WhaTheFlok?! “Cult Survival Stories”

After Hours Edition | What About the Leprechauns?!
Whaaat?…Did the ICOC even claim to be saving leprechauns in India?!! Well, listen in to find out!! ☘️ Welcome to the second part of the conversation about the ICOC pyramid and how it was used to control and micromanage every single thought and action of its members. But here in part 2, Chele & Nixie discuss how the leadership structure was weaponized & mobilized to deploy the rules and regulations of the ICOC cult—Which masqueraded as the only true church of disciples on the planet. Yep, if you don’t go to the ICOC, sorry to tell you—according to them, you are Hell bound.
So, just how did this cult convince its over 150,000 die-hard members that their only job on earth was to go out and make other disciples and bring them into the ICOC so that they could be saved and go to heaven?! Well, the short answer is through the leadership—who claimed that the Bible was their rulebook—but in reality, it was the leaders functioning as Wizard of Oz type characters, hiding behind a curtain of ego, fear, and manipulation. Which was deeply damaging because we never knew who the “enemy” was. The people we were supposed to trust the most, were actually the ones carrying out or fostering the abuse.
And a special shout out to Dr. Edith Eger’s podcast on Super Soul called ”The Choice,” as she shares about her experience in the Auschwitz concentration camp.
Dr. Eger says the only workable thing about the type of abuse she endured in the concentration camp is that she always knew who the enemy was. She knew who she was fighting. We thought that was a profound comment, as most of the ICOC defectors struggled with identifying all the insidious ways that they were spiritually, mentally, emotionally, physically, (and some sexually) abused, until many years later.
I highly recommend Dr. Edith Eger’s podcast on Super Soul titled The Choice, listening to it humbled me and changed me! Thank you Dr. Eger!
#IGotOut #FreeFromICOC
*The opinions and observations expressed on any WhaTheFlok recordings, channels, social media platforms and website do not reflect any official position or viewpoint of the podcast. Our guests and experts are simply exercising their right to freedom of speech and sharing personal opinions, based on their own individual experiences and/or formal training.
