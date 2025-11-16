Wheel Talk: Navigating the Future of Bay Area Transit

Learn why hydrogen power is the next big tool for public transit

Send us a textThe first hydrogen fuel cell electric buses (FCEBs) to serve public transit customers along the peninsula are now in service, with many more on the way in the weeks, months and years to come. The San Mateo County Transit District, or SamTrans, recently placed an order for 108 additional hydrogen busses, marking the largest order of its kind in North America to date. The move toward hydrogen at Sam trans is symbolic of a major shift in the public transportation industry. But why hydrogen? What makes this such an attractive carbon free choice for transit? Where does hydrogen fuel even come from? And is it truly green? SamTrans Public Information Officer Randol White asks those questions and more to:SamTrans Director of Maintenance David harborDr. Lewis Fulton, the Director of the Energy Futures Program at the UC Davis Institute of Transportation Studies and chair of the Transportation Working Group of the California Hydrogen Hub known as ARCHES.