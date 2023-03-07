What We're Drinking with Dan Dunn

Best of 3-Minute Bartender: Vesper

In the time it took James Bond to escape before Goldfinger's laser beam could burn a hole through his short and curlies, Dan spills the beans about author Ian Fleming's second most favorite creation, the Vesper, a beguiling combination of gin, vodka, Lillet and bitters. Once Fleming invented the drink, he named it after the very first Bond girl, thankfully one with a name that hasn’t become SUPER problematic in the years since. So sit back and enjoy the episode and a Vesper... after all, you only live twice. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices