What would Ted Lasso Do?
We’ll Never Have Paris
This week, we jump into Episode 8 of What Would Ted Lasso Do?: “We’ll Never Have Paris.”
In this week’s episode, Dimple and Jeff talk about how the themes of loneliness, accountability, and digital intimacy, impact our beloved cast of characters. They explore the power dynamic between employers and employees in romantic relationships and reflect on the complexities of modern relationships, especially with the challenges that come with navigating the digital age. They also consider how our insecurities often make us get in our own way and how being present in the moment can help us let go of ruminating on the past and future. This is yet another episode jam-packed with gems of wisdom and a lot to think about!
In This Episode
[05:05] The theme of loneliness and the desire for meaningful connection
[14:25] The power dynamic difference in dating and the potential consequences for the business.
[17:19] The concept of digital intimacy and how it can keep us stuck in past relationships.
[21:02] Accountability and agency in relationships, including the importance of being accountable and allowing partners to choose what to keep.
[28:09] How our insecurities can lead to awkwardness in our interactions with others
[32:57] How assumptions and worst-case scenarios affect our thoughts and actions.
[35:00] The importance of being present
[40:33] The negative effects of greedy curiosity
[53:13] Nate's loneliness and attempt to create a support group.
[59:35] The epidemic of loneliness in the US
[01:02:49] The level of loneliness in men, the challenges of cultivating emotional intelligence, and the importance of men's circles as a form of community.
[01:04:30] The importance of social connection
[01:08:53] Celebrating accomplishments
[01:11:33] The lack of celebration in people's lives
Resources & Links
Mentions
Surgeon General’s Advisor on Loneliness - https://www.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/surgeon-general-social-connection-advisory.pdf
Backstory on Hey Jude - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hey_Jude
The Surprising Soccer Chant History of “Hey Jude” - https://www.salon.com/2023/05/04/ted-lasso-hey-jude-soccer-chant/
The Breakfast Club Adventures: The Beast Beyond the Fency by Marcus Rashford - https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/59819558-the-breakfast-club-adventures
Why Radically Human Leadership Is More Important Than Ever
https://www.rootsintheclouds.com/blog/why-radically-human-leadership-is-more-important-than-ever
4 Steps to Creating A Human-Centered Organization
https://www.rootsintheclouds.com/blog/004-4-steps-to-creating-a-human-centered-organization
Building Psychological Safety At Work
https://www.rediscoveryourplay.com/building-psychological-safety
Solve Your Problem With Play
https://www.rediscoveryourplay.com/coaching
Jeff's Positive Psychology Playlist
https://www.rediscoveryourplay.com/playlist
6/19/2023
1:14:56
The Strings That Bind Us
Buckle up friends - we’re past the halfway mark and heading into episode 7 - The Strings that Bind Us - another episode jam packed with so much to explore! In this week’s episode of What Would Ted Lasso Do?, Dimple and Jeff dive deep into the themes of trust and choice. What does it take to create trust in the workplace and what roles do agency and choice play in fostering trust? How do we trust ourselves to make the right choices, especially when it comes to matters of the heart? How do we trust that we’re seeing people for who they are, and they’re seeing us? In addition, we explore love bombing, othering and belonging, toxic masculinity, and how small actions and embracing imperfection can lead to a more positive work culture.
In This Episode
[12:26] Racism in sports
[18:48] Sam reunites with his father and the significance of the locker room as a space for vulnerability.
[21:05] Fighting forward and how it relates to toxic masculinity and the power of choosing our responses.
[26:13] The Kintsugi moment and embracing imperfection
[30:50] The principles of Total Football, conditioning versatility, and awareness, and how they relate to mindfulness and trust among teammates
[36:10] Sacrificing self-glory for the team
[38:10] The importance of making mistakes and going through the process of failure to get to the right idea.
[44:29] Love bombing as a manipulative tactic used by narcissists to make a person feel dependent and obligated.
