34. The Psychology Of Cheating PT 1 - Why Do People Cheat?
What actually drives people to cheat? Once a cheater always a cheater? Why do I keep ending up in relationships that involve cheating? Is my behaviour of cheating tied to a childhood wound that I am not even aware of? These questions are answered by Lily in todays part one series of the psychology of cheating. This episode may trigger a lot of people, but it's important to understand why people cheat which further enables healing (only if you want to of course).Topics☆ Why do people cheat? (issues from within, issues within the relationship + external factors) ☆ Emotional cheating is a form of cheating☆ Can serial cheaters heal themselves and never cheat again?☆ The importance of hard conversations and boundaries within relationships If you enjoyed today's episode please send it to someone who would benefit from listening!Follow us on instagram:https://www.instagram.com/whatwouldsheknowpod/Follow us on TikTok:https://www.tiktok.com/@whatwouldsheknowpod
7/6/2023
34:13
33. Intrusive Thoughts? I Got You
We ALL experience intrusive thoughts, it's apart of the human experience, you are not crazy for experiencing intrusive thoughts I promise :)Topics covered★ What are intrusive thoughts? ★ Where do intrusive thoughts come from? ★ 4 tips for managing intrusive thoughtsIf you enjoyed this episode please share it to your friends or tag us on your socialsFollow us on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/whatwouldsheknowpod/Follow us on TikTok:https://www.tiktok.com/@whatwouldsheknowpod
6/30/2023
27:59
32. Imposter Syndrome, Processing Heavy Emotion + Has Cancel Culture Gone Too Far?
In todays episode I give you a big life update, answer your your questions around imposter syndrome, processing heavy emotion, career paths + more! P.S let's put a stop to cancel culture!Enjoy xxxFollow us on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/whatwouldsheknowpod/Follow us on TikTok here:https://www.tiktok.com/@whatwouldsheknowpod
6/22/2023
40:05
31. Nadia Zekaria - How To Stop People Pleasing + When Does Using Substances Every Weekend Become A Problem?
In todays episode I am joined by the amazing Nadia Zekaria who is a mental health and performance coach. Topics Covered☆ Why we people please and how to stop people pleasing (aka manipulation)☆ Are you using substances every weekend as an escape to avoid sitting with yourself and the emotions your keep repressing? But it's not a problem, right?☆ Do children with no resilience become adults with mental health issues?☆ There is always a silver lining in our circumstance If you got something out of this episode please share it to someone who would benefit from listening, share on your socials and tag @whatwouldsheknowpodSorry for the terrible audio quality!You can connect with Nadia here:https://www.instagram.com/nadia.sophia.coaching/?ref=artshelp.comhttps://nadiasophiacoaching.com/Come and say hi to me on social media:https://www.instagram.com/whatwouldsheknowpod/https://www.tiktok.com/@whatwouldsheknowpod
6/13/2023
51:41
30. Dean Gladstone - The Power Of Breath + How Holistic Health Saved My Life
In today's episode I have the pleasure of speaking with Deano Gladstone to discuss breathwork, holistic health and the Wim Hof method. Deano talks about the health issues that came with his PTSD and how he overcome them through holistic health and the power of his breath. Lily also discusses how she reversed her chronic pain of 3 years through breathwork, and the science behind why breathwork reduces inflammation in the body.Deans YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC53wGTg1jpt0jzS3FdRUKCwDeans Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/deanogladstone/C2BC Daily breath practice https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RqFJ-fv3f2gWWSK Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatwouldsheknowpod/ WWSK Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@whatwouldsheknowpod
The what would she know podcast discusses all things self-love, self-development and mindset hacks, while also sharing my journey of trying to navigate life in my twenties. I want to share with you topics of conversation that aren't spoken about enough, and share with you strategies that you can implement in your life in order to be the best version of yourself. I cant wait to bring you on this journey with me and I cant wait to watch us grow together!