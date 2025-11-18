GLP-1s Unpacked: What You Really Need to Know (Part 1)

In this first part of our GLP-1 deep dive, Dr. Natasha Beck and Emily sit down with their own functional medicine doctor, Dr. Vojdani, to unpack everything you’ve been hearing about these buzzy weight-loss and longevity medications. Together they break down how GLP-1s work, who they’re for, and what you must know before considering them. From the difference between prescription peptides and unregulated versions sold online to the latest research on cancer risk, muscle loss, addiction, and more—Dr. Vojdani offers a grounded, science-based perspective on what these drugs are really doing inside your body and how to support your health with or without them. 1:00 – What are GLP-1s and how do they work? 2:50 – The difference between prescription peptides and unregulated versions sold online 5:00 – The biggest takeaway: what your doctor wants you to know about this class of drugs 7:30 – GLP-1s and current research related to cancer risk 8:30 – Key differences between Semaglutide and Tirzepatide 10:15 – How GLP-1s impact alcohol cravings and addiction pathways 14:00 – What actually happens inside your body when you take these medications 15:38 – Why tracking muscle loss matters 16:00 – The importance of a DEXA scan and APOE gene test for everyone 21:00 – How to combine lab testing, nutrition, and lifestyle—whether or not you’re on GLP-1s 23:00 – Functional and natural ways to achieve similar results without the drug