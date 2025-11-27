166. Music Heals Hearts I Brett Stewart reveals how sacred music builds faith & breaks down barriers
In this episode of the What Now Podcast, I sit down with Brett Stewart, co-founder of Millennial Choirs and Orchestras (MCO), to talk about the incredible faith journey behind one of the largest sacred music organizations in the nation. Brett shares how his musical roots, shaped by devoted parents and years of training, inspired a lifelong mission to bring people closer to God through song.He opens up about the founding of MCO, the miracles behind its growth, and how music continues to heal hearts and connect heaven to earth. From conducting life-changing performances to reflecting on the role of music in worship, Brett reminds us that sacred music isn’t just art, it’s revelation, worship, and testimony in motion.If you’ve ever felt moved by a hymn or inspired by music that lifts your soul, this episode will deepen your appreciation for how faith and melody can unite people across every background and belief.
165. Organized Crime to Redemptive Faith I From prison to healing, and manifesting your destiny.
Travis grew up in a turbulent home—his father led the Hell’s Angels and was immersed in organized crime. Despite being surrounded by addiction, violence, and instability, Travis chose a different path. His story winds through homelessness, resilience, missionary service, business success, and ultimately, time in prison for a white-collar crime.But prison became a turning point. Given the rare chance to teach business classes while incarcerated, Travis found purpose in mentoring others. Today, he produces a podcast amplifying the voices of inmates, advocates for prison ministry, and works to help the incarcerated find hope and healing.Together, we talk about breaking cycles of pain, the courage of his mother, the surreal moment when a hundred Hell’s Angels showed up to his missionary farewell, and why faith and one-on-one ministry mirror the way Christ reached people in their struggles.Travis’s story is raw, redemptive, and deeply inspiring—a powerful reminder that our past does not define our future.✨ New episodes every two weeks!🎧Please tap the link in bio to listen to the audio episode or watch on YouTube. Be sure to subscribe and turn on notifications so you never miss an episode!
164. Defending Faith Online I Calli Baker shares how to handle backlash and negativity while sharing faith
Faith-based content creator, Callie Baker, talks about courage, authenticity, and what it really means to stand for truth online.Callie shares how a spiritual prompting at the gym pushed her to start creating content defending her faith, even though she wrestled with fear, self-doubt, and imposter syndrome for months before posting. We dive into the reality of those struggles—how the adversary often uses insecurity to hold us back—and the power that comes from pushing forward anyway.Together, we explore the tension between openly sharing your beliefs and maintaining relationships with family or friends who may not agree, how to handle backlash and negativity, and the role of prayer and inspiration in creating uplifting messages. Callie also opens up about her desire to reach women in their 20s and 30s, helping them find identity, balance, and purpose in a world full of competing voices.This episode is a powerful reminder that authenticity and faith can break down barriers, and that one person's willingness to act can inspire countless others. If you've ever felt prompted to share your beliefs but hesitated out of fear, Callie's story will encourage you to step forward with courage, knowing your voice matters.
163. Faith-Building Habits | Sheree Nixon shares how simple daily habits, engaging gospel content, and authentic sharing can deepen your faith.
In this episode of the What Now Podcast, I sit down with Sheree Nixon, Executive Director of the We Believe Foundation, to explore how short devotionals, diverse gospel voices, and digital resources can strengthen testimony and help build God’s kingdom.Sheree shares how the We Believe app brings scripture to life with five-minute studies, global perspectives, kid-friendly videos, and tools that make gospel learning engaging for every age group. We talk about how technology can support spiritual growth, especially for youth and families, and how natural, authentic sharing can make living the gospel less daunting and more genuine.From overcoming self-doubt to weaving faith into everyday conversations, this episode is filled with practical, uplifting ways to deepen discipleship. Whether you’re a busy parent, youth leader, or someone looking for fresh ways to connect with God daily, you’ll find encouragement and ideas you can use right away.
162. Living With Purpose I Emily Snyder shares about finding purpose, belonging, and using your voice—whether single or married—in a family-centered church.
In this episode of the What Now Podcast, I sit down with Emily Snyder to explore her journey of finding purpose, belonging, and using her voice—whether single or married—in a family-centered church.Emily shares her experiences working in both the professional and faith-based worlds, from collaborating with leaders like Chip and Joanna Gaines to serving in the Church’s Priesthood and Family Department, where her work shaped programs and curriculum that touched countless lives. She reflects on what each environment taught her about leadership, faith, and connection.We also talk about Emily’s life as a single professional woman in the Church, her honest reflections on navigating belonging in a marriage-focused culture, and her insights on how openness and vulnerability can create unity in congregations. Later, she opens up about her transition into marriage at 46, becoming a stepmother, and the intentional balance of honoring her husband’s late wife while embracing her new role in a blended family.Through each chapter of her story—whether in career, singlehood, or family life—Emily emphasizes the power of choosing connection, trusting God’s timing, and embracing your unique path. Her candid reflections offer encouragement and inspiration to women and men alike who are seeking to live with purpose in every season of life.