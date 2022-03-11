WhaTheFlok?! “Cult Survival Stories”

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Hoyt Richards & Chele Roland
  After Hours Edition | What About the Leprechauns?!
    Whaaat?…Did the ICOC even claim to be saving leprechauns in India?!! Well, listen in to find out!! ☘️ Welcome to the second part of the conversation about the ICOC pyramid and how it was used to control and micromanage every single thought and action of its members. But here in part 2, Chele & Nixie discuss how the leadership structure was weaponized & mobilized to deploy the rules and regulations of the ICOC cult—Which masqueraded as the only true church of disciples on the planet. Yep, if you don't go to the ICOC, sorry to tell you—according to them, you are Hell bound. So, just how did this cult convince its over 150,000 die-hard members that their only job on earth was to go out and make other disciples and bring them into the ICOC so that they could be saved and go to heaven?! Well, the short answer is through the leadership—who claimed that the Bible was their rulebook—but in reality, it was the leaders functioning as Wizard of Oz type characters, hiding behind a curtain of ego, fear, and manipulation. Which was deeply damaging because we never knew who the "enemy" was. The people we were supposed to trust the most, were actually the ones carrying out or fostering the abuse. And a special shout out to Dr. Edith Eger's podcast on Super Soul called "The Choice," as she shares about her experience in the Auschwitz concentration camp. Dr. Eger says the only workable thing about the type of abuse she endured in the concentration camp is that she always knew who the enemy was. She knew who she was fighting. We thought that was a profound comment, as most of the ICOC defectors struggled with identifying all the insidious ways that they were spiritually, mentally, emotionally, physically, (and some sexually) abused, until many years later. I highly recommend Dr. Edith Eger's podcast on Super Soul titled The Choice, listening to it humbled me and changed me! Thank you Dr. Eger! #IGotOut #FreeFromICOC
    11/3/2022
    51:06
  After Hours Edition |The ICOC Pyramid$
    In the next several After Hours episodes, Chele and Nixie are focusing on the group they escaped from, the ICOC. Chele felt it was important to take a deep dive into the control & mobilization structure of the cult, which the ICOC called a "discipleship tree." It's not by accident that even religious statisticians labeled the ICOC as the 'fastest growing church in the world' for three years in a row. There is a reason the ICOC, which masqueraded as a church, was able to accomplish this: Looking back, it's easy to now identify this structure as an insidious pyramid scheme, designed to micromanage and manipulate every thought and move (and finances) of its members. This pyramid helps to explain how the ICOC was so effective at controlling every single member. You see, in becoming a member of this group, EVERYONE was assigned a handler, which they called a "discipler." The discipler was initially explained as a spiritual mentor and helper, but nothing could be further from the truth. And it didn't end there, as you went up the discipleship tree (pyramid), the groups were divided, and then subdivided, and then subdivided more. To a point where everybody always knew what everybody else was doing, and would report each other, if anyone thought there was sin or dissent. The members also had to get permission and ask advice on even the smallest aspects of their lives, and weren't able to make any personal decisions on their own. Supposedly, the Bible was the rule book—but it was simply a game of "Fear & Consequence," and the leaders of the ICOC played it masterfully. Chele breaks down the disturbing ecosystem of this cult, and we think this is a fascinating episode. #IGotOut #FreeFromICOC
    10/26/2022
    54:14
  Wear It Like A Badge
    Hosted By Hoyt Richards & Chele Roland Wow, we are at episode 20 already, so Hoyt and Chele wanted to spend the time to discuss some of their own take-aways from the WTF podcast thus far, as they have interacted with our amazing guests! And this episode's quote, once again, sums things up perfectly: "To live in the body of a survivor is to never be able to leave the scene of a crime. I cannot ignore the fact that I live here." By Blythe Baird. Anyone who has suffered trauma, and in our case trauma from any sort of cultic relationship, will understand this quote perfectly well— because trauma leaves a sort of imprint on our minds and in our bodies, synonymous to a crime scene that we endured. It becomes a part of us—And although we will never forget it or "get over it"— There are ways that we can "get through it." But it's also important to insert here, that there is no blueprint to getting through it, no one size fits all approach, no cookie-cutter solutions. We are all individuals, with individual experiences—resulting in a spectrum of traumas and pathways