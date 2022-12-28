On each episode of The Prince Mixtape, we’ll meet people who knew Prince, worked with him, or simply loved him from afar. Host Nichole Perkins will dig deep int... More
Barbarella Meets The Godfather
How did Prince become synonymous with ruffled shirts and peekaboo lace? The women behind his most iconic looks lift the veil on what it was like to dress and design for a style superstar. We’ll meet Marie France, Prince’s costume designer during the Purple Rain and Under the Cherry Moon eras, and Stacia Lang, Prince’s costume designer responsible for his infamous booty cutout pantsuit. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
5/3/2023
59:01
She’s Doing What with a Magazine?!
How did Prince’s music end up being debated in the halls of Congress? Susan Rogers, the recording engineer on Prince’s Purple Rain album, shares what it was like making songs like “Darling Nikki” in Prince’s basement home studio. And scholar Lynnée Denise shares a personal story of how “Darling Nikki” impacted her life. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
4/26/2023
35:52
Minneapolis Always Been the Bomb
How did Prince Rogers Nelson become an international superstar? The story begins in Minneapolis in the 1970s. We speak to Prince’s first producer, Chris Moon, about helping Prince find his voice in the studio.To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
4/19/2023
46:04
Introducing The Prince Mixtape
The Prince Mixtape takes listeners inside the life of one of the greatest American music icons of all time through the people who knew him, worked with him or simply loved him from afar. Host Nichole Perkins digs deep into key moments of his life like when his sexually liberated lyrics gave birth to the Parental Advisory sticker, when he fought to own his masters, and when he rocked that infamous booty cut-out pantsuit. Just like a treasured mixtape from your favorite crush, this show is a reflection of the moments, the thrill and the passion, that made up Prince’s life.To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
