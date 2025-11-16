Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopicsChristmas
PodcastsGovernmentWheel Talk: Navigating the Future of Bay Area Transit
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Wheel Talk: Navigating the Future of Bay Area Transit
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Wheel Talk: Navigating the Future of Bay Area Transit

San Mateo County Transit District
GovernmentSociety & Culture
Wheel Talk: Navigating the Future of Bay Area Transit
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 11
  • Hop Off Here: A Unique Coastal Park, Mexican Traditions, Veterans Day Parades, Holiday Shopping
    Send us a text(904) 867-4466 Send us an email: [email protected] Hop Off Here: Your ticket to exploring the Bay Area.Our first stop is on the Coastside to explore Quarry Park in El Granada near Half Moon Bay. This San Mateo County Parks gem offers trails and coastal views. Best of all, SamTrans Ride Plus can take you there with free transfers from routes 117 and 294.Ranger Tommy Hart shares his insights for exploring this activity-packed destination.Sports & ConcertsNovember is packed with games and concerts:Football: The 49ers vs. Rams and 49ers vs. Panthers matchups at Levi’s Stadium are easy to reach by Caltrain to Mountain View and a quick hop on VTA Light Rail.College Football: Take Caltrain or SamTrans to see the Stanford Cardinal at three home games in November, including the Big Game — Cal vs Stanford — on Saturday, Nov. 22.Soccer: The 2025 NWSL Championship comes to PayPal Park on Nov. 22, just a short walk from Santa Clara Station.Hockey & Hoops: The San Jose Sharks face off at SAP Center, and the Golden State Warriors light up Chase Center — both an easy Caltrain ride away.Music fans can look forward to a November with Shane Gillis and Billie Eilish at the Chase Center in SF, and Bryan Adams, Pat Benatar, Christian Nodal, Ramón Ayala, and Banda MS performing at SAP Center in San Jose.Food and DrinkWe roll into Redwood City to speak with Verónica Escámez, founder of Casa Círculo Cultural, about pan de muerto.Verónica's favorite bakeries (note — slightly different than spoken-word version):Panadería Michoacana #2 – 2940 Middlefield Rd.Chavez – 775 Arguello St.Mi Tienda – 812 Fifth Ave., North Fair OaksVisit Redwood City’s Día de Muertos Celebration, Sunday, Nov. 2.Other EventsDaly City Veterans Day Celebration – Nov. 6, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., War Memorial Community Center (via SamTrans ECR)San Francisco Veterans Day Parade – Nov. 9, Fisherman’s Wharf (Caltrain + Muni 30-Stockton)San Jose Veterans Day Parade–  Nov. 11, San Jose (walkable from Diridon Station) 
    --------  
    26:06
  • Reimagining a Bay Area highway for the future
    Send us a textWheel Talk Podcast Guests (in order of appearance):  Cassie Halls, SamTrans Major Corridors Manager Patrick Gilster, San Mateo County Transportation Authority (TA) Director of Planning and Fund Management  Megan Wooley-Ousdahl, South San Francisco Deputy City Manager  Jacob (Jake) Buffenbarger, Caltrans System Planning Branch Chief: Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo Counties Mitch Postel, San Mateo County Historical Association President The Grand Boulevard Initiative: Turning El Camino Real into a street for everyone This busy highway was once a trade route linking Ohlone villages in what we now call San Mateo County, in the heart of the San Francisco Bay Area. When the Spanish arrived, it became known as El Camino Real — the King’s Highway — carrying travelers between California’s missions. Centuries later, this corridor remains a backbone for commerce and travel. But today, it faces modern challenges: congestion, safety concerns, and the need to better serve all who rely on it. The Grand Boulevard Initiative (GBI) aims to reimagine this historic roadway as a modern “complete street” designed for everyone—walkers, bikers, transit riders, drivers, and local businesses. What Is the Grand Boulevard Initiative? The Grand Boulevard Initiative is a collaboration led by SamTrans in partnership with Caltrans, the San Mateo County Transportation Authority (TA), and 15 cities along the Peninsula. The goal is to ensure that El Camino Real is a safe and vibrant street where people of all ages and abilities travel comfortably. Potential improvements include: Wider sidewalks and safer pedestrian crossings Dedicated bus lanes and better transit efficiency through congested areas Bike-friendly design and protected lanes Street trees, landscaping, and placemaking enhancements Why El Camino Real Matters to San Mateo County El Camino Real is more than just a highway — it connects residents to jobs, health care centers, schools, and civic spaces. In South San Francisco alone, the corridor links the new Library | Parks and Recreation Center (LPR), medical facilities, and BART. A revitalized El Camino Real would not only improve mobility and safety but could also boost economic vitality and quality of life along the Peninsula. Learn More About the Grand Boulevard Initiative The Grand Boulevard Initiative is a once-in-a-generation chance to transform San Mateo County’s most important streets. To stay updated on workshops, planning milestones, and opportunities to get involved, visit samtrans.com/GBI. Contact us: [email protected] [email protected] [email protected]
    --------  
    27:11
  • The Big Sync: Making Bay Area transit transfers seamless
    Send us a textWheel Talk Guests (in order of appearance): Andy Metz, AC Transit Regional Plans Principal Planner Millie Tolleson, SamTrans Director of Planning Ted Burgwyn, Caltrain Director of Rail Network and Operations Planning Adina Levin, Seamless Bay Area Executive Director The Big Sync: How SamTrans Is Teaming Up to Improve Transit Transfers on the Peninsula SamTrans is partnering with other Bay Area transit agencies to better align bus and rail schedules at major hubs along the Peninsula. The effort is part of a regional initiative known as the Big Sync. One element of the Big Sync is the Bay Area TRANSFER Plan — short for Transit Reliability and Accessibility Network Scheduling Framework and Equitable Regional. The goal is to improve the rider experience by reducing transfer wait times and increasing reliability at key multimodal hubs. By synchronizing arrivals and departures where services intersect, the plan aims to make transit more seamless, equitable and time-competitive — especially for riders who depend on multiple systems to complete a single trip. This August, four major Bay Area transit hubs are seeing improved interagency coordination: Daly City BART and Palo Alto Caltrain — both served by SamTrans — along with Concord BART and Dublin/Pleasanton BART. “It really is about how we knit the system together in a way that works for the rider,” said SamTrans Director of Planning Millie Tolleson. “And that’s across agencies.” Read more about how this coordination is unfolding along the Peninsula. Contact us: [email protected] [email protected] [email protected]
    --------  
    22:11
  • Learn why hydrogen power is the next big tool for public transit
    Send us a textThe first hydrogen fuel cell electric buses (FCEBs) to serve public transit customers along the peninsula are now in service, with many more on the way in the weeks, months and years to come. The San Mateo County Transit District, or SamTrans, recently placed an order for 108 additional hydrogen busses, marking the largest order of its kind in North America to date. The move toward hydrogen at Sam trans is symbolic of a major shift in the public transportation industry. But why hydrogen? What makes this such an attractive carbon free choice for transit? Where does hydrogen fuel even come from? And is it truly green? SamTrans Public Information Officer Randol White asks those questions and more to:SamTrans Director of Maintenance David harborDr. Lewis Fulton, the Director of the Energy Futures Program at the UC Davis Institute of Transportation Studies and chair of the Transportation Working Group of the California Hydrogen Hub known as ARCHES. 
    --------  
    16:30
  • Episode 7: Transit-Oriented Development
    Send us a textSamTrans' Director of Real Estate and Property Development, Brian Fitzpatrick, offers insight into the District's land use over the years along with Caltrain's new transit-oriented development policy (or as we loving call it, "Tod") and what it means for the agency's future. 
    --------  
    55:19

