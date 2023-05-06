We’ll Never Have Paris

This week, we jump into Episode 8 of What Would Ted Lasso Do?: "We'll Never Have Paris." In this week's episode, Dimple and Jeff talk about how the themes of loneliness, accountability, and digital intimacy, impact our beloved cast of characters. They explore the power dynamic between employers and employees in romantic relationships and reflect on the complexities of modern relationships, especially with the challenges that come with navigating the digital age. They also consider how our insecurities often make us get in our own way and how being present in the moment can help us let go of ruminating on the past and future. This is yet another episode jam-packed with gems of wisdom and a lot to think about! In This Episode [05:05] The theme of loneliness and the desire for meaningful connection [14:25] The power dynamic difference in dating and the potential consequences for the business. [17:19] The concept of digital intimacy and how it can keep us stuck in past relationships. [21:02] Accountability and agency in relationships, including the importance of being accountable and allowing partners to choose what to keep. [28:09] How our insecurities can lead to awkwardness in our interactions with others [32:57] How assumptions and worst-case scenarios affect our thoughts and actions. [35:00] The importance of being present [40:33] The negative effects of greedy curiosity [53:13] Nate's loneliness and attempt to create a support group. [59:35] The epidemic of loneliness in the US [01:02:49] The level of loneliness in men, the challenges of cultivating emotional intelligence, and the importance of men's circles as a form of community. [01:04:30] The importance of social connection [01:08:53] Celebrating accomplishments [01:11:33] The lack of celebration in people's lives Resources & Links Mentions Surgeon General's Advisor on Loneliness - https://www.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/surgeon-general-social-connection-advisory.pdf Backstory on Hey Jude - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hey_Jude The Surprising Soccer Chant History of "Hey Jude" - https://www.salon.com/2023/05/04/ted-lasso-hey-jude-soccer-chant/ The Breakfast Club Adventures: The Beast Beyond the Fency by Marcus Rashford - https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/59819558-the-breakfast-club-adventures