(* trigger warning * domestic abuse, violence, rape, child custody, pedophilia) This podcast is hosted by former domestic abuse survivor Miah Huber who discover...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 41
S.4 Ep. 4 On cultivating your dreams midst life's unexpected - solo episode with Miah Huber
This is me at 11 at night sitting on my bed, it's giving big sister and I'm ready to have a late night heart to heart. Here's to an episode on when life isn't how you expected, where your dreams started feeling impractical and how to move forward past stagnancy while cultivating dreams along the way.
7/20/2023
1:08:24
Season. 4 Ep. 3- The brain doesn't like change with Dr. Carl Russel
This episode I'm joined with my therapist Dr. Carl Russel where we discuss how the central nervous system is affected by abuse/trauma. Dr. Carl gives insight on identifying neurological hypersensitivity and how to cope with a dysregulated nervous system as well as heal. If you wrestle with triggers, questioning your perception constantly or can't escape fight flight or freeze this episode is most definitely for you. Streaming on all platforms!
7/13/2023
1:05:30
S.4 Ep. 2 God's heart on abuse within marriage - with Dr. Carl Russel
This episode I discuss with my therapist, Dr. Carl Russel a pastor who also worked as a police officer in law enforcement. He shares what the Bible says about divorce and we dig into the context and face the statement that "abuse breaks covenant." We talk about how submission has been mistaken for domination and how that taints the idea of Godly submission with marriage. I open up about the spiritual experience I encountered and how I've had to reshape the incorrect theology. If you are a Christian and unsure if what your experiencing is grounds for divorce this episode is for you. If you have been hurt by the church or are maybe a pastor or mentor I'd urge you to listen to this episode.
6/22/2023
44:20
A different kind of love story: dating after abuse
This podcast I interview Amy Fiedler, a certified trauma support specialist and certified holistic life coach. We discuss not trusting our intuition after abuse, self sabotage, what happens to the central nervous system after abuse, how feeling safe can actually trigger you, and steps in how to be able to receive healthy love after abuse.
6/15/2023
54:07
Kael & KJ- S. 3 Ep. 12
This episode Kael opens up about her personal story with domestic abuse. She shares her current experience as she battles the courts midst a custody battle. Her son KJ currently is being leveraged in a custody case and Kael continues to fight for her motherhood. We talk all things abuse, post separation abuse, the aftermath of abuse and more.
(* trigger warning * domestic abuse, violence, rape, child custody, pedophilia) This podcast is hosted by former domestic abuse survivor Miah Huber who discovers the stories of women across the globe. In one year the podcast reached 26 countries and is now utilized by law firms for domestic abuse survivors along with clients of therapy agents. This upcoming season is on enriching the survivors life and cultivating a space with topics ranging from "how to date again after abuse", "how to find a good lawyer", new ep every Thursday.