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13 episodes
- You overeat, so you skip meals the next day. You miss a workout, so you double your cardio. You step on the scale, don't like the number, and suddenly feel like you have to make up for everything you did wrong.
But is that really discipline? Or have you been using punishment to prove how serious you are about changing?
In Episode 12 of What's Beneath the Weight, Noelle Ellis challenges the way we think about discipline, accountability, and setbacks during a weight loss journey.
Through a personal story about a stressful day, an entire tray of cookies, and the shame that followed, Noelle reveals how learning to respond differently to mistakes can change your relationship with food, exercise, and yourself.
In this episode, you'll discover:
Why discipline corrects behavior while self-punishment attacks your identity.
How shame can disguise itself as accountability.
Why guilt-driven workouts and restrictive eating can keep you stuck in a cycle.
The difference between following a plan and reacting to emotions.
Why discomfort doesn't automatically mean punishment.
How returning to your regular routine can be the most disciplined response.
Why recovering from a setback is different from starting over.
How to build self-trust without abandoning your standards.
This episode isn't about making excuses or avoiding hard work. It's about learning to hold yourself accountable without tearing yourself apart.
Because real discipline isn't about making yourself pay for a mistake. It's about knowing how to respond in a way that moves you forward.
Weight is not the problem. It's the signal.
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Ready to turn your message into a profitable speaking career? Join Dr. Karim Ellis for a FREE live masterclass and discover the proven strategies to get booked, increase your influence, and build a speaking business that creates lasting impact and income. Reserve your seat today: https://thegpsspeakersacademy.com/freeclass
Support the show
This is bigger than a podcast—it’s a mission.
If something in this episode resonated with you, don’t keep it to yourself.
Share it. Talk about it. Be part of the change.
Follow Noel Ellis on social to stay connected and go deeper:
👉 IG @iam_noelellis
And if you haven’t already—follow the show and leave a review. It matters more than you think.
Grab your free Self-Check guide here.
- What do you do when you're putting in the work—but there's nothing on the surface to prove it's working?
The scale isn't moving fast enough.
The opportunity hasn't come.
The money hasn't changed.
The breakthrough still feels far away.
And eventually, you start wondering:
How long am I supposed to keep going when I can't see where any of this is leading?
In this episode of What's Beneath the Weight, Noel Ellis explores what it means to keep growing during the seasons when progress feels invisible.
Through the story of a tiny seed trapped beneath a heavy rock, Noel reveals a different way to think about obstacles, persistence, adaptability, and the work happening beneath the surface.
In this episode, you'll discover why:
Roots are progress too—even when no one can see them
A blocked path doesn't automatically mean a dead end
Persistence without adaptability can become stagnation
Being buried and being planted can look exactly the same
You don't need the entire map to take the next step
Your current form is not your final form
The obstacle you're fighting may be developing something you'll need later
If you're in a season where you're doing the work but questioning whether any of it matters, this episode is for you.
Stop waiting for the rock to move before you give yourself permission to grow.
Send us Fan Mail
Support the show
This is bigger than a podcast—it’s a mission.
If something in this episode resonated with you, don’t keep it to yourself.
Share it. Talk about it. Be part of the change.
Follow Noel Ellis on social to stay connected and go deeper:
👉 IG @iam_noelellis
And if you haven’t already—follow the show and leave a review. It matters more than you think.
Grab your free Self-Check guide here.
- You were never meant to do this alone.
In this episode of What’s Beneath the Weight, Noelle Ellis breaks down the connection layer of lasting transformation and explains why support matters more than proximity.
When we talk about weight loss, health change, and personal growth, we often focus on discipline, motivation, routines, and habits. But change does not happen in isolation. The people around you can shape what feels normal, what feels possible, and even what feels safe.
Some connections give you room to grow. Others keep pulling you back toward the old version of yourself.
In this episode, Noelle explores how your relational environment impacts your habits, your consistency, your confidence, and your ability to keep going when things get hard.
You’ll learn:
Why connection is more than physical proximity
The difference between being included and being supported
How shame can make you isolate when you need support most
Why old patterns become easier to repeat when you retreat
How to ask for the specific support you need
Why not every connection can carry you where you’re going
How to set boundaries without labeling everyone as toxic
Why one person does not have to be your entire support system
How to intentionally build layers of support
This episode is a reminder that the right connection will not do the work for you, but it can help you stay connected to why the work matters.
Because weight is not the problem.
It is the signal.
Send us Fan Mail
Support the show
This is bigger than a podcast—it’s a mission.
If something in this episode resonated with you, don’t keep it to yourself.
Share it. Talk about it. Be part of the change.