to recovery. We will all process our traumas and recovery journeys differently, and that is not only OK—it is expected and healthy! Some people find it healing and helpful to talk about their experience, but some find it triggering and feel it adds to their trauma—And that's OK too. Everyone heals on a different time frame. Hoyt and Chele truly hope that everyone who has survived any sort of cultic relationship and trauma will someday arrive at the point of being able to share or express their trauma, and "wear it like a badge"—but that badge will look different for everyone. I think a perfect example of this is our friend Lisa who is one of the creators of the #IGotOut hashtag and platform. Lisa works passionately and tirelessly for the #IGotOut platform, and is helping countless people in their recovery, but she's just not ready to publicly tell her own personal story yet… But she helps so many others in so many ways! I think that no matter where we are at in the spectrum of trauma and recovery, we are all an important "cog in the wheel," so to speak, creating forward progress together! No matter where you are at in your road to recovery, you are all a part of our collective vehicle, driving us all to clarity, validation & continued freedom! 💓 #IGotOut #WearItLikeaBadge #TellYourStories #CultShit #TakeYourPowerBack
    9/15/2022
    41:05
  Holy Heaven | Guest Will Allen
    Hosted By Hoyt Richards & Chele Roland Our quote for Part 2 of of the conversation with the delightful Will Allen perfectly sums up one of the key resources that Will has brought to the table for all of us to partake in— "Rarely, if ever, are any of us healed in isolation. Healing is in itself, an act of communion." By Bell Hooks Will's documentary Holy Hell has been just such a tool for healing, for so many—Which in itself, and collectively, has functioned as an 'act of communion.' This film has allowed an endless number of trauma survivors to feel validation and clarity, by exposing the powerfully insidious nature of manipulative/indoctrinational and abusive relationships. But this episode is named Holy HEAVEN, as Will is also a powerful example of making it to the other side of his cultic experience with his compassion, brilliance, creativity, and humanity not only intact, but wearing it like a badge of honor…as we all should! People like Will are helping to "normalize trauma recovery," and strengthening the ever-growing community of survivors! Conversing & communing with him was pure joy. Thank you Will Allen for providing all of us a timeless piece of your heart through your Holy Hell film—But equally as important, for sharing with us how you reclaimed your life and reinvented your passions! You truly are a beacon of hope, and a slice of Holy Heaven! So thrilled to have you as part of the #WhaTheFlok family! 😍 #HolyHell #IGotOut #TellYourStories #TakeYourPowerBack
    9/15/2022
    47:25
  Holy Hell | Guest Will Allen
    Hosted By Hoyt Richards & Chele Roland We think you're really going to enjoy the treat in store for you with Ep 18—the first part of our two episodes with the incomparable Will Allen—Creator, Producer, Director ("everythinger") of one of our favorite documentaries about indoctrination and cultic relationships, titled Holy Hell. If you have not seen this documentary, we strongly recommend it to be on your 'must watch' list! Chele remembers watching Holy Hell, and it being one of the crystallizing moments when she realized that the indoctrination process has distinct markers, or a formula to it. It doesn't matter what cult or abusive relationship you've been in—the mind control, centered in coercion and suppressed critical thinking is shockingly similar!  "Same party, different costume." Will does such a spectacular job of highlighting this, with all of the original video footage that he had filmed and archived during his decades inside of the Buddahfield cult. Because of all of this footage, we get to peer into the very soul of this cult, and the cult leader—The way Will put this film together was compelling and groundbreaking—Seeing all the real time faces of the innocent members of the group was heartwarming and heartbreaking all at the same time! We've talked to so many people who said that this particular documentary was an 'Aha' moment for them! Bravo Will! Can't wait to see what Will Allen has in store for us next! #HolyHell #IGotOut #TellYourStories #TakeYourPowerBack
    8/16/2022
    46:00

About WhaTheFlok?! "Cult Survival Stories"

Cultic relationships are EVERYWHERE! We've all been affected at some point by a controlling or abusive group or person, and Hoyt and Chele are the perfect examples of what it means to go from "victim to survivor to thriver." Our hosts were both leaders in their different, but equally destructive cults, and between them, they have 37 years worth of harrowing tales and vantage points. Not only will they bring on experts and courageous guests to share their own cult survival stories, but they will be peeling back all the messy layers, to expose the underbelly of how cults use indoctrination.
