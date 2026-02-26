Open app
  • WWW Bonus Episode: Aaron Smith KOH 2026 Pre-Race Chat

    02/26/2026
    In this bonus episode, Aaron Smith and crew decend upon the WWW hospitality trailer in Upper Hammertown Heights to give us the latest on their pre-race prep and race strategy now that they are in possession of the coveted lap 3 map. Kevin ‘Ultra4Jones’ was a little preoccupied during the session as he was studying the course for lap 3.
    Enjoy this bonus episode recorded on the lake bed the day before the race of kings, because we give till it hurts!

    Cheers!

  • Ep. 341: Justin and Kris Wicks KOH Recap!

    02/24/2026 | 1h 54 mins.
    In this episode, we follow up with Justin and Kris Wicks of Wicks Family Racing.  They race in a Bomber Fabrication car and do really well.  Justin is an excellent driver and Kris, his father, is his right seat.
    We get you the full story of the challenge that KOH 2026 was straight from the people that were in it.
    Buckle up, cause here we go!

    Cheers!

  • Ep. 340: Randy Slawson, 4 time Race of Kings Champion!

    02/17/2026 | 2h 29 mins.
    Here is the epic story of how Randy Slawson became the first 4 time King of King of the Hammers.  The grueling endurance displayed by Randy and his co-dawg that was required to finish, what is arguably, the hardest race course ever was nothing short of incredible.
    Join us as we celebrate this incredible achievement with Randy, Amber and the rest of his team.  Great job and congratulations!

    Cheers!

  • Ep. 339: Eric Wicks is in the House!

    02/13/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    The boys continue their meetups with people on the KOH lake bed.  This episode features someone that is no stranger to the show, Eric Wicks of Wicks Family Racing, will be debuting his brand new car in this years Race of Kings.  He tells us all about the new car and what his strategy will be on raceday.
    Buckle up because it’s almost race time.

    Cheers!

  • Ep. 338: Bailey Cole Visits to the Studio!

    02/06/2026 | 51 mins.
    Jason and Chris continue to pump out the content you want.  In this episode, the boys sit down with Bailey Cole to catch up on the racing programs that he is involved with.  He is currently at KOH where is competing in the 4600 class on Friday driving a Ford Bronco and in the 4400 class on Saturday in a Trent Fab car.  Lots of great stories about his worldwide racing travels and some nuggets on his strategy here at the hammers!
    Enjoy!