[55:27] Isolation and manipulation
[01:08:13] Creating great workplace cultures through trust and support
[01:09:12] Psychological Safety and human-centered Leadership
[01:10:41] Episode takeaways
Resources & Links
Mentions
Brinda Barot Shut Up and Dribble Inspiration - https://screenrant.com/ted-lasso-brinda-barot-shut-up-dribble-based-inspiration/
How Ted Lasso Inspires Us to Fight Forward Not Back - https://womenlovetech.com/how-ted-lasso-inspires-us-to-fight-forward-not-back/
Love Bombing Signs and Definition - https://www.cosmopolitan.com/sex-love/a26988344/love-bombing-signs-definition/
4 Steps to Creating A Human-Centered Organization - https://www.rootsintheclouds.com/blog/004-4-steps-to-creating-a-human-centered-organization
Why Radically Human Leadership Is More Important Than Ever
https://www.rootsintheclouds.com/blog/why-radically-human-leadership-is-more-important-than-ever
4 Steps to Creating A Human-Centered Organization
https://www.rootsintheclouds.com/blog/004-4-steps-to-creating-a-human-centered-organization
Building Psychological Safety At Work
https://www.rediscoveryourplay.com/building-psychological-safety
Solve Your Problem With Play
https://www.rediscoveryourplay.com/coaching
Jeff's Positive Psychology Playlist
https://www.rediscoveryourplay.com/playlist
6/12/2023
1:13:18
Sunflowers
We’re already halfway through season 3 as we dive into episode 6 – "Sunflowers."
In this week’s episode, Dimple and Jeff discuss the themes of vulnerability, authenticity, healthy masculinity, and connection, while appreciating the depth and complexity of the characters and their storylines in the show, and drawing parallels to their own experiences. This episode is chock full of symbolism, and is a positive example of healthy masculinity and leadership, emphasizing the importance of vulnerability and connection.
In This Episode
[04:10] Seeing failures as opportunities for learning and growth
[07:22] The power of vulnerability.
[25:37] Confronting inner demons.
[26:23] The symbolism of windmills in the Netherlands and how they represent healing
[32:17] The Dutch concept of "hygge" and how it represents a state of being
[42:44] How taking off the armor and being vulnerable can lead to a deeper connection.
[47:55] The importance of sharing scars, rather than wounds
[54:07] The concept of neuroplasticity and the research on psilocybin and neural pathways in the brain.
[01:00:54] Van Gogh and how finding beauty in the mundane can lead to inspiration.
[01:17:56] Being playfully present and owning the moment
[01:19:15] The idea of things happening for us and not to us
[01:20:00] The idea of not focusing on the result and how it can see all other available opportunities.
Resources & Links
Mentions
Dare to Lead - Brene Brown - https://brenebrown.com/book/dare-to-lead/
‘Ted Lasso’ Picked the Perfect Place for Its Heartwarming Collin & Trent Scene - https://www.themarysue.com/ted-lasso-picked-the-perfect-location-for-its-heartwarming-colin-trent-scene/
Three Little Birds and the Connection Between Bob Marley and Ajax - https://www.thefootballden.com/post/three-little-birds-and-the-connection-between-bob-marley-and-ajax
Landmark study shows one dose of psilocybin induces new neural connections - https://newatlas.com/science/psilocybin-growth-neural-connections-psychedelic-yale/
Neurogenesis, psilocybin, and the power to change your mind - https://www.flowstate.nz/blogs/news/neurogenesis-psilocybin-and-the-power-to-change-your-mind
For Pete’s Sake - Latest Ted Lasso Episode Had Two Kansas City Easter Eggs - https://www.kansascity.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/for-petes-sake/article274570456.html
Martin Garrix - https://simple.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martin_Garrix
Why Radically Human Leadership Is More Important Than Ever
https://www.rootsintheclouds.com/blog/why-radically-human-leadership-is-more-important-than-ever
4 Steps to Creating A Human-Centered Organization
https://www.rootsintheclouds.com/blog/004-4-steps-to-creating-a-human-centered-organization
Building Psychological Safety At Work
https://www.rediscoveryourplay.com/building-psychological-safety
Solve Your Problem With Play
https://www.rediscoveryourplay.com/coaching
Jeff's Positive Psychology Playlist
https://www.rediscoveryourplay.com/playlist
6/5/2023
1:22:12
Signs
What does it take to believe? That question is what Dimple and Jeff explore as we dive into Season 3, Episode 5 – Signs.
This week pulls together all the major themes of positive psychology–topics like self-limiting beliefs, the inner critic, the question of do I matter, intrinsic vs. extrinsic motivation, and validation, and most importantly, growth mindset. As Dimple and Jeff dive deeper into these areas they look at what it means to operate from above and below the line and about not being tied to outcomes and the power of “yet.” On the leadership front they talk about what it takes to provide meaningful feedback and why the compliment sandwich is the worst mistake a leader can make.
