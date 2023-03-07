What We're Drinking with Dan Dunn

A fantabulous conflation of history, culture, politics, famous people and booze, strained through the cognitive mesh of a best-selling author, polymath and inve...
228. Summer Word Salad
Just hours after having emergency eye surgery, Dan goes on an epic rant about Eater Los Angeles. He also laments the passing of one of America's all-time great breweries, Anchor. Plus, hear his review of the latest bourbon expression from Wild Turkey.
7/18/2023
25:59
3-minute Bartender: Jungle Bird
In the time it takes dice a pineapple, Dan reveals all about a tiki classic called the Jungle Bird. While not as famous as the Mai Tai or Singapore sling, it's every bit as tasty and — Dan contends — a more authentically "tropical" libation that the aforementioned. It’s made with rum, pineapple and lime, the holy trinity of tropical tiki drinks. The thing that sets the Jungle Bird apart, though, is Campari, which adds a refreshing bitter edge.
7/11/2023
4:48
3-Minute Bartender: Espresso Martini
Once upon a time in London, a bartending legend wondered what would happen if he were to merge a purported depressant like alcohol with an energizing jolt of caffeine... the result was the Espresso Martini, which was created in the 1980s and is currently riding a wave of renewed popularity. In the time it takes to brew a pot of coffee, Dan pours out everything he's learned about this lively libation.
7/3/2023
6:43
Best of 3-Minute Bartender: Vesper
In the time it took James Bond to escape before Goldfinger's laser beam could burn a hole through his short and curlies, Dan spills the beans about author Ian Fleming's second most favorite creation, the Vesper, a beguiling combination of gin, vodka, Lillet and bitters. Once Fleming invented the drink, he named it after the very first Bond girl, thankfully one with a name that hasn’t become SUPER problematic in the years since. So sit back and enjoy the episode and a Vesper... after all, you only live twice.
6/27/2023
4:59
227. Reading Material
Dan busts out some of the coolest pieces he's ever written about alcohol and nightlife, including an excoriation of a long-since-gone whiskey brand that was apparently created to appeal to horrible people and horrible people only. Also, he rants about gentrification and the demise of the once-great Venice Beach thoroughfare, Abbot Kinney. And finally, he offers up a list of the worst booze-brand names of all time — Popsy Sperm Shaped Vanilla Cream Liqueur or Fliquor Bean Coffee Infused Whiskey anyone?
