeather Saga, and how grief and hope work their way into those pages and why. Andrew even attempts to recite a poem. You'll get a fascinating insight into the workings of a writer and the importance of dealing with the darkness as well as the light.To get 30% off Andrew's book 'Adorning the Dark' use the code nowordsAP23 at the 10ofthose checkout.Competition!To enter the draw to win the first book in the Wingfeather Saga PLUS all 9 Reformation Lightening titles simply share this episode on social media and tag @michaeljtinker. We'll announce the winner at the start of episode 3 when we'll also launch another massive giveaway!About Your HostMichael J Tinker is a singer-songwriter based in Somerset, England. He normally is found making music for children but has recently released an album exploring grief and hope, which led him to want to talk to other artists who are doing the same.Check out the album at michaeljtinker.comAlso, why not have a listen to our sister-podcast for all the family - 'Tinker-Time!' Help us make more episodes! Support us monthly at https://plus.acast.com/s/nowords. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.