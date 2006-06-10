Murray N. Rothbard's most famous essay on monetary theory.
Buffoonish and evil politicians, the banking cartel, the cabal that established the Federal Reserve, Lincoln's greenbacks, FDR's stealing of the gold, the Fed and the Great Depression, and so much more.
Narrated by Jeff Riggenbach. Includes "The Case for a 100% Gold Dollar" by Murray N. Rothbard
What Has Government Done to Our Money?
