31. Nadia Zekaria - How To Stop People Pleasing + When Does Using Substances Every Weekend Become A Problem?

In todays episode I am joined by the amazing Nadia Zekaria who is a mental health and performance coach. Topics Covered☆ Why we people please and how to stop people pleasing (aka manipulation)☆ Are you using substances every weekend as an escape to avoid sitting with yourself and the emotions your keep repressing? But it's not a problem, right?☆ Do children with no resilience become adults with mental health issues?☆ There is always a silver lining in our circumstance