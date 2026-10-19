What Happens Next with Dhar Mann

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23 episodes
MrBallen: The Grenade That Nearly Killed Him—and the Addiction That Nearly Cost Him His Family10/19/2026 | 1h 3 mins.What happens when a Navy SEAL who survived a point-blank grenade explosion in Afghanistan faces his darkest battles after coming home?In this episode of What Happens Next, the master of the strange, dark, and mysterious, MrBallen (John Allen), sits down with Dhar Mann to share the untold story of his journey from the front lines to absolute rock bottom, and how he turned intense personal obsession into a multi-million-dollar storytelling empire.Discover the truth behind John’s harrowing combat deployment, the night a grenade nearly took his life, his silent battle with severe PTSD and alcohol addiction, and the ultimate wake-up call from his wife that changed everything.Plus, hear the wild, accidental origin story of how a viral TikTok video shot in a water park hotel room launched MrBallen Studios, his new graphic novel The Terror Within, and why he believes it is never too late to rewrite your life's story.
What Happens Next... The Dhar Mann Podcast is the latest venture produced by Dhar Mann Studios. Hosted by Dhar Mann, the NY Times proclaimed "Moral Philosopher" himself, this podcast will invite the audience in on exclusive conversations between Dhar and his high-profile guests so that they can listen to never before told stories of their shocking journeys on their paths to success. Through their challenges Dhar will reveal unknown twists, setbacks, and turning points that almost derailed them - and how instead these moments led to their success. Each episode will highlight never before heard moments that shaped who they are today - and the lessons we all can learn from them.
Head to https://cozyearth.com and use my code DHAR for an exclusive 20% off.
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Brooke Hall: We Spent Our Entire $600K Life Savings Renting a Mansion for Content10/12/2026 | 1h 11 mins.In this powerful episode of What Happens Next, Dhar Mann sits down with social media powerhouse and entrepreneur Brooke Hall to unpack an extraordinary journey from unimaginable hardship to unprecedented success.Growing up as a third-generation resident in an Ohio trailer park, Brooke faced immense adversity early in life, including becoming a mother at just 15 years old, navigating complex racial identity challenges as a mixed-race woman, and carrying the heavy burden of societal expectations. Despite early struggles and bootstrapping her way through life, she earned her nursing degree, partnered with her husband Marco, and eventually built a thriving digital empire from scratch.Beyond the glamour and viral success, Brooke opens up about the raw, behind-the-scenes realities of her journey—from gambling everything to rent a $45,000-a-month Las Vegas mega mansion to the devastating, back-to-back tragedies of losing her younger brother to a sudden overdose and performing life-saving CPR when her son suffered a near-fatal cardiac arrest. This deeply emotional and inspiring conversation reveals how resilience, unyielding accountability, and betting on yourself can completely rewrite your destiny, proving that success is never about how you start, but how you finish.
What Happens Next... The Dhar Mann Podcast is the latest venture produced by Dhar Mann Studios. Hosted by Dhar Mann, the NY Times proclaimed "Moral Philosopher" himself, this podcast will invite the audience in on exclusive conversations between Dhar and his high-profile guests so that they can listen to never before told stories of their shocking journeys on their paths to success. Through their challenges Dhar will reveal unknown twists, setbacks, and turning points that almost derailed them - and how instead these moments led to their success. Each episode will highlight never before heard moments that shaped who they are today - and the lessons we all can learn from them.
Subscribe to the Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR9M5Nh-CftZxJZqfcNnIYw?sub_confirmation=1
Listen on Spotify/Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/WhatHappensNextwithDharMann
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thewhathappensnextpodcast/
Find us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@whathappensnextpodcast
Connect with us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatHappensNextDharMannPodcast
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Liane V: I Found the Messages on His Apple Watch... Here’s Why I Took Him Back10/05/2026 | 1h 15 mins.In this episode of What Happens Next, Dhar Mann sits down with multi-hyphenate creator, singer, entrepreneur, and mom Liane V.Moving beyond the highlights, Liane opens up with raw vulnerability about the profound impact of losing her father, Papa V, sharing the unexpected reality of grief and how she and her mother are navigating a completely new chapter while keeping his legacy alive through her grief-healing EP Heal and the memory-preserving Legacy Journal.Reflecting on her roots, she traces her path from a small-town life in Modesto, California, to Los Angeles with no safety net, defying naysayers, and leveraging early platforms like Vine to launch her entertainment career alongside her family. The conversation takes a powerful, honest turn as she details her relationship with Don, addressing the heartbreak of infidelity and how extensive therapy, raw accountability, and a shared team-first mindset allowed them to successfully rebuild their marriage and expand their "Manifest It" apparel brand.
