What's On Top? Chasing Curiosity with Crystal Wing

What can an octopus playing a piano teach us about dog training? Honestly… a lot more than I expected.In this episode I talk about the YouTube video where a musician spends six months teaching an octopus how to interact with a custom-built piano. What grabbed me wasn't the trick itself, it was the process. He started with trust. He paid attention to what brought his learner joy. He built the environment around the octopus's natural strengths instead of forcing a rigid plan.And then there's the crab drop... the simple little mechanic that created duration through curiosity and anticipation. That moment opened up a whole new way of thinking about behavior for me.So today we explore relationship first training, learner-led creativity, environmental design, and how joy can shape cooperation more powerfully than pressure ever could. If you love watching learning unfold... and if you want to bring a little more curiosity into your own sessions... this one is for you.
Arousal, Movement, and Connection with Dogs
In this first episode of What's On Top, Crystal dives into a topic that's been sitting at the front of her mind lately… arousal. Not the human kind. The dog training kind.Arousal isn't good or bad—it's just information. And when we learn to read it, shape it, and work with it instead of against it, our dogs become more thoughtful, connected partners.Crystal shares her experiences with her Malinois, Checkmate, and how over-arousal shows up as toy-shopping, impulsivity, and loss of thinking. She also talks about Rad-ish, who can shoot high or drop low in arousal and how movement has become her bridge back to balance.This episode explores:• how movement puzzles and canimetrics helped Crystal reconnect her dog's mind and body• the surprising power of simple warm-ups like leg weaves, paws up, and bow• why "calm" isn't always the answer• how arousal can go up or down… and still be "too much"• a case study of a Labrador whose jumping problem wasn't physical—it was arousal without a throttle• why connection is the missing link in many arousal strategiesAlong the way, Crystal shares her favorite lessons, experiments, and the curiosity trail she's been following:"This isn't a method. This is me following curiosity until something makes sense.""Arousal isn't a problem… it's just information.""Movement helps the dog find their brain… but it doesn't always plug them back into you.""It's not just body awareness… it's us-awareness.""I'm starting to think canimetrics is a warm-up and a throttle.""The dog didn't need to be calmer. She needed to be connected."If you're navigating over- or under-arousal in your own dog, or you just love exploring the overlap between behavior, movement, and connection… settle in.Let's chase curiosity together.
About What's On Top?
Chasing Curiosity with Crystal Wing
What’s On Top is a short-form, curiosity-driven podcast about dog training, human behavior, and the everyday moments that tie them together. Trainer and educator Crystal Wing shares voice-memo style reflections (warm, honest, sometimes funny) on the patterns she sees in dogs, people, and life. If you love learning, noticing details, and seeing your dog in new ways, you’ll feel right at home. No big production… just curiosity, connection, and dogs teaching us daily lessons. https://linktr.ee/cbwing
