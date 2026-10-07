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What happens in Walters…

Jonathan Morgan
Government
What happens in Walters…
Latest episode

3 episodes

  • What happens in Walters…

    Meters, meters, and more meters!

    10/07/2026 | 34 mins.
    City manager Matt LaFee and Jonathan Morgan discuss the impact of the new auto read meters on the city and current energy costs and then discuss the meeting agenda for 10/6/26.
  • What happens in Walters…

    Meters, meters, meters…

    10/07/2026 | 34 mins.
    Matt and Jonathan discuss meters, wholesale electric, bills, and more - and then we go over the city council agenda for 10/6
  • What happens in Walters…

    Podcasting 101

    09/02/2026 | 31 mins.
    Matt and Jonathan learn how to podcast… how hard could it be?
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About What happens in Walters…
The Mayor and City Manager of Walters Oklahoma meet to review the city council agenda and discuss city projects and events etc..
Podcast website
Government

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