Follow Noel Ellis on social to stay connected and go deeper:
👉 IG @iam_noelellis
And if you haven’t already—follow the show and leave a review. It matters more than you think.
Grab your free Self-Check guide here.
- You've identified the pattern.
You know what keeps happening.
So why do you still find yourself repeating it?
In this episode of What's Beneath the Weight, Noel Ellis explores one of the biggest misconceptions about personal growth: awareness alone doesn't create change.
Recognizing your emotional triggers, unhealthy habits, and recurring cycles is an important first step—but lasting transformation begins when you learn how to respond differently.
If you've ever wondered why you continue to overeat, procrastinate, isolate, scroll endlessly, or keep promising yourself "I'll start again tomorrow," this episode will help you understand what's really happening beneath those behaviors.
In this episode, you'll discover:
Why awareness is only the beginning of transformation
How emotional loops become familiar habits
The connection between triggers, behaviors, and the relief you're seeking
Why shame keeps you stuck in the same cycle
How to interrupt unhealthy patterns with one intentional pause
Practical questions to help you respond differently
Why sustainable change comes from understanding—not punishment
Because your habits aren't random.
They're responses.
And when you understand what they're responding to, you can begin creating new patterns that actually support the life you're trying to build.
Send us Fan Mail
Support the show
This is bigger than a podcast—it’s a mission.
If something in this episode resonated with you, don’t keep it to yourself.
Share it. Talk about it. Be part of the change.
Follow Noel Ellis on social to stay connected and go deeper:
👉 IG @iam_noelellis
And if you haven’t already—follow the show and leave a review. It matters more than you think.
Grab your free Self-Check guide here.
- Healing isn't pretending the past never happened.
It's learning how to stop punishing yourself for it.
In this deeply personal episode of What's Beneath the Weight, Noel Ellis shares how unresolved pain can quietly shape the way we think, eat, isolate, and care for ourselves—and why lasting transformation requires more than discipline.
Sometimes what looks like a lack of motivation is actually unhealed pain.
If you've ever found yourself using shame, anger, or self-criticism as fuel for change, this episode offers a different path.
You'll discover:
Why healing isn't the same as forgetting
How unresolved pain shows up in your habits
The difference between correction and punishment
Why shame may get you moving—but won't bring you peace
How to recognize when you're abandoning yourself
What support looks like in everyday choices
Why lasting change begins with care instead of criticism
This episode is one of the most vulnerable conversations in The Beneath Method series, reminding us that true transformation isn't built by fighting ourselves—it's built by learning to care for ourselves differently.
Because you cannot hate yourself into wholeness.
Send us Fan Mail
Ready to turn your message into a profitable speaking career? Join Dr. Karim Ellis for a FREE live masterclass and discover the proven strategies to get booked, increase your influence, and build a speaking business that creates lasting impact and income. Reserve your seat today: https://thegpsspeakersacademy.com/freeclass
Support the show
This is bigger than a podcast—it’s a mission.
If something in this episode resonated with you, don’t keep it to yourself.
Share it. Talk about it. Be part of the change.
Follow Noel Ellis on social to stay connected and go deeper:
👉 IG @iam_noelellis
And if you haven’t already—follow the show and leave a review. It matters more than you think.
Grab your free Self-Check guide here.
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About What's Beneath the Weight
Weight is never just about food, discipline, or motivation—and it’s time we stop pretending it is.What’s Beneath the Weight is a mindset-first podcast hosted by Noel Ellis, The Muscle Mindset Specialist, designed for women who are tired of starting over and ready for sustainable, body-aligned change. This show explores the deeper layers influencing weight, health, and consistency—beliefs, emotional regulation, nervous system safety, and the environments we live and work in every day.Instead of quick fixes or rigid programs, Noel introduces listeners to her signature BENEATH™ Method, a holistic framework that helps explain why the body resists change—and how to work with it rather than against it.Each episode addresses:The beliefs shaping identity, self-talk, and consistencyThe emotional weight carried through stress, burnout, and unresolved experiencesThe nervous system’s role in safety, stress, and physical resistanceHabits and environments that either support or sabotage resultsIntentional action rooted in alignment, not punishmentSelf-trust and body awarenessHealing for sustainability, because lasting change requires more than willpowerThrough honest conversations, practical insight, and real-life stories, What’s Beneath the Weight helps listeners move beyond shame, reset culture, and perfectionism—into clarity, confidence, and consistency.This podcast is especially relevant for women navigating midlife transitions, corporate burnout, emotional fatigue, and identity shifts, while remaining accessible to anyone seeking a smarter, more compassionate approach to health and performance.If you’re ready to stop cycling through resets and start creating results that last, this podcast is your invitation to go deeper.No more resets. Just results.Podcast website
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