162. Living With Purpose I Emily Snyder shares about finding purpose, belonging, and using your voice—whether single or married—in a family-centered church.

In this episode of the What Now Podcast, I sit down with Emily Snyder to explore her journey of finding purpose, belonging, and using her voice—whether single or married—in a family-centered church.Emily shares her experiences working in both the professional and faith-based worlds, from collaborating with leaders like Chip and Joanna Gaines to serving in the Church’s Priesthood and Family Department, where her work shaped programs and curriculum that touched countless lives. She reflects on what each environment taught her about leadership, faith, and connection.We also talk about Emily’s life as a single professional woman in the Church, her honest reflections on navigating belonging in a marriage-focused culture, and her insights on how openness and vulnerability can create unity in congregations. Later, she opens up about her transition into marriage at 46, becoming a stepmother, and the intentional balance of honoring her husband’s late wife while embracing her new role in a blended family.Through each chapter of her story—whether in career, singlehood, or family life—Emily emphasizes the power of choosing connection, trusting God’s timing, and embracing your unique path. Her candid reflections offer encouragement and inspiration to women and men alike who are seeking to live with purpose in every season of life.