In This Episode
[06:48] Operating above and below the lines
[07:50] Healthy masculine and feminine and why it’s important not to attach yourself to the wins
[09:58] The power of yet versus the tyranny of now
[13:05] Using positive emotions for a growth mindset
[17:31] “Believe” as two ends of a continuum
[22:50] The role of mindset for clearing out the internal noise
[37:00] Respect and psychological safety as a leader
[39:23] The importance of on-going feedback
[49:18] External validation
[101:20] Self-soothing through anxiety and panic attacks
[107:26] How self-limiting beliefs get in the way of “believe”
[01:08:52] Brené Brown and being worthy of love and belonging
[01:11:20] Biggest takeaways from the episode
Resources & Links
Mentioned
Why “Above the Line” Thinking is Central to Creativity and Connection (And How to Cultivate It) - https://medium.com/@dimpledhabalia/why-above-the-line-thinking-is-central-to-creativity-and-connection-and-how-to-cultivate-it-1cb319504a06
Above or Below the Line - https://conscious.is/video/locating-yourself-a-key-to-conscious-leadership
Neuroplasticity - https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/basics/neuroplasticity
Carol Dweck - The Power of Believing That You Can Improve - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_X0mgOOSpLU&feature=youtu.be
Mihaly Czikszentmihalyi - Flow, the secret to happiness - https://www.ted.com/talks/mihaly_csikszentmihalyi_flow_the_secret_to_happiness
The Sandwich Approach Undermines Your Feedback - https://hbr.org/2013/04/the-sandwich-approach-undermin
The Message - https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Message_(Grandmaster_Flash_and_the_Furious_Five_song)#:~:text=The%20song's%20lyrics%20describe%20the,commits%20suicide%20in%20his%20cell.
Why Radically Human Leadership Is More Important Than Ever
4 Steps to Creating A Human-Centered Organization
https://www.rootsintheclouds.com/blog/004-4-steps-to-creating-a-human-centered-organization
Building Psychological Safety At Work
https://www.rediscoveryourplay.com/building-psychological-safety
Solve Your Problem With Play
https://www.rediscoveryourplay.com/coaching
Jeff's Positive Psychology Playlist
https://www.rediscoveryourplay.com/playlist
5/29/2023
1:14:59
Big Week
This week we jump into episode 4 - Big Week - and boy, was it ever!
As the Greyhounds head to West Ham to take on Nate’s new team, everyone’s a bit off their game, and it shows. Rebecca’s still fixated on winning and trying to find the right words to inspire Ted. Ted is distracted. The coaches are second guessing their approaches. And the team is disheartened and hurt to see one of their own destroy a symbol they all hold dear.
As we dive into this episode, Dimple and Jeff explore the duality of being human and the importance of integrating our shadow sides in order to be whole. They talk about what it means to be works in “prog-mess” and why releasing our pain and trauma is so important to our health and well-being.
In This Episode
[02:36] Overview of episode themes.
[07:29] Revisiting We over Me.
[13:27] Toxic masculinity and external validation
[15:10] The impact of gaslighting
[28:30] Gwen Gordon playground,. proving ground and battleground
[29:15] The relationship between stress and chronic health conditions
[29:30] The Body Keeps the Score and embedded trauma
[31:40] Project Aristotle and psychological safety
[39:31] Tribute to Grant Wahl and his role on Ted Lasso
[47:26] The worst thing you could say to a kid
[49:54] Revenge as a strategy
[52:07] The pain of betrayal by one of your own
[55:10] Beating ourselves up for mistakes
[57:01] How we show up vs. winning
[59:50] Exhibiting healthy masculine
[1:08:40] Sitting with our pain and being ourselves during difficult times
[01:14:04] The role of our shadow side
Resources & Links
Mentioned
Restoring the Playground by Gwen Gordon - https://www.huffpost.com/entry/play_b_4436044
How Do Stress and Inflammation Contribute to Chronic Disease? - https://www.ifm.org/news-insights/inflam-stress-inflammation-contribute-chronic-disease/
The Body Keeps the Score by Bassel Van Der Kolk - https://www.besselvanderkolk.com/resources/the-body-keeps-the-score
The Relationship Between Stress and Chronic Illness - https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/becoming-resilient/202112/the-relationship-between-stress-and-chronic-illnesses
Ted Lasso Pays Tribute to Grant Wahl - https://awfulannouncing.com/soccer/ted-lasso-pays-tribute-to-grant-wahl.html
The Beckham Experiment by Grant Wahl - https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/184700/the-beckham-experiment-by-grant-wahl/
Shadow Self: How knowing your dark side can help you in life - https://mindowl.org/shadow-self/
