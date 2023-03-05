Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
PBS Hawaiʻi
A PBS Hawai'i podcast that explores Hawaiʻi's local cultures, communities and relationships – that help shape our identity. PBS Hawaiʻi President and CEO Ron Mi... More

Available Episodes

  • Cori's Cake Dreams (with Cori Nakamoto)
    Cori Nakamoto details her journey to becoming a baker and competing on Netflix’s “Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet.” Support the showFollow us on: YouTube Instagram Twitter Facebook TikTok
    5/10/2023
    16:25
  • RE-LISTEN: Teen Depression in Hawaiʻi (with Dr. Mestisa Gass)
    In recognition of Mental Health Awareness month, we revisit our conversation about teen depression in the islands with Dr. Mestisa Gass from Mental Health America of Hawaiʻi.Support the showFollow us on: YouTube Instagram Twitter Facebook TikTok
    5/3/2023
    25:04
  • Frank De Lima
    Local comedy legend Frank De Lima talks about his life and career.Support the showFollow us on: YouTube Instagram Twitter Facebook TikTok
    4/26/2023
    27:00
  • Operation Green Harvest (with Lanai Tabura)
    What is Operation Green Harvest? Comedian and personality Lanai Tabura explains. Support the showFollow us on: YouTube Instagram Twitter Facebook TikTok
    4/19/2023
    28:55
  • RE-LISTEN: Merrie Monarch (with Kimo Kahoano)
    To celebrate this year’s festivities, we revisit our talk with longtime event co-host Kimo Kahoano.Support the showFollow us on: YouTube Instagram Twitter Facebook TikTok
    4/12/2023
    17:13

About What School You Went?

A PBS Hawai‘i podcast that explores Hawaiʻi's local cultures, communities and relationships – that help shape our identity. PBS Hawaiʻi President and CEO Ron Mizutani hosts a weekly conversation with unique and colorful individuals from across the state. From rubbah slippahs to unsolved local mysteries, Ron and guests examine and shed light on the real deal of what makes Hawaiʻi, Hawaiʻi.