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Wheel Talk: Navigating the Future of Bay Area Transit

Join Dan Lieberman and Randol White as they explore how transit agencies are working to solve public transportation challenges, improve the rider experience, and build a more connected future..Each Wheel Talk episode features insightful conversations about navigating travel — whether on foot, by bicycle, SamTrans bus, Caltrain commuter rail, or car. Listen to in-depth interviews with transit experts, agency leaders, planners, and community advocates who share transparent insights into the challenges and opportunities shaping Bay Area mobility.Also, once a month, check out Hop Off Here — Wheel Talk’s special series on food, festivals, and fun. From taco trucks to music festivals, we’ll help you discover the flavors, celebrations, and hidden delights waiting just beyond your stop. Think of it as your rider’s guide to making the journey as enjoyable as the destination.Whether you’re a daily transit rider, transportation planner, or interested in sustainable, inclusive transportation solutions, Wheel Talk delivers strategic perspectives on the public transit systems that keep the Bay Area connected and moving forward.Subscribe to Wheel Talk to stay informed about the latest developments in Bay Area public transit and regional transportation planning. And don't forget to rate us on your favorite streaming device!
Podcast website
GovernmentSociety & CultureTechnologyPlaces & Travel

Listen to Wheel Talk: Navigating the Future of Bay Area Transit, 5-4 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.4 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/30/2025 - 9:14:25 AM