What Happens Next with Dhar Mann

Wall Street trader turned self-made multimillionaire, and Your Rich BFF, Vivian Tu sits down with Dhar Mann to reveal the raw, untold truth about money, power, and building wealth from absolute zero.From surviving blatant corporate microaggressions at JPMorgan and going dead broke after a roach-infested apartment move, to quitting her job and scaling an empire with over 10 million followers, Vivian breaks down the exact blueprint everyday people can use to achieve financial freedom. She pulls back the curtain on why keeping secrets about debt ruins relationships, how to negotiate raises even when companies claim there's "no budget," the essential "Four Square" money rules to follow before saying "I do," and why talking openly about wealth is your greatest unfair advantage.



What Happens Next... The Dhar Mann Podcast is the latest venture produced by Dhar Mann Studios. Hosted by Dhar Mann, the NY Times proclaimed "Moral Philosopher" himself, this podcast will invite the audience in on exclusive conversations between Dhar and his high-profile guests so that they can listen to never before told stories of their shocking journeys on their paths to success. Through their challenges Dhar will reveal unknown twists, setbacks, and turning points that almost derailed them - and how instead these moments led to their success. Each episode will highlight never before heard moments that shaped who they are today - and the lessons we all can learn from them.



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