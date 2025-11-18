GLP-1s Through a Functional Medicine Lens: Part 2 with Dr. Vojdani
In Part 2 of our deep dive into GLP-1s, we continue our conversation with Dr. Elroy Vojdani to explore the questions everyone is asking but few experts are willing to answer. This episode goes beyond weight loss to uncover how GLP-1 medications intersect with women’s health, hormones, longevity, and the natural aging process.
We break down microdosing, natural GLP-1 alternatives, and what women need to consider if they’re taking these drugs without a clinical need. Dr. Vojdani sheds light on tricky topics like COVID and GLP-1 interactions, endometriosis and PCOS, hormone absorption issues, and whether these medications impact bone density, muscle mass, hot flashes, mood, or sleep during menopause and perimenopause.
We also tackle the big question: what are the real downsides? From gallbladder risks and pancreatitis to gut-motility concerns and what actually happens when someone stops taking these medications, this conversation is packed with the latest research from a functional medicine lens.
Timecodes:
00:30 — Microdosing GLP-1s
02:13 — What about women taking GLP-1s who don’t medically need them?
03:29 — Natural GLP-1 alternatives
05:40 — COVID, vaccines, and GLP-1s
08:29 — The intersection between GLP-1s and menopause/perimenopause
09:29 — Endometriosis, PCOS, and GLP-1s
12:29 — Possible issues with oral hormone therapy absorption while on GLP-1s
13:29 — Do women need to protect bone density and muscle mass more while on GLP-1s?
15:29 — Links between GLP-1 use and hot flashes, mood changes, and sleep quality during perimenopause/menopause
17:09 — So… what are the downsides?
17:29 — What are normal aging mechanisms in the body, and could GLP-1s potentially accelerate them?
18:29 — How concerned should people be about gallbladder issues, pancreatitis, gut motility problems, etc.?
22:15 — What happens when someone stops taking them?
GLP-1s Unpacked: What You Really Need to Know (Part 1)
In this first part of our GLP-1 deep dive, Dr. Natasha Beck and Emily sit down with their own functional medicine doctor, Dr. Vojdani, to unpack everything you’ve been hearing about these buzzy weight-loss and longevity medications. Together they break down how GLP-1s work, who they’re for, and what you must know before considering them. From the difference between prescription peptides and unregulated versions sold online to the latest research on cancer risk, muscle loss, addiction, and more—Dr. Vojdani offers a grounded, science-based perspective on what these drugs are really doing inside your body and how to support your health with or without them.
1:00 – What are GLP-1s and how do they work?
2:50 – The difference between prescription peptides and unregulated versions sold online
5:00 – The biggest takeaway: what your doctor wants you to know about this class of drugs
7:30 – GLP-1s and current research related to cancer risk
8:30 – Key differences between Semaglutide and Tirzepatide
10:15 – How GLP-1s impact alcohol cravings and addiction pathways
14:00 – What actually happens inside your body when you take these medications
15:38 – Why tracking muscle loss matters
16:00 – The importance of a DEXA scan and APOE gene test for everyone
21:00 – How to combine lab testing, nutrition, and lifestyle—whether or not you’re on GLP-1s
23:00 – Functional and natural ways to achieve similar results without the drug
When Friendship Gets Tricky: How to Guide Kids Through Social Challenges
This week, we answer a listener’s question about navigating tricky friendships. From teaching kindness and managing competitive playdates to helping kids learn perspective-taking, we share practical tools for fostering empathy, cooperation, and confidence in your child’s friendships.
Turning Mom Guilt Into Grace
Natasha and Emily dive deep into mom guilt—why it feels heavier for our generation and how to shift it into something more constructive. They explore how social media and community expectations fuel guilt, how therapy and reframing can turn it into growth, and how to model self-compassion for your kids. The conversation ends with a reminder that gratitude is one of the simplest tools to ease guilt and overwhelm.
1:24 – Mom Item of the Week
3:50 – Why This Generation Struggles with Mom Guilt More Than Previous Generations
5:00 – How Communities Contribute to This Mom Guilt
6:00 – How to Reframe Parental Guilt
7:30 – How to Make Guilt Productive
8:15 – Opportunities to Talk to Your Kids About Making Mistakes
9:00 – Therapy and How It Helps Us
10:00 – Going Backwards: Making Changes That Can Help
13:00 – Mom Guilt and Overwhelm
16:00 – Gratitude Practice
How to Talk to Kids About Where Babies Come From — At Every Age
In this episode, Natasha walks parents through how to talk to their kids about where babies come from — using age-appropriate language that grows with them. From the first curious questions at age 3 to deeper conversations around consent and puberty by age 10, Natasha reads sample scripts and models how to answer in a calm, factual, and loving way.
She emphasizes the importance of using correct anatomical terms, creating an open dialogue early, and not worrying if you didn’t start these conversations “on time.”
• 0:45 — Ages 3–4
• 2:30 — Ages 5–6
• 3:30 — Ages 7–8
• 3:43 — Why It’s Important to Use Medical Terminology
• 5:30 — If You’re Starting Late: How to have these conversations even if you didn’t begin earlier — and why it’s never too late to start.
• 6:20 — Ages 9–10
Welcome to "When Millennials Become Moms," covering all aspects of parenting, pregnancy, postpartum care, nutrition, and non-toxic living. Dr. Natasha Beck, also known as Dr. Organic Mommy, is a public health and parenting expert. She founded Dr. Organic Mommy to assist every parent in making healthy decisions for themselves and their families.
During her early career in clinics, she observed the significant impact of diet on children's health. Her determination grew when her first child was hospitalized for 29 days, fueling her frustration with marketing schemes and the lack of regulation and transparency in the consumer product industry. Implementing non-toxic changes in her life, she began educating others about her journey. She continues her research and exploration with "When Millennials Become Moms." Along with her co-host and Dr. Organic Mommy co-founder Emily Raiber, they engage with leading experts, share personal struggles, and navigate the vast amount of information available. They aim to simplify the complexities of modern motherhood, which is very different from the era when baby boomers were raising children.