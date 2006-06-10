Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
What Has Government Done to Our Money?

Podcast What Has Government Done to Our Money?
Murray N. Rothbard
Murray N. Rothbard's most famous essay on monetary theory. Buffoonish and evil politicians, the banking cartel, the cabal that established the Federal Reserve,... More
Murray N. Rothbard's most famous essay on monetary theory. Buffoonish and evil politicians, the banking cartel, the cabal that established the Federal Reserve,... More

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • The Case for a 100% Gold Dollar, Part 2
    From the book What Has Government Done to Our Money? Narrated by Jeff Riggenbach.
    10/20/2006
  • The Case for a 100% Gold Dollar, Part 1
    From the book What Has Government Done to Our Money? Narrated by Jeff Riggenbach.
    10/12/2006
  • IV. The Monetary Breakdown of the West
    From the book What Has Government Done to Our Money? Narrated by Jeff Riggenbach.
    10/6/2006
  • III. Government Meddling With Money
    From the book What Has Government Done to Our Money? Narrated by Jeff Riggenbach.
    9/30/2006
  • II. Money in a Free Society
    From the book What Has Government Done to Our Money? Narrated by Jeff Riggenbach.
    9/22/2006

About What Has Government Done to Our Money?

Murray N. Rothbard's most famous essay on monetary theory. Buffoonish and evil politicians, the banking cartel, the cabal that established the Federal Reserve, Lincoln's greenbacks, FDR's stealing of the gold, the Fed and the Great Depression, and so much more. Narrated by Jeff Riggenbach. Includes "The Case for a 100% Gold Dollar" by Murray N. Rothbard

