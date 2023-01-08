On What Science Says podcast, our goal is to bring your attention to actionable items that are scientifically proven to improve your health and wellbeing. Toget...

On What Science Says podcast, our goal is to bring your attention to actionable items that are scientifically proven to improve your health and wellbeing. Toget...

In this episode, we explore how caffeine exerts powerful anti oxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, and therefore prevents Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease in both men and women

Welcome to today’s episode, where we talk about how the brain changes in response to uncontrolled stress. The information from this podcast comes from a beautiful review published by Amy Arnsten in Nature Review Neuroscience n 2009, titled “Stress signalling pathways that impair prefrontal cortex structure and function”

In this episode of the "What Science Says" podcast, we set the groundwork for future episodes, but introducing the gut brain axis, and how the gut microbiota impact and interact with this axis.

In this episode, we go through all the ways that gut dysbiosis can cause depression. We also outline multiple lines of evidence that show that enriching the gut and maintaining a healthy gut can help alleviate symptoms of depression

In today’s episode of What Science Says, we talk about the five ways that gut dysbiosis contributes to Alzheimer’s disease development and progression. We then go into 6 ways to enrich the gut microbiome using tools that are within our control.

About What Science Says

On What Science Says podcast, our goal is to bring your attention to actionable items that are scientifically proven to improve your health and wellbeing. Together, we will discuss existing and emerging science about how our body works and how we can cooperate with it, with evidence-based methods from world experts and peer-reviewed publications. Mahshad Kolahdouzan, our host, is a neuroscience PhD candidate at the University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children. She has extensive knowledge on the effects of nutrition on the brain and how chronic pain develops.