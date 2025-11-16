Wheel Talk: Navigating the Future of Bay Area Transit

Send us a textWheel Talk Podcast Guests (in order of appearance): Cassie Halls, SamTrans Major Corridors Manager Patrick Gilster, San Mateo County Transportation Authority (TA) Director of Planning and Fund Management Megan Wooley-Ousdahl, South San Francisco Deputy City Manager Jacob (Jake) Buffenbarger, Caltrans System Planning Branch Chief: Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo Counties Mitch Postel, San Mateo County Historical Association President The Grand Boulevard Initiative: Turning El Camino Real into a street for everyone This busy highway was once a trade route linking Ohlone villages in what we now call San Mateo County, in the heart of the San Francisco Bay Area. When the Spanish arrived, it became known as El Camino Real — the King’s Highway — carrying travelers between California’s missions. Centuries later, this corridor remains a backbone for commerce and travel. But today, it faces modern challenges: congestion, safety concerns, and the need to better serve all who rely on it. The Grand Boulevard Initiative (GBI) aims to reimagine this historic roadway as a modern “complete street” designed for everyone—walkers, bikers, transit riders, drivers, and local businesses. What Is the Grand Boulevard Initiative? The Grand Boulevard Initiative is a collaboration led by SamTrans in partnership with Caltrans, the San Mateo County Transportation Authority (TA), and 15 cities along the Peninsula. The goal is to ensure that El Camino Real is a safe and vibrant street where people of all ages and abilities travel comfortably. Potential improvements include: Wider sidewalks and safer pedestrian crossings Dedicated bus lanes and better transit efficiency through congested areas Bike-friendly design and protected lanes Street trees, landscaping, and placemaking enhancements Why El Camino Real Matters to San Mateo County El Camino Real is more than just a highway — it connects residents to jobs, health care centers, schools, and civic spaces. In South San Francisco alone, the corridor links the new Library | Parks and Recreation Center (LPR), medical facilities, and BART. A revitalized El Camino Real would not only improve mobility and safety but could also boost economic vitality and quality of life along the Peninsula. Learn More About the Grand Boulevard Initiative The Grand Boulevard Initiative is a once-in-a-generation chance to transform San Mateo County’s most important streets. To stay updated on workshops, planning milestones, and opportunities to get involved, visit samtrans.com/GBI. Contact us: [email protected] [email protected] [email protected]