S.4 Ep. 2 God's heart on abuse within marriage - with Dr. Carl Russel

This episode I discuss with my therapist, Dr. Carl Russel a pastor who also worked as a police officer in law enforcement. He shares what the Bible says about divorce and we dig into the context and face the statement that "abuse breaks covenant." We talk about how submission has been mistaken for domination and how that taints the idea of Godly submission with marriage. I open up about the spiritual experience I encountered and how I've had to reshape the incorrect theology. If you are a Christian and unsure if what your experiencing is grounds for divorce this episode is for you. If you have been hurt by the church or are maybe a pastor or mentor I'd urge you to listen to this episode.