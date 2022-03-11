WhaTheFlok?! “Cult Survival Stories”

Wear It Like A Badge

Hosted By Hoyt Richards & Chele Roland Wow, we are at episode 20 already, so Hoyt and Chele wanted to spend the time to discuss some of their own take-aways from the WTF podcast thus far, as they have interacted with our amazing guests! And this episode’s quote, once again, sums things up perfectly: “To live in the body of a survivor is to never be able to leave the scene of a crime. I cannot ignore the fact that I live here.” By Blythe Baird. Anyone who has suffered trauma, and in our case trauma from any sort of cultic relationship, will understand this quote perfectly well— because trauma leaves a sort of imprint on our minds and in our bodies, synonymous to a crime scene that we endured. It becomes a part of us—And although we will never forget it or “get over it”— There are ways that we can “get through it.” But it’s also important to insert here, that there is no blueprint to getting through it, no one size fits all approach, no cookie-cutter solutions. We are all individuals, with individual experiences—resulting in a spectrum of traumas and pathways to recovery. We will all process our traumas and recovery journeys differently, and that is not only OK—it is expected and healthy! Some people find it healing and helpful to talk about their experience, but some find it triggering and feel it adds to their trauma—And that’s OK too. Everyone heals on a different time frame. Hoyt and Chele truly hope that everyone who has survived any sort of cultic relationship and trauma will someday arrive at the point of being able to share or express their trauma, and “wear it like a badge”—but that badge will look different for everyone. I think a perfect example of this is our friend Lisa who is one of the creators of the #IGotOut hashtag and platform. Lisa works passionately and tirelessly for the #IGotOut platform, and is helping countless people in their recovery, but she’s just not ready to publicly tell her own personal story yet… But she helps so many others in so many ways! I think that no matter where we are at in the spectrum of trauma and recovery, we are all an important “cog in the wheel,” so to speak, creating forward progress together! No matter where you are at in your road to recovery, you are all a part of our collective vehicle, driving us all to clarity, validation & continued freedom! 💓 #IGotOut #WearItLikeaBadge #TellYourStories #CultShit #TakeYourPowerBack Visit our website at https://whatheflok.com Follow us on Social: Tik Tok - https://www.tiktok.com/@whatheflok Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/whatheflok Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/whatheflok Twitter - https://twitter.com/WhaTheFlok Youtube - http://hyperurl.co/a1615r Executive Producers: Chele Roland, Hoyt Richards and Katheryne KTEE Thomas Production Partners: In Ohm Entertainment and Floating Downstream Inc. http://inohment.com Filmed, Recorded and Mixed: Pink Clouds Studio Theme song: “Get Me Through the Night,” provided by JES and Intonenation Records http://OfficialJES.com and http://intonenationrecords.com Director & Editor: Katheryne KTEE Thomas Camera: Vishvak Prakkruth Production Assistant: Joseph Russo Sound Recording: Gerardo Serrano; Additional Sound Editing and Re-Recording Mixer: Tom Fritze Website and Graphics: Melissa McKeehan and Mike McKeehan Social Media Team: Melody Joy Conte, Krystal Nunez and Kira Sutherland *The opinions and observations expressed on any WhaTheFlok recordings, channels, social media platforms and website do not reflect any official position or viewpoint of the podcast. Our guests and experts are simply exercising their right to freedom of speech and sharing personal opinions, based on their --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/whatheflok/support