What Happens Next... The Dhar Mann Podcast is the latest venture produced by Dhar Mann Studios. Hosted by Dhar Mann, the NY Times proclaimed "Moral Philosopher" himself, this podcast will invite the audience in on exclusive conversations between Dhar and his high-profile guests so that they can listen to never before told stories of their shocking journeys on their paths to success. Through their challenges Dhar will reveal unknown twists, setbacks, and turning points that almost derailed them - and how instead these moments led to their success. Each episode will highlight never before heard moments that shaped who they are today - and the lessons we all can learn from them.
Subscribe to the Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR9M5Nh-CftZxJZqfcNnIYw?sub_confirmation=1
Listen on Spotify/Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/WhatHappensNextwithDharMann
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thewhathappensnextpodcast/
Find us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@whathappensnextpodcast
Connect with us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatHappensNextDharMannPodcast
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- Wall Street trader turned self-made multimillionaire, and Your Rich BFF, Vivian Tu sits down with Dhar Mann to reveal the raw, untold truth about money, power, and building wealth from absolute zero.From surviving blatant corporate microaggressions at JPMorgan and going dead broke after a roach-infested apartment move, to quitting her job and scaling an empire with over 10 million followers, Vivian breaks down the exact blueprint everyday people can use to achieve financial freedom. She pulls back the curtain on why keeping secrets about debt ruins relationships, how to negotiate raises even when companies claim there's "no budget," the essential "Four Square" money rules to follow before saying "I do," and why talking openly about wealth is your greatest unfair advantage.
What Happens Next... The Dhar Mann Podcast is the latest venture produced by Dhar Mann Studios. Hosted by Dhar Mann, the NY Times proclaimed "Moral Philosopher" himself, this podcast will invite the audience in on exclusive conversations between Dhar and his high-profile guests so that they can listen to never before told stories of their shocking journeys on their paths to success. Through their challenges Dhar will reveal unknown twists, setbacks, and turning points that almost derailed them - and how instead these moments led to their success. Each episode will highlight never before heard moments that shaped who they are today - and the lessons we all can learn from them.
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Subscribe to the Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR9M5Nh-CftZxJZqfcNnIYw?sub_confirmation=1
Listen on Spotify/Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/WhatHappensNextwithDharMann
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thewhathappensnextpodcast/
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- In this week’s episode, host Dhar Mann sits down with Shirin Behzadi, bestselling author, entrepreneur, and former CEO of Home Franchise Concepts, to discuss her extraordinary journey from surviving political unrest to leading a multi-million-dollar empire.Shirin shares her harrowing experience of being arrested as a teenager in post-revolution Iran, fleeing to Turkey alone at 17 with no passport, and arriving in Southern California working the graveyard shift behind bulletproof glass at a gas station.
She reveals the mindset of "delusion", turning hope into certainty, that propelled her from a cashier studying calculus to a CPA at a Big Eight accounting firm, corporate CFO, and ultimately a private-equity-backed CEO who doubled a major enterprise before executing a massive exit. Shirin also opens up about the life-or-death health crisis that forced her to relearn how to walk, redefining her perspective on leadership, empathy, and resilience.
What Happens Next... The Dhar Mann Podcast is the latest venture produced by Dhar Mann Studios. Hosted by Dhar Mann, the NY Times proclaimed "Moral Philosopher" himself, this podcast will invite the audience in on exclusive conversations between Dhar and his high-profile guests so that they can listen to never before told stories of their shocking journeys on their paths to success. Through their challenges Dhar will reveal unknown twists, setbacks, and turning points that almost derailed them - and how instead these moments led to their success. Each episode will highlight never before heard moments that shaped who they are today - and the lessons we all can learn from them.
-Get started with ShipStation today and get sixty days free at https://ShipStation.com, with code dhar. Taxes and fees apply.
-Head to https://cozyearth.com and use my code DHAR for up to 20% off.
Subscribe to the Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR9M5Nh-CftZxJZqfcNnIYw?sub_confirmation=1
Listen on Spotify/Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/WhatHappensNextwithDharMann
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thewhathappensnextpodcast/
Find us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@whathappensnextpodcast
Connect with us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatHappensNextDharMannPodcast
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About What Happens Next with Dhar Mann
Millions have connected with Dhar Mann’s inspirational stories through fiction. Now, those lessons come to life through real people sharing their journeys firsthand. We all face crossroads: moments of loss, failure, fear, or uncertainty. Through these powerful accounts, this podcast offers perspective for anyone navigating a difficult chapter of their own. When everything feels uncertain, only one question matters: what happens next? For advertising opportunities please email PodcastPartnerships@Studio71us.com We want to make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4 Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20PolicyPodcast website
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